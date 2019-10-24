Wednesday's Hong Kong Results

RACE 1

1st 11 Wonderful Tiger ($43-$11)

2nd 1 Calling The Shots ($10)

3rd 10 Mutual Joy ($9)

4th 5 Lucky Shiny Day

Forecast $57 Place Forecast (1-11) $19, (10-11) $15, (1-10) $13 Tierce $732

Trio $179 Quartet $9,213

RACE 2

1st 5 After Me ($16-$7)

2nd 3 La Bomba ($30)

3rd 4 Royal Chocolate ($13)

4th 2 Great Son

Forecast $90

Place Forecast (3-5) $31, (4-5) $11, (3-4) $55 Tierce $1,347 Trio $435

Quartet No winner ($3,806 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 3 Right Honourable ($152-$33)

2nd 8 Enjoy Life ($13)

3rd 10 Speedy Wally ($8)

4th 4 Circuit Number One

Forecast $294

Place Forecast (3-8) $70, (3-10) $43, (8-10) $14 Tierce $3,500 Trio $430

Quartet No winner ($12,610 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 9 Playa Del Puente ($13-$6)

2nd 5 Happy Dragon ($9)

3rd 2 Not Usual Talent ($5.10)

4th 1 Helene Charisma

Forecast $18

Place Forecast (5-9) $6, (2-9) $3, (2-5) $6 Tierce $70 Trio $21 Quartet $455

RACE 5

1st 1 Very Rich Man ($36-$9)

2nd 6 Iron Boy ($19)

3rd 7 Little Thunder ($13)

4th 3 All Wongchoy

Forecast $114 Place Forecast (1-6) $29, (1-7) $22, (6-7) $43 Tierce $1,892

Trio $201 Quartet No winner ($1,770 carried forward)

Scratching: 2 Oriental Elite

RACE 6

1st 3 Happy Time ($10-$6)

2nd 5 Shouson ($14)

3rd 6 Methane ($115)

4th 2 Split Of A Second

Forecast $25

Place Forecast (3-5) $10, (3-6) $73, (5-6) $263 Tierce $2,473 Trio $512

Quartet No winner ($9,098 carried forward)

Results of Races 7 to 9 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results