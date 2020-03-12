WEDNESDAY'S HONG KONG RESULTS

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 5 Break Record ($22-$8)

2nd 11 Winners Brother ($81)

3rd 2 Galaxy Racer ($7)

4th 9 Art Of Raw

Forecast $464 Place Forecast (5-11) $136, (2-5) $7, (2-11) $100

Tierce $4,693 Trio $594

Quartet No winner ($9,760 jackpot carried forward to next race)

RACE 2

1st 1 Mr Picasso ($31-$9)

2nd 9 Destine Jewellery ($7)

3rd 11 General Trump ($7)

4th 12 Victorious Leader

Forecast $33 Place Forecast (1-9) $10, (1-11) $9, (9-11) $6

Tierce $176 Trio $20

Quartet $778

RACE 3

1st 3 Charity Wings ($42 -10)

2nd 2 Star Majestic ($23)

3rd 12 Doctors Delight ($19)

4th 4 Sunny Power

Forecast $134

Place Forecast (2-3) $35, (3-12) $21, (2-12) $65

Tierce $1,693

Trio $192

Quartet $4,017 ($3,199 carried forward)

Scratching: 8 Faithful Trinity

RACE 4

1st 1 E Master ($37-$14)

2nd 9 Victory Mastery ($10)

3rd 2 Harmony N Home ($35)

4th 5 Winner's Heart

Forecast $44 Place Forecast (1-9) $16, (1-2) $59, (2-9) $43

Tierce $1,410 Trio $231

Quartet $7,654 ($4,378 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 1 Speed Vision ($15 -$6)

2nd 9 Victory Power ($8)

3rd 5 Wind N Grass ($11)

3rd 11 Shouson ($5.10)

Forecast $16

Place Forecast (1-9) $6, (1-5) $7, (1-11) $4, (5-9) $9, (9-11) $4, (5-11) $11

Tierce (1-9-5) $134, (1-9-11) $54

Trio (1-5-9) $29, (1-9-11) $11

Quartet (1-9-5-11) $208, (1-9-11-5) $160

RACE 6

1st 4 Villa Fionn ($20 -$7)

2nd 9 Everyone's Elite ($6)

3rd 2 Best Alliance ($11)

4th 11 Gold Velvet

Forecast $10 Place Forecast (4-9) $5, (2-4) $10, (2-9) $7

Tierce $134 Trio $19

Quartet $959

RACE 7

1st 1 Massive Pocket ($13 -$6)

2nd 9 Diamond Brilliant ($10)

3rd 6 Smart Leader ($10)

4th 2 Perfect Glory

Forecast $17

Place Forecast (1-9) $7, (1-6) $8, (6-9) $14

Tierce $172

Trio $65

Quartet $1,704

RACE 8

1st 11 Blastoise ($30-$9)

2nd 4 Holy Heart ($10)

3rd 7 Acclaimed Light ($31)

4th 1 World Famous

Forecast $29 Place Forecast (4-11) $10, (7-11) $49, (4-7) $51

Tierce $1,145

Trio $192

Quartet $2,984