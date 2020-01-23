Wednesday's Hong Kong results

RACE 1

1st 10 Sky Gem ($49-$15)

2nd 8 Art Of Raw ($16)

3rd 5 Victorious Seeker ($14)

4th 11 Young Glory

Forecast $112

Place Forecast (8-10) $34, (5-10) $31, (5-8) $27

Tierce $2,233 Trio $345

Quartet No winner ($20,010 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 12 Compassion Star ($16-$7)

2nd 11 Wayfoong Charmer ($16)

3rd 2 Navas ($11)

4th 3 Noble Desire

Forecast $36

Place Forecast (11-12) $12, (2-12) $9, (2-11) $40

Tierce $525 Trio $157

Quartet $6,381

RACE 3

1st 4 Shamport ($21-$7)

2nd 2 Confucius Day ($10)

3rd 9 California Rad ($7)

4th 5 Charge On

Forecast $28

Place Forecast (2-4) $9, (4-9) $6, (2-9) $7

Tierce $137 Trio $20 Quartet $341

RACE 4

1st 2 Flash Famous ($17-$7)

2nd 8 Royal Racer ($10)

3rd 10 Nitro Express ($16)

4th 3 Let's Take It Easy

Forecast $20

Place Forecast (2-8) $7, (2-10) $16, (8-10) $24 Tierce $325 Trio $75

Quartet No winner ($3,104 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 2 Very Sweet Orange ($25-$8)

2nd 7 Dr Proactive ($13)

3rd 3 Winner's Heart ($8)

4th 4 Sky Field

Forecast $56

Place Forecast (2-7) $17, (2-3) $13, (3-7) $18 Tierce $490 Trio $169 Quartet $7,163

RACE 6

1st 4 Dor Dor ($9-$5.10)

2nd 3 Starlit Knight ($12)

3rd 6 Full Power ($15)

4th 5 Bright Kid

Forecast $15

Place Forecast (3-4) $6, (4-6) $9, (3-6) $30 Tierce $189

Trio $103 Quartet $1,179

Scratching: 9 After Me

RACE 7

1st 10 Kiram ($201-$40)

2nd 12 Farshad ($7)

3rd 9 Jade Fortune ($22)

4th 1 Flying Quest

Forecast $141

Place Forecast (10-12) $43, (9-10) $136, (9-12) $21 Tierce $5,158 Trio $803

Quartet No winner ($5,782 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 2 Sparkling Dragon ($48-$17)

2nd 11 This Is Class ($15)

3rd 7 Beauty Spark ($11)

4th 5 Larson

Forecast $85

Place Forecast (2-11) $27, (2-7) $27, (7-11) $23 Tierce $1,054 Trio $129

Quartet No winner ($16,266 carried forward)

Result of Race 9 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results