Wednesday's Hong Kong Results

RACE 1

1st 4 Helene Charisma ($37-$9)

2nd 6 Tianchi Monster ($8)

3rd 2 Ruthven ($20)

4th 1 Green Luck

Forecast $29 Place Forecast (4-6) $10, (2-4) $27, (2-6) $23

Tierce $644

Trio $100

Quartet $2,359

RACE 2

1st 1 Compassion Star ($21-$8)

2nd 5 Adonis ($7)

3rd 4 Gouten Of Garo ($9)

4th 7 Association Fans

Forecast $17

Place Forecast (1-5) $7, (1-4) $8, (4-5) $9

Tierce $138

Trio $39

Quartet No winner ($3,150 jackpot carried forward to next race)

RACE 3

1st 9 Shamport ($27-$9)

2nd 1 Very Rich Man ($17)

3rd 3 Happy Time ($7)

4th 2 Hero Time

Forecast $88 Place Forecast (1-9) $27, (3-9) $8, (1-3) $18

Tierce $661

Trio $96

Quartet $3,465

RACE 4

1st 8 Dream Warriors ($31-$12)

2nd 6 Sangria ($17)

3rd 5 King's Man ($13)

4th 3 Family Leader

Forecast $113 Place Forecast (6-8) $37, (5-8) $19, (5-6) $28

Tierce $1,258 Trio $183

Quartet $3,255, ($3,945 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 9 King's Trooper ($17-$7)

2nd 2 Gift Of Lifeline ($7)

3rd 3 Confucius Day ($22)

4th 5 Generous Heart

Forecast $15 Place Forecast (2-9) $6, (3-9) $23, (2-3) $17

Tierce $192

Trio $42

Quartet $1,332

RACE 6

1st 12 Gentle Breeze ($26-$7)

2nd 6 Frustrated ($9)

3rd 8 Super Junior ($17)

4th 11 Aquila

Forecast $39 Place Forecast (6-12) $9, (8-12) $16, (6-8) $22

Tierce $529 Trio $105

Quartet $1,171

RACE 7

1st 2 Telecom Puma ($45-$12)

2nd 3 My Ally ($13)

3rd 4 Fearless Fire ($8)

4th 10 Fantastic Fabio

Forecast $57 Place Forecast (2-3) $21, (2-4) $14, (3-4) $16

Tierce $905

Trio $109

Quartet No winner ($3,954 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 10 Clement Legend ($108-$27)

2nd 9 Jenerator ($9)

3rd 11 Heavenly Thought ($37)

4th 7 Xiang Bai Qi

Forecast $136

Place Forecast (9-10) $34, (10-11) $120, (9-11) $53

Tierce $5,300

Trio $1,258

Quartet No winner ($13,946 carried forward)

RACE 9

1st 12 Le Terroir ($20-$6)

2nd 4 Endearing ($12)

3rd 11 Shining Ace ($14)

4th 1 Joyful Union

Forecast $39

Place Forecast (4-12) $11, (11-12) $11, (4-11) $26

Tierce $447 Trio $80

Quartet $3,524