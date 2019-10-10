Racing

Wednesday's Hong Kong results

Oct 10, 2019 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 6 Starlot ($23-$7)

2nd 12 Nashashuk ($11)

3rd 3 Gouten Of Garo ($6)

4th 11 Leisured Feet

Forecast $45

Place Forecast (6-12) $13, (3-6) $4, (3-12) $8

Guide to yesterday's Ipoh trackwork

Tierce $171

Trio $21

Quartet $227

RACE 2

1st 8 Flame Lily ($13-$6)

2nd 9 Speedy Wally ($8)

3rd 3 Zhan Jiang Rocks ($8)

4th 11 Dionysus Collin

Forecast $15

Place Forecast (8-9) $5, (3-8) $6, (3-9) $9

Tierce $90

Trio $21

Quartet $163

RACE 3

1st 3 Hardly Swears ($28-$10)

2nd 9 Travel Datuk ($6)

3rd 10 Mischievous Sundae ($16)

4th 5 Bright Kid

Forecast $21

Place Forecast (3-9) $7, (3-10) $24, (9-10) $12

Tierce $299

Trio $46

Quartet $232

RACE 4

1st 8 Aurora Pegasus ($9-$5.10)

2nd 9 The Abraxas ($10)

3rd 5 Top Score ($8)

4th 1 Hero Time

Forecast $12

Place Forecast (8-9) $5, (5-8) $5, (5-9) $13

Tierce $75

Trio $21

Quartet $144

Scratching: 10 Bond Elegance

RACE 5

1st 10 Flash Famous ($30-$10)

2nd 9 Shining On ($9)

3rd 3 Magnetism ($20)

4th 12 Happy Hour

Forecast $28

Place Forecast (9-10) $10, (3-10) $36, (3-9) $26

Tierce $689 Trio $209

Quartet No winner ($5,514 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 4 All Wongchoy ($57-$16)

2nd 2 Precious Sweetie ($7)

3rd 3 Shamport ($7)

4th 6 Bullish Brother

Forecast $43

Place Forecast (2-4) $15, (3-4) $15, (2-3) $4

Tierce $402

Trio $28

Quartet $2,113

RACE 7

1st 8 Happy Dragon ($146-$37)

2nd 7 Dances With Dragon ($16)

3rd 2 Turin Redstar ($30)

4th 5 Circuit Glory

Forecast $350

Place Forecast (7-8) $89, (2-8) $113, (2-7) $92

Tierce $7,424

Trio $937

Quartet No winner ($5,264 carried forward)

Results of Races 8 and 9 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results

