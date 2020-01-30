Wednesday's hong kong results
RACE 1
1st 3 Shouson ($9-$6)
2nd 7 Super Lucky ($23)
3rd 4 Melbourne Hall ($55)
4th 8 Super Winner
Forecast $39 Place Forecast (3-7) $14, (3-4) $27, (4-7) $177 Tierce $1,289
Trio $739 Quartet No winner ($7,856 jackpot carried forward to next race)
RACE 2
1st 1 Blooming Spirit ($10-$5.10)
2nd 4 Association Fans ($30)
3rd 10 Virtus Star ($9)
4th 6 Wonderful Tiger
Forecast $43 Place Forecast (1-4) $17, (1-10) $7, (4-10) $35
Tierce $314 Trio $147
Quartet $3,085
RACE 3
1st 9 Master Albert ($28-$9)
2nd 12 Simply Fluke ($7)
3rd 3 Fantastic Fabio ($17)
4th 1 Lady First
Forecast $25 Place Forecast (9-12) $8, (3-9) $19, (3-12) $16 Tierce $519
Trio $77
Quartet $1,005
RACE 4
1st 6 Golden Glory ($16-$7)
2nd 2 Gunnar ($7)
3rd 3 Wonder Brahma ($5.10)
3rd 4 Menaggio ($7)
Forecast $10 Place Forecast (2-6) $4, (3-6) $2.50, (4-6) $5, (2-3) $2.50, (2-4) $5, (3-4) $9,
Tierce (6-2-3) $33, (6-2-4) $87
Trio (2-3-6) $7, (2-4-6) $19
Quartet (6-2-3-4) $138, (6-2-4-3) $192
Scratching: 5 Super Alliances
RACE 5
1st 8 California Legend ($21-$8)
2nd 10 Dionysus Collin ($6)
3rd 12 Gala Night ($33)
4th 7 Cheerful Star
Forecast $16 Place Forecast (8-10) $7, (8-12) $30, (10-12) $26
Tierce $590 Trio $183
Quartet $4,616, ($5,041 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 5 Cinquante Cinq ($10-$5.10)
2nd 6 Divine Unicorn ($66)
3rd 10 Winning Endeavour ($7)
4th 9 Top Score
Forecast $124 Place Forecast (5-6) $40, (5-10) $3, (6-10) $41
Tierce $735 Trio $136
Quartet $17,721
RACE 7
1st 5 Californiadeepshot ($30-$9)
2nd 4 Victoriam ($5.10)
3rd 6 Hardly Swears ($6)
4th 9 Superb Daddy
Forecast $13 Place Forecast (4-5) $5, (5-6) $8, (4-6) $3 Tierce $94
Trio $19
Quartet $603
RACE 8
1st 9 Amazing Star ($7-$6)
2nd 5 Waldorf ($35)
3rd 6 Joyful Union ($13)
4th 12 Sunset Watch
Forecast $50 Place Forecast (5-9) $18, (6-9) $6, (5-6) $66
Tierce $321
Trio $130
Quartet No winner ($11,760 carried forward)
RACE 9
1st 12 Harmony Hero ($57-$15)
2nd 8 Reliable Team ($6)
3rd 4 Circuit Glory ($37)
4th 1 Not Usual Talent
Forecast $20
Place Forecast (8-12) $8, (4-12) $91, (4-8) $23
Tierce $1,238
Trio $378
Quartet $14,986
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now