WEDNESDAY'S HONG KONG RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 3 Actuariat ($32-$12)
2nd 10 Carry To Win ($13)
3rd 1 Showing Character ($9)
4th 9 Rugby Diamond
Forecast $55
Place Forecast (3-10) $20, (1-3) $14, (1-10) $16
Tierce $495
Trio $57
Quartet $1,926
RACE 2
1st 5 Sparkling Sword ($54-$12)
2nd 7 Starlit Knight ($7)
3rd 9 Gold Velvet ($7)
4th 8 Diamond Friends
Forecast $32
Place Forecast (5-7) $10, (5-9) $13, (7-9) $5
Tierce $250
Trio $27
Quartet $3,132
RACE 3
1st 6 Good Companion ($31-$9)
2nd 1 Roman Odyssey ($9)
3rd 9 Bundle Of Energy ($63)
4th 10 Love Chunghwa
Forecast $33
Place Forecast (1-6) $10, (6-9) $73, (1-9) $82
Tierce $2,198
Trio $510
Quartet No winner ($4,778 carried forward to next race)
RACE 4
1st 6 Noble Delight ($15-$7)
2nd 2 Thou Shall Sing ($19)
3rd 10 Captain Boss ($18)
4th 8 Telecom Man
Forecast $44
Place Forecast (2-6) $17, (6-10) $18, (2-10) $35
Tierce $635
Trio $201
Quartet $4,226
RACE 5
1st 1 Salto Olimpico ($89-$16)
2nd 8 Golden Kid ($8)
3rd 2 King's Man ($16)
4th 12 Association Fans
Forecast $106
Place Forecast (1-8) $34, (1-2) $54, (2-8) $14
Tierce $1,477
Trio $214
Quartet No winner ($2,368 carried forward)
Scratchings: 6 Midnite Promise, 11 Smart Baby
RACE 6
1st 11 Zero Hedge ($12-$6)
2nd 2 Shanghai Master ($9)
3rd 3 Wonderful Journey ($14)
4th 10 Bulb Elite
Forecast $14
Place Forecast (2-11) $5, (3-11) $10, (2-3) $17
Tierce $163 Trio $54
Quartet $299
RACE 7
1st 4 Thunder Stomp ($25-$8)
2nd 1 Friends Of Ka Ying ($7)
3rd 3 Super Form ($13)
4th 7 Let's Take It Easy
Forecast $17
Place Forecast (1-4) $7, (3-4) $14, (1-3) $8
Tierce $188 Trio $26 Quartet $388
Scratching: 9 Lucky Time
RACE 8
1st 11 Limitless ($36-$15)
2nd 7 Turin Redstar ($12)
3rd 6 Sharp Sailor ($60)
4th 9 Pretty Bauhinia
Forecast $78
Place Forecast (7-11) $28, (6-11) $135, (6-7) $104
Tierce $4,356 Trio $1,797
Quartet No winner ($6,710 carried forward to next Hong Kong meeting)
