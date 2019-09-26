Wednesday's Hong Kong Results
RACE 1
1st 4 Helene Charisma ($37-$9)
2nd 6 Tianchi Monster ($8)
3rd 2 Ruthven ($20)
4th 1 Green Luck
Forecast $29 Place Forecast (4-6) $10, (2-4) $27, (2-6) $23
Tierce $644
Trio $100
Quartet $2,359
RACE 2
1st 1 Compassion Star ($21-$8)
2nd 5 Adonis ($7)
3rd 4 Gouten Of Garo ($9)
4th 7 Association Fans
Forecast $17
Place Forecast (1-5) $7, (1-4) $8, (4-5) $9
Tierce $138
Trio $39
Quartet No winner ($3,150 jackpot carried forward to next race)
RACE 3
1st 9 Shamport ($27-$9)
2nd 1 Very Rich Man ($17)
3rd 3 Happy Time ($7)
4th 2 Hero Time
Forecast $88 Place Forecast (1-9) $27, (3-9) $8, (1-3) $18
Tierce $661
Trio $96
Quartet $3,465
RACE 4
1st 8 Dream Warriors ($31-$12)
2nd 6 Sangria ($17)
3rd 5 King's Man ($13)
4th 3 Family Leader
Forecast $113 Place Forecast (6-8) $37, (5-8) $19, (5-6) $28
Tierce $1,258 Trio $183
Quartet $3,255, ($3,945 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 9 King's Trooper ($17-$7)
2nd 2 Gift Of Lifeline ($7)
3rd 3 Confucius Day ($22)
4th 5 Generous Heart
Forecast $15 Place Forecast (2-9) $6, (3-9) $23, (2-3) $17
Tierce $192
Trio $42
Quartet $1,332
RACE 6
1st 12 Gentle Breeze ($26-$7)
2nd 6 Frustrated ($9)
3rd 8 Super Junior ($17)
4th 11 Aquila
Forecast $39 Place Forecast (6-12) $9, (8-12) $16, (6-8) $22
Tierce $529 Trio $105
Quartet $1,171
RACE 7
1st 2 Telecom Puma ($45-$12)
2nd 3 My Ally ($13)
3rd 4 Fearless Fire ($8)
4th 10 Fantastic Fabio
Forecast $57 Place Forecast (2-3) $21, (2-4) $14, (3-4) $16
Tierce $905
Trio $109
Quartet No winner ($3,954 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 10 Clement Legend ($108-$27)
2nd 9 Jenerator ($9)
3rd 11 Heavenly Thought ($37)
4th 7 Xiang Bai Qi
Forecast $136
Place Forecast (9-10) $34, (10-11) $120, (9-11) $53
Tierce $5,300
Trio $1,258
Quartet No winner ($13,946 carried forward)
RACE 9
1st 12 Le Terroir ($20-$6)
2nd 4 Endearing ($12)
3rd 11 Shining Ace ($14)
4th 1 Joyful Union
Forecast $39
Place Forecast (4-12) $11, (11-12) $11, (4-11) $26
Tierce $447 Trio $80
Quartet $3,524
