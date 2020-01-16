Wednesday's Hong Kong Results
RACE 1
1st 8 Roman Odyssey ($22-$7)
2nd 6 Flying Monkey ($24)
3rd 9 Royal Chocolate ($11)
4th 5 Demons Rock
Forecast $88
Place Forecast (6-8) $29, (8-9) $10, (6-9) $33 Tierce $709 Trio $145 Quartet No winner ($4,344 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 12 Flying Godspell ($18-$8)
2nd 11 The Show ($9)
3rd 6 Amazing ($24)
4th 2 Jolly Convergence
Forecast $28
Place Forecast (11-12) $10, (6-12) $23, (6-11) $31 Tierce $564 Trio $220
Quartet $9,563, ($889 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 12 Happy Good Guys ($39-$11)
2nd 9 Winning Ways ($14)
3rd 11 Oversubscribed ($20)
4th 4 Gunnar
Forecast $56
Place Forecast (9-12) $15, (11-12) $29, (9-11) $47 Tierce $975 Trio $200
Quartet $4,083, ($4,911 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 5 Play Wise ($42-$15)
2nd 2 Heavenly Thought ($9)
3rd 11 Lightning Steed ($12)
4th 7 Indigenous Star
Forecast $38
Place Forecast (2-5) $13, (5-11) $21, (2-11) $13 Tierce $556 Trio $102 Quartet $10,455, ($6,989 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 5 Vigor Fame ($24-$9)
2nd 10 Big Bang Bong ($12)
3rd 7 Surrealism ($6)
4th 2 Namjong Plus
Forecast $53
Place Forecast (5-10) $17, (5-7) $5, (7-10) $11 Tierce $278 Trio $78 Quartet $3,376
RACE 6
1st 4 Victory In Hand ($13-$7)
2nd 5 Mehboob ($8)
3rd 1 Loriz ($13)
4th 11 All Best Friends
Forecast $15
Place Forecast (4-5) $6, (1-4) $9, (1-5) $19 Tierce $191 Trio $36 Quartet $1,368
RACE 7
1st 7 Solar Wai Wai ($24-$7)
2nd 1 Savvy Nine ($36)
3rd 5 Bear Again ($6)
4th 11 Rule Thee
Forecast $193
Place Forecast (1-7) $53, (5-7) $4, (1-5) $24 Tierce $1,102 Trio $85
Quartet No winner ($7,596 carried forward)
Scratching: 3 Warm The Voice
RACE 8
1st 8 Hong Kong Win ($15-$6)
2nd 11 G Unit ($8)
3rd 3 Harmony And Rich ($12)
4th 6 Flying Genius
Forecast $21
Place Forecast (8-11) $6, (3-8) $13, (3-11) $17 Tierce $225 Trio $45
Quartet $504
Scratching: 7 Allied Agility
Result of Race 9 was not available at press time.
