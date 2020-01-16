Wednesday's Hong Kong Results

RACE 1

1st 8 Roman Odyssey ($22-$7)

2nd 6 Flying Monkey ($24)

3rd 9 Royal Chocolate ($11)

4th 5 Demons Rock

Forecast $88

Place Forecast (6-8) $29, (8-9) $10, (6-9) $33 Tierce $709 Trio $145 Quartet No winner ($4,344 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 12 Flying Godspell ($18-$8)

2nd 11 The Show ($9)

3rd 6 Amazing ($24)

4th 2 Jolly Convergence

Forecast $28

Place Forecast (11-12) $10, (6-12) $23, (6-11) $31 Tierce $564 Trio $220

Quartet $9,563, ($889 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 12 Happy Good Guys ($39-$11)

2nd 9 Winning Ways ($14)

3rd 11 Oversubscribed ($20)

4th 4 Gunnar

Forecast $56

Place Forecast (9-12) $15, (11-12) $29, (9-11) $47 Tierce $975 Trio $200

Quartet $4,083, ($4,911 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 5 Play Wise ($42-$15)

2nd 2 Heavenly Thought ($9)

3rd 11 Lightning Steed ($12)

4th 7 Indigenous Star

Forecast $38

Place Forecast (2-5) $13, (5-11) $21, (2-11) $13 Tierce $556 Trio $102 Quartet $10,455, ($6,989 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 5 Vigor Fame ($24-$9)

2nd 10 Big Bang Bong ($12)

3rd 7 Surrealism ($6)

4th 2 Namjong Plus

Forecast $53

Place Forecast (5-10) $17, (5-7) $5, (7-10) $11 Tierce $278 Trio $78 Quartet $3,376

RACE 6

1st 4 Victory In Hand ($13-$7)

2nd 5 Mehboob ($8)

3rd 1 Loriz ($13)

4th 11 All Best Friends

Forecast $15

Place Forecast (4-5) $6, (1-4) $9, (1-5) $19 Tierce $191 Trio $36 Quartet $1,368

RACE 7

1st 7 Solar Wai Wai ($24-$7)

2nd 1 Savvy Nine ($36)

3rd 5 Bear Again ($6)

4th 11 Rule Thee

Forecast $193

Place Forecast (1-7) $53, (5-7) $4, (1-5) $24 Tierce $1,102 Trio $85

Quartet No winner ($7,596 carried forward)

Scratching: 3 Warm The Voice

RACE 8

1st 8 Hong Kong Win ($15-$6)

2nd 11 G Unit ($8)

3rd 3 Harmony And Rich ($12)

4th 6 Flying Genius

Forecast $21

Place Forecast (8-11) $6, (3-8) $13, (3-11) $17 Tierce $225 Trio $45

Quartet $504

Scratching: 7 Allied Agility

Result of Race 9 was not available at press time.

Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results