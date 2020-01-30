Wednesday's hong kong results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 3 Shouson ($9-$6)

2nd 7 Super Lucky ($23)

3rd 4 Melbourne Hall ($55)

4th 8 Super Winner

Forecast $39 Place Forecast (3-7) $14, (3-4) $27, (4-7) $177 Tierce $1,289

Trio $739 Quartet No winner ($7,856 jackpot carried forward to next race)

RACE 2

1st 1 Blooming Spirit ($10-$5.10)

2nd 4 Association Fans ($30)

3rd 10 Virtus Star ($9)

4th 6 Wonderful Tiger

Forecast $43 Place Forecast (1-4) $17, (1-10) $7, (4-10) $35

Tierce $314 Trio $147

Quartet $3,085

RACE 3

1st 9 Master Albert ($28-$9)

2nd 12 Simply Fluke ($7)

3rd 3 Fantastic Fabio ($17)

4th 1 Lady First

Forecast $25 Place Forecast (9-12) $8, (3-9) $19, (3-12) $16 Tierce $519

Trio $77

Quartet $1,005

RACE 4

1st 6 Golden Glory ($16-$7)

2nd 2 Gunnar ($7)

3rd 3 Wonder Brahma ($5.10)

3rd 4 Menaggio ($7)

Forecast $10 Place Forecast (2-6) $4, (3-6) $2.50, (4-6) $5, (2-3) $2.50, (2-4) $5, (3-4) $9,

Tierce (6-2-3) $33, (6-2-4) $87

Trio (2-3-6) $7, (2-4-6) $19

Quartet (6-2-3-4) $138, (6-2-4-3) $192

Scratching: 5 Super Alliances

RACE 5

1st 8 California Legend ($21-$8)

2nd 10 Dionysus Collin ($6)

3rd 12 Gala Night ($33)

4th 7 Cheerful Star

Forecast $16 Place Forecast (8-10) $7, (8-12) $30, (10-12) $26

Tierce $590 Trio $183

Quartet $4,616, ($5,041 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 5 Cinquante Cinq ($10-$5.10)

2nd 6 Divine Unicorn ($66)

3rd 10 Winning Endeavour ($7)

4th 9 Top Score

Forecast $124 Place Forecast (5-6) $40, (5-10) $3, (6-10) $41

Tierce $735 Trio $136

Quartet $17,721

RACE 7

1st 5 Californiadeepshot ($30-$9)

2nd 4 Victoriam ($5.10)

3rd 6 Hardly Swears ($6)

4th 9 Superb Daddy

Forecast $13 Place Forecast (4-5) $5, (5-6) $8, (4-6) $3 Tierce $94

Trio $19

Quartet $603

RACE 8

1st 9 Amazing Star ($7-$6)

2nd 5 Waldorf ($35)

3rd 6 Joyful Union ($13)

4th 12 Sunset Watch

Forecast $50 Place Forecast (5-9) $18, (6-9) $6, (5-6) $66

Tierce $321

Trio $130

Quartet No winner ($11,760 carried forward)

RACE 9

1st 12 Harmony Hero ($57-$15)

2nd 8 Reliable Team ($6)

3rd 4 Circuit Glory ($37)

4th 1 Not Usual Talent

Forecast $20

Place Forecast (8-12) $8, (4-12) $91, (4-8) $23

Tierce $1,238

Trio $378

Quartet $14,986