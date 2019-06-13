Racing

Wednesday’s Hong Kong results

Jun 13, 2019 12:00 am

RACE 1

1st 6 Remarkable ($24-$8) 2nd 8 Crown Avenue ($8) 3rd 5 Hay Run ($15) 4th 7 Flash Famous Forecast $18 Place Forecast (6-8) $7, (5-6) $15, (5-8) $14 Tierce $207 Trio $38 Quartet $890 Scratching: 2 Dark Knight

RACE 2

1st 6 Lasting Friendship ($154-$25)

2nd 5 Touch Of Luck ($5.10) 3rd 4 Enfolding ($10) 4th 1 Confucius Day Forecast $36 Place Forecast (5-6) $12, (4-6) $45, (4-5) $5

Tierce $962 Trio $123 Quartet $6,097

RACE 3

1st 5 Lucky Win Win ($10-$6)

2nd 11 Mi Blanco ($24) 3rd 8 Whampoa Star ($20) 4th 10 Little Fantasy Forecast $41

Legend Rocks looks good to go
Racing

Legend Rocks looks good to go

Place Forecast (5-11) $15, (5-8) $14, (8-11) $63 Tierce $751 Trio $115

Quartet No winner ($1,632 carried forward)

Scratching: 2 Enjoyable Success

RACE 4

1st 12 Fame And Fortune ($19-$6)

2nd 4 Lucky Thought ($6)

3rd 2 Viva Council ($10) 4th 7 Promise Kept

Forecast $9 Place Forecast (4-12) $4, (2-12) $8, (2-4) $6 Tierce $112

Trio $19 Quartet $390

