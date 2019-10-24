Wednesday's Hong Kong Results
RACE 1
1st 11 Wonderful Tiger ($43-$11)
2nd 1 Calling The Shots ($10)
3rd 10 Mutual Joy ($9)
4th 5 Lucky Shiny Day
Forecast $57 Place Forecast (1-11) $19, (10-11) $15, (1-10) $13 Tierce $732
Trio $179 Quartet $9,213
RACE 2
1st 5 After Me ($16-$7)
2nd 3 La Bomba ($30)
3rd 4 Royal Chocolate ($13)
4th 2 Great Son
Forecast $90
Place Forecast (3-5) $31, (4-5) $11, (3-4) $55 Tierce $1,347 Trio $435
Quartet No winner ($3,806 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 3 Right Honourable ($152-$33)
2nd 8 Enjoy Life ($13)
3rd 10 Speedy Wally ($8)
4th 4 Circuit Number One
Forecast $294
Place Forecast (3-8) $70, (3-10) $43, (8-10) $14 Tierce $3,500 Trio $430
Quartet No winner ($12,610 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 9 Playa Del Puente ($13-$6)
2nd 5 Happy Dragon ($9)
3rd 2 Not Usual Talent ($5.10)
4th 1 Helene Charisma
Forecast $18
Place Forecast (5-9) $6, (2-9) $3, (2-5) $6 Tierce $70 Trio $21 Quartet $455
RACE 5
1st 1 Very Rich Man ($36-$9)
2nd 6 Iron Boy ($19)
3rd 7 Little Thunder ($13)
4th 3 All Wongchoy
Forecast $114 Place Forecast (1-6) $29, (1-7) $22, (6-7) $43 Tierce $1,892
Trio $201 Quartet No winner ($1,770 carried forward)
Scratching: 2 Oriental Elite
RACE 6
1st 3 Happy Time ($10-$6)
2nd 5 Shouson ($14)
3rd 6 Methane ($115)
4th 2 Split Of A Second
Forecast $25
Place Forecast (3-5) $10, (3-6) $73, (5-6) $263 Tierce $2,473 Trio $512
Quartet No winner ($9,098 carried forward)
