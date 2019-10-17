Wednesday's Hong Kong Results
RACE 1
1st 5 Association Fans ($46-$16)
2nd 11 Romantic Journey ($22)
3rd 3 Golden Kid ($8)
4th 2 Sky Gem
Forecast $161
Place Forecast (5-11) $52, (3-5) $17, (3-11) $30
Tierce $2,089
Trio $441
Quartet No winner ($9,092 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 7 G Unit ($93-$24)
2nd 9 Mehboob ($16)
3rd 11 Happy Good Guys ($60)
4th 10 Demons Rock
Forecast $227
Place Forecast (7-9) $55, (7-11) $147, (9-11) $142
Tierce $10,308
Trio $1,166
Quartet No winner ($21,906 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 11 Righteous Mate ($73-$18)
2nd 3 Kiram ($13)
3rd 6 Royal Racer ($5.10)
3rd 12 Bundle Of Energy ($5.10)
Forecast $161
Place Forecast (3-11) $44, (6-11) $8, (11-12) $5, (3-6) $8, (3-12) $5, (6-12) $2.50
Tierce (11-3-6) $796, (11-3-12) $530
Trio (3-6-11) $99, (3-11-12) $84
Quartet (11-3-6-12) $12,404, (11-3-12-6) $5,974
RACE 4
1st 5 King's Man ($56-$15)
2nd 8 Bullish Glory ($14)
3rd 9 Garlic Yeah ($35)
4th 6 Cheerful Star
Forecast $91
Place Forecast (5-8) $27, (5-9) $47, (8-9) $51
Tierce $2,036
Trio $305
Quartet No winner ($3,914 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 8 Owners' Star ($101-$26)
2nd 9 Crown Avenue ($13)
3rd 7 Rule Thee ($42)
4th 3 Huangshan
Forecast $187
Place Forecast (8-9) $49, (7-8) $102, (7-9) $76
Tierce $7,949
Trio $1,352
Quartet No winner ($8,904 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 3 Happy Warrior ($144-$38)
2nd 12 Focus ($18)
3rd 9 Holee Money ($10)
4th 1 Lady First
Forecast $379
Place Forecast (3-12) $104, (3-9) $69, (9-12) $28
Tierce $5,955
Trio $576
Quartet No winner ($20,084 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 12 Shining Ace ($24-$8)
2nd 1 Dancing Fighter ($9)
3rd 8 Buoyant Boy ($9)
4th 10 Perfect Pair
Forecast $28
Place Forecast (1-12) $9, (8-12) $10, (1-8) $14
Tierce $271
Trio $36
Quartet $8,066
RACE 8
1st 7 High Rev ($8-$5.10)
2nd 9 Universal Go Go ($8)
3rd 4 Har Har Heart ($33)
4th 5 Party Together
Forecast $10
Place Forecast (7-9) $4, (4-7) $20, (4-9) $52
Tierce $276
Trio $86
Quartet No winner ($2,270 carried forward to the next Hong Kong meeting on Oct 20)
Scratchings: 1 Arcada, 2 Win Win
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now