Racing

Wednesday's Hong Kong Results

Oct 31, 2019 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 9 Young Glory ($33-$11)

2nd 8 Romantic Journey ($13)

3rd 5 Golden Kid ($9)

4th 7 Wicker

Forecast $53

Place Forecast (8-9) $15, (5-9) $15, (5-8) $14

Racing

Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork

Related Stories

Freedman's pair loom large

Guide to yesterday's Penang trackwork

Fly Away will take catching over the 1,000m

Tierce $360

Trio $75

Quartet $5,008

RACE 2

1st 4 Hong Kong Win ($26-$10)

2nd 9 Very Sweet Orange ($15)

3rd 3 Strathallan ($12)

4th 11 Flying Godspell

Forecast $58

Place Forecast (4-9) $19, (3-4) $15, (3-9) $26

Tierce $768

Trio $139

Quartet No winner ($4,378 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 1 Amazing Luck ($34-$12)

2nd 4 Casa De Forca ($8)

3rd 8 Flame Lily ($8)

4th 5 Magnetism

Forecast $31

Place Forecast (1-4) $12, (1-8) $10, (4-8) $6

Tierce $242

Trio $46

Quartet $1,096

Scratching: 11 Gala Night

RACE 4

1st 7 Flash Famous ($33-$11)

2nd 2 Tangmere ($8)

3rd 9 Electric Lightning ($30)

4th 6 Charity Wings

Forecast $30

Place Forecast (2-7) $10, (7-9) $55, (2-9) $40

Tierce $1,982

Trio $400

Quartet No winner ($4,642 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 5 Aurora Pegasus ($44-$13)

2nd 3 Top Score ($8)

3rd 2 Jolly Convergence ($23)

4th 7 Bright Kid

Forecast $45

Place Forecast (3-5) $13, (2-5) $50, (2-3) $31

Tierce $1,206

Trio $123

Quartet $3,560

RACE 6

1st 12 Baby ($47-$14)

2nd 2 Lobo's Legend ($18)

3rd 7 Shining Ace ($6)

4th 4 Planet Star

Forecast $145

Place Forecast (2-12) $39, (7-12) $11, (2-7) $15

Tierce $932

Trio $275

Quartet No winner ($5,432 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 5 Flying Quest ($49-$12)

2nd 9 Universal Go Go ($7)

3rd 8 Looking Good ($10)

4th 7 Red Elysees

Forecast $35

Place Forecast (5-9) $13, (5-8) $22, (8-9) $7

Tierce $431

Trio $73

Quartet $3,709

RACE 8

1st 11 Xiang Bai Qi ($51-$12)

2nd 1 Chefano ($6)

3rd 10 Party Together ($26)

4th 7 Clement Legend

Forecast $27

Place Forecast (1-11) $9, (10-11) $65, (1-10) $25

Tierce $1,095

Trio $239

Quartet $5,265

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING