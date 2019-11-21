Racing

Wednesday's Hong Kong Results

Nov 21, 2019 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 1 Kanbeki Molly ($146-$37)

2nd 2 Everyone's Elite ($11)

3rd 6 Happy Hour ($25)

4th 3 Gold Velvet

Forecast $154 Place Forecast (1-2) $47, (1-6) $112, (2-6) $35 Tierce $3,298

Trio $1,033 Quartet No winner

Hotshots Slam back in form

($5,580 jackpot carried forward to next race)

RACE 2

1st 6 Loriz ($23-$9)

2nd 1 Confucius Day ($7)

3rd 3 Harmony N Home ($25)

4th 12 Casimiro

Forecast $19 Place Forecast (1-6) $7, (3-6) $34, (1-3) $27

Tierce $602 Trio $142 Quartet $2,870

RACE 3

1st 3 Amazing Star ($11-$8)

2nd 4 Zero Hedge ($9)

3rd 11 Winning Together ($45)

4th 2 Oriental Elite

Forecast $17

Place Forecast (3-4) $7, (3-11) $41, (4-11) $84

Tierce $713

Trio $211

Quartet $4,959, ($3,692 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 12 Indigenous Star ($143-$32)

2nd 10 Righteous Mate ($12)

3rd 5 Charity Wings ($16)

4th 4 Dream Warriors

Forecast $294

Place Forecast (10-12) $67, (5-12) $88, (5-10) $27

Tierce $8,061 Trio $665

Quartet No winner ($10,676 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 5 Naboo Star ($31-$10)

2nd 10 Forever Bright ($57)

3rd 4 City Legend ($11)

4th 3 Flame Lily

Forecast $283 Place Forecast (5-10) $80, (4-5) $13, (4-10) $128

Tierce $3,357 Trio $352

Quartet $18,017

RACE 6

1st 12 Hardly Swears ($16-$7)

2nd 2 Joyful Union ($14)

3rd 1 Perfect Glory ($7)

4th 9 Beauty Spark

Forecast $37 Place Forecast (2-12) $13, (1-12) $5, (1-2) $12

Tierce $183 Trio $26

Quartet $348

RACE 7

1st 11 Mr Lumieres ($93-$22)

2nd 9 Loving A Boom ($24)

3rd 3 Yee Cheong Baby ($7)

4th 12 Cue The Music

Forecast $362

Place Forecast (9-11) $89, (3-11) $20, (3-9) $19

Tierce $3,016

Trio $397

Quartet No winner ($5,150 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 1 Reliable Team ($17-$7)

2nd 10 Cinquante Cinq ($8)

3rd 3 Picken ($15)

4th 6 Big Bang Bong

Forecast $16

Place Forecast (1-10) $6, (1-3) $13, (3-10) $15

Tierce $212

Trio $76

Quartet $3,120

