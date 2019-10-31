Wednesday's Hong Kong Results
RACE 1
1st 9 Young Glory ($33-$11)
2nd 8 Romantic Journey ($13)
3rd 5 Golden Kid ($9)
4th 7 Wicker
Forecast $53
Place Forecast (8-9) $15, (5-9) $15, (5-8) $14
Tierce $360
Trio $75
Quartet $5,008
RACE 2
1st 4 Hong Kong Win ($26-$10)
2nd 9 Very Sweet Orange ($15)
3rd 3 Strathallan ($12)
4th 11 Flying Godspell
Forecast $58
Place Forecast (4-9) $19, (3-4) $15, (3-9) $26
Tierce $768
Trio $139
Quartet No winner ($4,378 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 1 Amazing Luck ($34-$12)
2nd 4 Casa De Forca ($8)
3rd 8 Flame Lily ($8)
4th 5 Magnetism
Forecast $31
Place Forecast (1-4) $12, (1-8) $10, (4-8) $6
Tierce $242
Trio $46
Quartet $1,096
Scratching: 11 Gala Night
RACE 4
1st 7 Flash Famous ($33-$11)
2nd 2 Tangmere ($8)
3rd 9 Electric Lightning ($30)
4th 6 Charity Wings
Forecast $30
Place Forecast (2-7) $10, (7-9) $55, (2-9) $40
Tierce $1,982
Trio $400
Quartet No winner ($4,642 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 5 Aurora Pegasus ($44-$13)
2nd 3 Top Score ($8)
3rd 2 Jolly Convergence ($23)
4th 7 Bright Kid
Forecast $45
Place Forecast (3-5) $13, (2-5) $50, (2-3) $31
Tierce $1,206
Trio $123
Quartet $3,560
RACE 6
1st 12 Baby ($47-$14)
2nd 2 Lobo's Legend ($18)
3rd 7 Shining Ace ($6)
4th 4 Planet Star
Forecast $145
Place Forecast (2-12) $39, (7-12) $11, (2-7) $15
Tierce $932
Trio $275
Quartet No winner ($5,432 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 5 Flying Quest ($49-$12)
2nd 9 Universal Go Go ($7)
3rd 8 Looking Good ($10)
4th 7 Red Elysees
Forecast $35
Place Forecast (5-9) $13, (5-8) $22, (8-9) $7
Tierce $431
Trio $73
Quartet $3,709
RACE 8
1st 11 Xiang Bai Qi ($51-$12)
2nd 1 Chefano ($6)
3rd 10 Party Together ($26)
4th 7 Clement Legend
Forecast $27
Place Forecast (1-11) $9, (10-11) $65, (1-10) $25
Tierce $1,095
Trio $239
Quartet $5,265
