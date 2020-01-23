Wednesday's Hong Kong results
RACE 1
1st 10 Sky Gem ($49-$15)
2nd 8 Art Of Raw ($16)
3rd 5 Victorious Seeker ($14)
4th 11 Young Glory
Forecast $112
Place Forecast (8-10) $34, (5-10) $31, (5-8) $27
Tierce $2,233 Trio $345
Quartet No winner ($20,010 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 12 Compassion Star ($16-$7)
2nd 11 Wayfoong Charmer ($16)
3rd 2 Navas ($11)
4th 3 Noble Desire
Forecast $36
Place Forecast (11-12) $12, (2-12) $9, (2-11) $40
Tierce $525 Trio $157
Quartet $6,381
RACE 3
1st 4 Shamport ($21-$7)
2nd 2 Confucius Day ($10)
3rd 9 California Rad ($7)
4th 5 Charge On
Forecast $28
Place Forecast (2-4) $9, (4-9) $6, (2-9) $7
Tierce $137 Trio $20 Quartet $341
RACE 4
1st 2 Flash Famous ($17-$7)
2nd 8 Royal Racer ($10)
3rd 10 Nitro Express ($16)
4th 3 Let's Take It Easy
Forecast $20
Place Forecast (2-8) $7, (2-10) $16, (8-10) $24 Tierce $325 Trio $75
Quartet No winner ($3,104 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 2 Very Sweet Orange ($25-$8)
2nd 7 Dr Proactive ($13)
3rd 3 Winner's Heart ($8)
4th 4 Sky Field
Forecast $56
Place Forecast (2-7) $17, (2-3) $13, (3-7) $18 Tierce $490 Trio $169 Quartet $7,163
RACE 6
1st 4 Dor Dor ($9-$5.10)
2nd 3 Starlit Knight ($12)
3rd 6 Full Power ($15)
4th 5 Bright Kid
Forecast $15
Place Forecast (3-4) $6, (4-6) $9, (3-6) $30 Tierce $189
Trio $103 Quartet $1,179
Scratching: 9 After Me
RACE 7
1st 10 Kiram ($201-$40)
2nd 12 Farshad ($7)
3rd 9 Jade Fortune ($22)
4th 1 Flying Quest
Forecast $141
Place Forecast (10-12) $43, (9-10) $136, (9-12) $21 Tierce $5,158 Trio $803
Quartet No winner ($5,782 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 2 Sparkling Dragon ($48-$17)
2nd 11 This Is Class ($15)
3rd 7 Beauty Spark ($11)
4th 5 Larson
Forecast $85
Place Forecast (2-11) $27, (2-7) $27, (7-11) $23 Tierce $1,054 Trio $129
Quartet No winner ($16,266 carried forward)
Result of Race 9 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results
