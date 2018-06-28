Wednesday's Hong Kong results
RACE 1
1st 3 Penzance ($15-$7)
2nd 12 Joy Plus Fun ($39)
3rd 7 Rock The Tree ($17)
4th 6 Clement Legend
Forecast $148
Place Forecast (3-12) $46, (3-7) $17, (7-12) $122
Tierce $1,669
Trio $733
Quartet No winner ($9,290 carried forward to next race)
RACE 2
1st 6 Jolly Bountiful ($14-$6)
2nd 10 Fantastic Fabio ($13)
3rd 11 Top Strike ($75)
4th 9 Travel Successor
Forecast $18
Place Forecast (6-10) $7, (6-11) $48, (10-11) $121
Tierce $861
Trio $547
Quartet No winner ($26,204 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 10 Oriental Elite ($31-$9)
2nd 9 Winfull Patrol ($23)
3rd 4 Amazing RACE ($8)
4th 2 Beaut Beaut
Forecast $112
Place Forecast (9-10) $32, (4-10) $10, (4-9) $21
Tierce $631
Trio $287
Quartet $6,257
RACE 4
1st 9 Megatron ($37-$12)
2nd 2 Sichuan Boss ($8)
3rd 4 Win For Charity ($24)
4th 3 Marvel Joy
Forecast $30
Place Forecast (2-9) $11, (4-9) $29, (2-4) $21
Tierce $629
Trio $47
Quartet $1,908
RACE 5
1st 1 Doctor Geoff ($9-$6)
2nd 4 Insayshable ($6)
3rd 2 Litterateur ($14)
4th 7 Winning Faith
Forecast $6
Place Forecast (1-4) $3, (1-2) $10, (2-4) $16
Tierce $67
Trio $16
Quartet $92
RACE 6
1st 7 Cerefino ($61-$18)
2nd 5 Dream Come True ($12)
3rd 1 Healthy Luck ($11)
4th 6 General Iron
Forecast $125
Place Forecast (5-7) $33, (1-7) $33, (1-5) $21
Tierce $2,048
Trio $188
Quartet $2,953, $2,212 (carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 10 Double Valentine ($27-$8)
2nd 8 Iron Boy ($13)
3rd 6 Eagle ($8)
4th 2 Harrier Jet
Forecast $37
Place Forecast (8-10) $13, (6-10) $9, (6-8) $11
Tierce $259 Trio $50
Quartet $931
RACE 8
1st 6 Don't Miss ($33-$10)
2nd 7 Thunder Stomp ($17)
3rd 5 Sleep Education ($27)
4th 1 Har Har Heart
Forecast $69
Place Forecast (6-7) $21, (5-6) $37, (5-7) $73
Tierce $1,523 Trio $525
Quartet $1,244
