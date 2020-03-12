WEDNESDAY'S HONG KONG RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 5 Break Record ($22-$8)
2nd 11 Winners Brother ($81)
3rd 2 Galaxy Racer ($7)
4th 9 Art Of Raw
Forecast $464 Place Forecast (5-11) $136, (2-5) $7, (2-11) $100
Tierce $4,693 Trio $594
Quartet No winner ($9,760 jackpot carried forward to next race)
RACE 2
1st 1 Mr Picasso ($31-$9)
2nd 9 Destine Jewellery ($7)
3rd 11 General Trump ($7)
4th 12 Victorious Leader
Forecast $33 Place Forecast (1-9) $10, (1-11) $9, (9-11) $6
Tierce $176 Trio $20
Quartet $778
RACE 3
1st 3 Charity Wings ($42 -10)
2nd 2 Star Majestic ($23)
3rd 12 Doctors Delight ($19)
4th 4 Sunny Power
Forecast $134
Place Forecast (2-3) $35, (3-12) $21, (2-12) $65
Tierce $1,693
Trio $192
Quartet $4,017 ($3,199 carried forward)
Scratching: 8 Faithful Trinity
RACE 4
1st 1 E Master ($37-$14)
2nd 9 Victory Mastery ($10)
3rd 2 Harmony N Home ($35)
4th 5 Winner's Heart
Forecast $44 Place Forecast (1-9) $16, (1-2) $59, (2-9) $43
Tierce $1,410 Trio $231
Quartet $7,654 ($4,378 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 1 Speed Vision ($15 -$6)
2nd 9 Victory Power ($8)
3rd 5 Wind N Grass ($11)
3rd 11 Shouson ($5.10)
Forecast $16
Place Forecast (1-9) $6, (1-5) $7, (1-11) $4, (5-9) $9, (9-11) $4, (5-11) $11
Tierce (1-9-5) $134, (1-9-11) $54
Trio (1-5-9) $29, (1-9-11) $11
Quartet (1-9-5-11) $208, (1-9-11-5) $160
RACE 6
1st 4 Villa Fionn ($20 -$7)
2nd 9 Everyone's Elite ($6)
3rd 2 Best Alliance ($11)
4th 11 Gold Velvet
Forecast $10 Place Forecast (4-9) $5, (2-4) $10, (2-9) $7
Tierce $134 Trio $19
Quartet $959
RACE 7
1st 1 Massive Pocket ($13 -$6)
2nd 9 Diamond Brilliant ($10)
3rd 6 Smart Leader ($10)
4th 2 Perfect Glory
Forecast $17
Place Forecast (1-9) $7, (1-6) $8, (6-9) $14
Tierce $172
Trio $65
Quartet $1,704
RACE 8
1st 11 Blastoise ($30-$9)
2nd 4 Holy Heart ($10)
3rd 7 Acclaimed Light ($31)
4th 1 World Famous
Forecast $29 Place Forecast (4-11) $10, (7-11) $49, (4-7) $51
Tierce $1,145
Trio $192
Quartet $2,984
