WEDNESDAY'S HONG KONG RESULTS

Jul 05, 2018 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 3 Actuariat ($32-$12)

2nd 10 Carry To Win ($13)

3rd 1 Showing Character ($9)

4th 9 Rugby Diamond

Forecast $55

Place Forecast (3-10) $20, (1-3) $14, (1-10) $16

Tierce $495

Trio $57

Quartet $1,926

RACE 2

1st 5 Sparkling Sword ($54-$12)

2nd 7 Starlit Knight ($7)

3rd 9 Gold Velvet ($7)

4th 8 Diamond Friends

Forecast $32

Place Forecast (5-7) $10, (5-9) $13, (7-9) $5

Tierce $250

Trio $27

Quartet $3,132

RACE 3

1st 6 Good Companion ($31-$9)

2nd 1 Roman Odyssey ($9)

3rd 9 Bundle Of Energy ($63)

4th 10 Love Chunghwa

Forecast $33

Place Forecast (1-6) $10, (6-9) $73, (1-9) $82

Tierce $2,198

Trio $510

Quartet No winner ($4,778 carried forward to next race)

RACE 4

1st 6 Noble Delight ($15-$7)

2nd 2 Thou Shall Sing ($19)

3rd 10 Captain Boss ($18)

4th 8 Telecom Man

Forecast $44

Place Forecast (2-6) $17, (6-10) $18, (2-10) $35

Tierce $635

Trio $201

Quartet $4,226

RACE 5

1st 1 Salto Olimpico ($89-$16)

2nd 8 Golden Kid ($8)

3rd 2 King's Man ($16)

4th 12 Association Fans

Forecast $106

Place Forecast (1-8) $34, (1-2) $54, (2-8) $14

Tierce $1,477

Trio $214

Quartet No winner ($2,368 carried forward)

Scratchings: 6 Midnite Promise, 11 Smart Baby

RACE 6

1st 11 Zero Hedge ($12-$6)

2nd 2 Shanghai Master ($9)

3rd 3 Wonderful Journey ($14)

4th 10 Bulb Elite

Forecast $14

Place Forecast (2-11) $5, (3-11) $10, (2-3) $17

Tierce $163 Trio $54

Quartet $299

RACE 7

1st 4 Thunder Stomp ($25-$8)

2nd 1 Friends Of Ka Ying ($7)

3rd 3 Super Form ($13)

4th 7 Let's Take It Easy

Forecast $17

Place Forecast (1-4) $7, (3-4) $14, (1-3) $8

Tierce $188 Trio $26 Quartet $388

Scratching: 9 Lucky Time

RACE 8

1st 11 Limitless ($36-$15)

2nd 7 Turin Redstar ($12)

3rd 6 Sharp Sailor ($60)

4th 9 Pretty Bauhinia

Forecast $78

Place Forecast (7-11) $28, (6-11) $135, (6-7) $104

Tierce $4,356 Trio $1,797

Quartet No winner ($6,710 carried forward to next Hong Kong meeting)

