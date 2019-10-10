Wednesday's Hong Kong results
RACE 1
1st 6 Starlot ($23-$7)
2nd 12 Nashashuk ($11)
3rd 3 Gouten Of Garo ($6)
4th 11 Leisured Feet
Forecast $45
Place Forecast (6-12) $13, (3-6) $4, (3-12) $8
Tierce $171
Trio $21
Quartet $227
RACE 2
1st 8 Flame Lily ($13-$6)
2nd 9 Speedy Wally ($8)
3rd 3 Zhan Jiang Rocks ($8)
4th 11 Dionysus Collin
Forecast $15
Place Forecast (8-9) $5, (3-8) $6, (3-9) $9
Tierce $90
Trio $21
Quartet $163
RACE 3
1st 3 Hardly Swears ($28-$10)
2nd 9 Travel Datuk ($6)
3rd 10 Mischievous Sundae ($16)
4th 5 Bright Kid
Forecast $21
Place Forecast (3-9) $7, (3-10) $24, (9-10) $12
Tierce $299
Trio $46
Quartet $232
RACE 4
1st 8 Aurora Pegasus ($9-$5.10)
2nd 9 The Abraxas ($10)
3rd 5 Top Score ($8)
4th 1 Hero Time
Forecast $12
Place Forecast (8-9) $5, (5-8) $5, (5-9) $13
Tierce $75
Trio $21
Quartet $144
Scratching: 10 Bond Elegance
RACE 5
1st 10 Flash Famous ($30-$10)
2nd 9 Shining On ($9)
3rd 3 Magnetism ($20)
4th 12 Happy Hour
Forecast $28
Place Forecast (9-10) $10, (3-10) $36, (3-9) $26
Tierce $689 Trio $209
Quartet No winner ($5,514 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 4 All Wongchoy ($57-$16)
2nd 2 Precious Sweetie ($7)
3rd 3 Shamport ($7)
4th 6 Bullish Brother
Forecast $43
Place Forecast (2-4) $15, (3-4) $15, (2-3) $4
Tierce $402
Trio $28
Quartet $2,113
RACE 7
1st 8 Happy Dragon ($146-$37)
2nd 7 Dances With Dragon ($16)
3rd 2 Turin Redstar ($30)
4th 5 Circuit Glory
Forecast $350
Place Forecast (7-8) $89, (2-8) $113, (2-7) $92
Tierce $7,424
Trio $937
Quartet No winner ($5,264 carried forward)
Results of Races 8 and 9 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results
