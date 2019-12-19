Wednesday's Hong Kong results
RACE 1
1st 4 Happy Hour ($14-$7)
2nd 9 Keep Winning ($29)
3rd 5 Golden Cannon ($23)
4th 12 Keep Going
Forecast $76 Place Forecast (4-9) $24, (4-5) $17, (5-9) $93 Tierce $996 Trio $216 Quartet $18,272, ($13,166 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 1 Flying Genius ($22-$8)
2nd 9 Winning Ways ($7)
3rd 10 Happy Good Guys ($7)
4th 8 Wild West Wing
Forecast $22 Place Forecast (1-9) $9, (1-10) $7, (9-10) $7 Tierce $133 Trio $30 Quartet $1,720
RACE 3
1st 11 Lightning Steed ($235-$56)
2nd 6 Thunder Stomp ($10)
3rd 2 Ruletheroost ($7)
4th 5 Oriental Elite
Forecast $336 Place Forecast (6-11) $87, (2-11) $48, (2-6) $10 Tierce $4,233 Trio $365 Quartet No winner ($2,404 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 9 California Turbo ($37-$12)
2nd 1 Red Desert ($19)
3rd 12 Roman Impero ($33)
4th 4 Ballistic King
Forecast $58 Place Forecast (1-9) $19, (9-12) $45, (1-12) $94 Tierce $2,206 Trio $2,019 Quartet $9,327
RACE 5
1st 5 Highly Proactive ($17-$7)
2nd 10 Monkey Jewellery ($9)
3rd 2 My Ally ($14)
4th 11 Joyful Moments
Forecast $16 Place Forecast (5-10) $7, (2-5) $14, (2-10) $17 Tierce $220 Trio $47 Quartet $2,875
RACE 6
1st 10 Focus ($77-$17)
2nd 1 Split Of A Second ($16)
3rd 7 Super Winner ($8)
4th 3 Happy Alumni
Forecast $185 Place Forecast (1-10) $37, (7-10) $15, (1-7) $17 Tierce $1,587 Trio $164 Quartet $2,809
RACE 7
1st 10 Bear Again ($29-$10)
2nd 4 Party Together ($10)
3rd 12 Acclaimed Light ($36)
4th 3 Har Har Heart
Forecast $28 Place Forecast (4-10) $10, (10-12) $61, (4-12) $56 Tierce $1,319 Trio $206 Quartet No winner ($2,584 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 6 Amazing Star ($6-$5.10)
2nd 12 Flying Sword ($126)
3rd 5 Namjong Sings ($10)
4th 8 Very Rich Man
Forecast $246 Place Forecast (6-12) $79, (5-6) $4, (5-12) $313 Tierce $1,775 Trio $485 Quartet No winner ($13,566 carried forward)
Scratching: 11 Comfort Life
Result of Race 9 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results
