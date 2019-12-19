Wednesday's Hong Kong results

RACE 1

1st 4 Happy Hour ($14-$7)

2nd 9 Keep Winning ($29)

3rd 5 Golden Cannon ($23)

4th 12 Keep Going

Forecast $76 Place Forecast (4-9) $24, (4-5) $17, (5-9) $93 Tierce $996 Trio $216 Quartet $18,272, ($13,166 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 1 Flying Genius ($22-$8)

2nd 9 Winning Ways ($7)

3rd 10 Happy Good Guys ($7)

4th 8 Wild West Wing

Forecast $22 Place Forecast (1-9) $9, (1-10) $7, (9-10) $7 Tierce $133 Trio $30 Quartet $1,720

RACE 3

1st 11 Lightning Steed ($235-$56)

2nd 6 Thunder Stomp ($10)

3rd 2 Ruletheroost ($7)

4th 5 Oriental Elite

Forecast $336 Place Forecast (6-11) $87, (2-11) $48, (2-6) $10 Tierce $4,233 Trio $365 Quartet No winner ($2,404 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 9 California Turbo ($37-$12)

2nd 1 Red Desert ($19)

3rd 12 Roman Impero ($33)

4th 4 Ballistic King

Forecast $58 Place Forecast (1-9) $19, (9-12) $45, (1-12) $94 Tierce $2,206 Trio $2,019 Quartet $9,327

RACE 5

1st 5 Highly Proactive ($17-$7)

2nd 10 Monkey Jewellery ($9)

3rd 2 My Ally ($14)

4th 11 Joyful Moments

Forecast $16 Place Forecast (5-10) $7, (2-5) $14, (2-10) $17 Tierce $220 Trio $47 Quartet $2,875

RACE 6

1st 10 Focus ($77-$17)

2nd 1 Split Of A Second ($16)

3rd 7 Super Winner ($8)

4th 3 Happy Alumni

Forecast $185 Place Forecast (1-10) $37, (7-10) $15, (1-7) $17 Tierce $1,587 Trio $164 Quartet $2,809

RACE 7

1st 10 Bear Again ($29-$10)

2nd 4 Party Together ($10)

3rd 12 Acclaimed Light ($36)

4th 3 Har Har Heart

Forecast $28 Place Forecast (4-10) $10, (10-12) $61, (4-12) $56 Tierce $1,319 Trio $206 Quartet No winner ($2,584 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 6 Amazing Star ($6-$5.10)

2nd 12 Flying Sword ($126)

3rd 5 Namjong Sings ($10)

4th 8 Very Rich Man

Forecast $246 Place Forecast (6-12) $79, (5-6) $4, (5-12) $313 Tierce $1,775 Trio $485 Quartet No winner ($13,566 carried forward)

Scratching: 11 Comfort Life