Wednesday's Hong Kong results
RACE 1
1st 7 Good For You ($48-$12)
2nd 11 Super Alliances ($6)
3rd 9 California Rad ($15)
4th 4 This Is Charisma
Forecast $17 Place Forecast (7-11) $7, (7-9) $26, (9-11) $9 Tierce $449 Trio $77 Quartet No winner ($7,228 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Scratching: 12 Vigor Champ
RACE 2
1st 6 Shouson ($26-$10)
2nd 10 Golden Glory ($31)
3rd 11 Master Albert ($27)
4th 7 Plikclone
Forecast $114 Place Forecast (6-10) $36, (6-11) $29, (10-11) $68 Tierce $1,977 Trio $296 Quartet $15,287, ($16,812 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 11 Polymer Luck ($18-$7)
2nd 2 Naboo Star ($10)
3rd 3 Oriental Elite ($19)
4th 1 Ruletheroost
Forecast $24 Place Forecast (2-11) $9, (3-11) $20, (2-3) $26 Tierce $529 Trio $114 Quartet $3,067
RACE 4
1st 5 What A Legend ($16-$6)
2nd 1 Confucius Day ($18)
3rd 4 Casa De Forca ($20)
4th 12 The One
Forecast $57 Place Forecast (1-5) $19, (4-5) $17, (1-4) $44 Tierce $1,013 Trio $312 Quartet $4,715
RACE 5
1st 3 Winning Endeavour ($15-$7)
2nd 12 Everyone's Elite ($14)
3rd 5 Dor Dor ($14)
4th 8 Murray's Partners
Forecast $24 Place Forecast (3-12) $10, (3-5) $11, (5-12) $21 Tierce $248 Trio $91 Quartet $685
RACE 6
1st 8 Doctor Geoff ($21-$8)
2nd 6 Harmony Victory ($9)
3rd 5 Sacred Capital ($7)
4th 2 Time Warp
Forecast $25 Place Forecast (6-8) $9, (5-8) $7, (5-6) $9 Tierce $195 Trio $34 Quartet $1,117
RACE 7
1st 4 World Famous ($22-$9)
2nd 5 Red Elysees ($19)
2nd 6 Super Elegance ($11)
4th 7 Party Together
Forecast (4-5) $29, (4-6) $14 Place Forecast (4-5) $20, (4-6) $10, (5-6) $20 Tierce (4-5-6) $168, (4-6-5) $161 Trio $77 Quartet (4-5-6-7) $939, (4-6-5-7) $354
RACE 8
1st 1 Joyful Union ($39-$12)
2nd 2 Shining Ace ($8)
3rd 4 Ballistic King ($10)
4th 11 Winning Feeling
Forecast $28 Place Forecast (1-2) $10, (1-4) $15, (2-4) $8 Tierce $242 Trio $23 Quartet $477
RACE 9
1st 5 Baby ($60-$18)
2nd 10 Victory Power ($8)
3rd 4 Beauty Spark ($18)
4th 2 Aurora Pegasus
Forecast $49 Place Forecast (5-10) $7, (4-5) $32, (4-10) $25 Tierce $744 Trio $138 Quartet $1,597
