Wednesday's Hong Kong results

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

RACE 1

1st 3 Penzance ($15-$7)

2nd 12 Joy Plus Fun ($39)

3rd 7 Rock The Tree ($17)

4th 6 Clement Legend

Forecast $148

Place Forecast (3-12) $46, (3-7) $17, (7-12) $122

Tierce $1,669

Trio $733

Quartet No winner ($9,290 carried forward to next race)

RACE 2

1st 6 Jolly Bountiful ($14-$6)

2nd 10 Fantastic Fabio ($13)

3rd 11 Top Strike ($75)

4th 9 Travel Successor

Forecast $18

Place Forecast (6-10) $7, (6-11) $48, (10-11) $121

Tierce $861

Trio $547

Quartet No winner ($26,204 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 10 Oriental Elite ($31-$9)

2nd 9 Winfull Patrol ($23)

3rd 4 Amazing RACE ($8)

4th 2 Beaut Beaut

Forecast $112

Place Forecast (9-10) $32, (4-10) $10, (4-9) $21

Tierce $631

Trio $287

Quartet $6,257

RACE 4

1st 9 Megatron ($37-$12)

2nd 2 Sichuan Boss ($8)

3rd 4 Win For Charity ($24)

4th 3 Marvel Joy

Forecast $30

Place Forecast (2-9) $11, (4-9) $29, (2-4) $21

Tierce $629

Trio $47

Quartet $1,908

RACE 5

1st 1 Doctor Geoff ($9-$6)

2nd 4 Insayshable ($6)

3rd 2 Litterateur ($14)

4th 7 Winning Faith

Forecast $6

Place Forecast (1-4) $3, (1-2) $10, (2-4) $16

Tierce $67

Trio $16

Quartet $92

RACE 6

1st 7 Cerefino ($61-$18)

2nd 5 Dream Come True ($12)

3rd 1 Healthy Luck ($11)

4th 6 General Iron

Forecast $125

Place Forecast (5-7) $33, (1-7) $33, (1-5) $21

Tierce $2,048

Trio $188

Quartet $2,953, $2,212 (carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 10 Double Valentine ($27-$8)

2nd 8 Iron Boy ($13)

3rd 6 Eagle ($8)

4th 2 Harrier Jet

Forecast $37

Place Forecast (8-10) $13, (6-10) $9, (6-8) $11

Tierce $259 Trio $50

Quartet $931

RACE 8

1st 6 Don't Miss ($33-$10)

2nd 7 Thunder Stomp ($17)

3rd 5 Sleep Education ($27)

4th 1 Har Har Heart

Forecast $69

Place Forecast (6-7) $21, (5-6) $37, (5-7) $73

Tierce $1,523 Trio $525

Quartet $1,244