Wednesday’s Hong Kong results
RACE 1
1st 6 Remarkable ($24-$8) 2nd 8 Crown Avenue ($8) 3rd 5 Hay Run ($15) 4th 7 Flash Famous Forecast $18 Place Forecast (6-8) $7, (5-6) $15, (5-8) $14 Tierce $207 Trio $38 Quartet $890 Scratching: 2 Dark Knight
RACE 2
1st 6 Lasting Friendship ($154-$25)
2nd 5 Touch Of Luck ($5.10) 3rd 4 Enfolding ($10) 4th 1 Confucius Day Forecast $36 Place Forecast (5-6) $12, (4-6) $45, (4-5) $5
Tierce $962 Trio $123 Quartet $6,097
RACE 3
1st 5 Lucky Win Win ($10-$6)
2nd 11 Mi Blanco ($24) 3rd 8 Whampoa Star ($20) 4th 10 Little Fantasy Forecast $41
Place Forecast (5-11) $15, (5-8) $14, (8-11) $63 Tierce $751 Trio $115
Quartet No winner ($1,632 carried forward)
Scratching: 2 Enjoyable Success
RACE 4
1st 12 Fame And Fortune ($19-$6)
2nd 4 Lucky Thought ($6)
3rd 2 Viva Council ($10) 4th 7 Promise Kept
Forecast $9 Place Forecast (4-12) $4, (2-12) $8, (2-4) $6 Tierce $112
Trio $19 Quartet $390
