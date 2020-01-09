Wednesday's Hong Kong results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 7 Good For You ($48-$12)

2nd 11 Super Alliances ($6)

3rd 9 California Rad ($15)

4th 4 This Is Charisma

Forecast $17 Place Forecast (7-11) $7, (7-9) $26, (9-11) $9 Tierce $449 Trio $77 Quartet No winner ($7,228 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Scratching: 12 Vigor Champ

RACE 2

1st 6 Shouson ($26-$10)

2nd 10 Golden Glory ($31)

3rd 11 Master Albert ($27)

4th 7 Plikclone

Forecast $114 Place Forecast (6-10) $36, (6-11) $29, (10-11) $68 Tierce $1,977 Trio $296 Quartet $15,287, ($16,812 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 11 Polymer Luck ($18-$7)

2nd 2 Naboo Star ($10)

3rd 3 Oriental Elite ($19)

4th 1 Ruletheroost

Forecast $24 Place Forecast (2-11) $9, (3-11) $20, (2-3) $26 Tierce $529 Trio $114 Quartet $3,067

RACE 4

1st 5 What A Legend ($16-$6)

2nd 1 Confucius Day ($18)

3rd 4 Casa De Forca ($20)

4th 12 The One

Forecast $57 Place Forecast (1-5) $19, (4-5) $17, (1-4) $44 Tierce $1,013 Trio $312 Quartet $4,715

RACE 5

1st 3 Winning Endeavour ($15-$7)

2nd 12 Everyone's Elite ($14)

3rd 5 Dor Dor ($14)

4th 8 Murray's Partners

Forecast $24 Place Forecast (3-12) $10, (3-5) $11, (5-12) $21 Tierce $248 Trio $91 Quartet $685

RACE 6

1st 8 Doctor Geoff ($21-$8)

2nd 6 Harmony Victory ($9)

3rd 5 Sacred Capital ($7)

4th 2 Time Warp

Forecast $25 Place Forecast (6-8) $9, (5-8) $7, (5-6) $9 Tierce $195 Trio $34 Quartet $1,117

RACE 7

1st 4 World Famous ($22-$9)

2nd 5 Red Elysees ($19)

2nd 6 Super Elegance ($11)

4th 7 Party Together

Forecast (4-5) $29, (4-6) $14 Place Forecast (4-5) $20, (4-6) $10, (5-6) $20 Tierce (4-5-6) $168, (4-6-5) $161 Trio $77 Quartet (4-5-6-7) $939, (4-6-5-7) $354

RACE 8

1st 1 Joyful Union ($39-$12)

2nd 2 Shining Ace ($8)

3rd 4 Ballistic King ($10)

4th 11 Winning Feeling

Forecast $28 Place Forecast (1-2) $10, (1-4) $15, (2-4) $8 Tierce $242 Trio $23 Quartet $477

RACE 9

1st 5 Baby ($60-$18)

2nd 10 Victory Power ($8)

3rd 4 Beauty Spark ($18)

4th 2 Aurora Pegasus

Forecast $49 Place Forecast (5-10) $7, (4-5) $32, (4-10) $25 Tierce $744 Trio $138 Quartet $1,597