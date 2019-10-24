Racing

Wednesday's Hong Kong Results

Oct 24, 2019 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 11 Wonderful Tiger ($43-$11)

2nd 1 Calling The Shots ($10)

3rd 10 Mutual Joy ($9)

4th 5 Lucky Shiny Day

Forecast $57 Place Forecast (1-11) $19, (10-11) $15, (1-10) $13 Tierce $732

Trio $179 Quartet $9,213

Augustano had an easier time at the trials on Tuesday morning by clocking 60.23sec in Trial 3.
Racing

Augustano makes it look easy

Related Stories

Heng Kingdom looks good to go

Wednesday's South Africa Results

Flower Season in full bloom and ready to win

RACE 2

1st 5 After Me ($16-$7)

2nd 3 La Bomba ($30)

3rd 4 Royal Chocolate ($13)

4th 2 Great Son

Forecast $90

Place Forecast (3-5) $31, (4-5) $11, (3-4) $55 Tierce $1,347 Trio $435

Quartet No winner ($3,806 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 3 Right Honourable ($152-$33)

2nd 8 Enjoy Life ($13)

3rd 10 Speedy Wally ($8)

4th 4 Circuit Number One

Forecast $294

Place Forecast (3-8) $70, (3-10) $43, (8-10) $14 Tierce $3,500 Trio $430

Quartet No winner ($12,610 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 9 Playa Del Puente ($13-$6)

2nd 5 Happy Dragon ($9)

3rd 2 Not Usual Talent ($5.10)

4th 1 Helene Charisma

Forecast $18

Place Forecast (5-9) $6, (2-9) $3, (2-5) $6 Tierce $70 Trio $21 Quartet $455

RACE 5

1st 1 Very Rich Man ($36-$9)

2nd 6 Iron Boy ($19)

3rd 7 Little Thunder ($13)

4th 3 All Wongchoy

Forecast $114 Place Forecast (1-6) $29, (1-7) $22, (6-7) $43 Tierce $1,892

Trio $201 Quartet No winner ($1,770 carried forward)

Scratching: 2 Oriental Elite

RACE 6

1st 3 Happy Time ($10-$6)

2nd 5 Shouson ($14)

3rd 6 Methane ($115)

4th 2 Split Of A Second

Forecast $25

Place Forecast (3-5) $10, (3-6) $73, (5-6) $263 Tierce $2,473 Trio $512

Quartet No winner ($9,098 carried forward)

Results of Races 7 to 9 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING