Wednesday's Hong Kong Results
RACE 1
1st 1 Kanbeki Molly ($146-$37)
2nd 2 Everyone's Elite ($11)
3rd 6 Happy Hour ($25)
4th 3 Gold Velvet
Forecast $154 Place Forecast (1-2) $47, (1-6) $112, (2-6) $35 Tierce $3,298
Trio $1,033 Quartet No winner
($5,580 jackpot carried forward to next race)
RACE 2
1st 6 Loriz ($23-$9)
2nd 1 Confucius Day ($7)
3rd 3 Harmony N Home ($25)
4th 12 Casimiro
Forecast $19 Place Forecast (1-6) $7, (3-6) $34, (1-3) $27
Tierce $602 Trio $142 Quartet $2,870
RACE 3
1st 3 Amazing Star ($11-$8)
2nd 4 Zero Hedge ($9)
3rd 11 Winning Together ($45)
4th 2 Oriental Elite
Forecast $17
Place Forecast (3-4) $7, (3-11) $41, (4-11) $84
Tierce $713
Trio $211
Quartet $4,959, ($3,692 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 12 Indigenous Star ($143-$32)
2nd 10 Righteous Mate ($12)
3rd 5 Charity Wings ($16)
4th 4 Dream Warriors
Forecast $294
Place Forecast (10-12) $67, (5-12) $88, (5-10) $27
Tierce $8,061 Trio $665
Quartet No winner ($10,676 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 5 Naboo Star ($31-$10)
2nd 10 Forever Bright ($57)
3rd 4 City Legend ($11)
4th 3 Flame Lily
Forecast $283 Place Forecast (5-10) $80, (4-5) $13, (4-10) $128
Tierce $3,357 Trio $352
Quartet $18,017
RACE 6
1st 12 Hardly Swears ($16-$7)
2nd 2 Joyful Union ($14)
3rd 1 Perfect Glory ($7)
4th 9 Beauty Spark
Forecast $37 Place Forecast (2-12) $13, (1-12) $5, (1-2) $12
Tierce $183 Trio $26
Quartet $348
RACE 7
1st 11 Mr Lumieres ($93-$22)
2nd 9 Loving A Boom ($24)
3rd 3 Yee Cheong Baby ($7)
4th 12 Cue The Music
Forecast $362
Place Forecast (9-11) $89, (3-11) $20, (3-9) $19
Tierce $3,016
Trio $397
Quartet No winner ($5,150 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 1 Reliable Team ($17-$7)
2nd 10 Cinquante Cinq ($8)
3rd 3 Picken ($15)
4th 6 Big Bang Bong
Forecast $16
Place Forecast (1-10) $6, (1-3) $13, (3-10) $15
Tierce $212
Trio $76
Quartet $3,120
