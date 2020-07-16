Racing

Wednesday's Hong Kong Results

Zac Purton scored on Oversubscribed and Kinda Cool last night to take his final tally to 147 wins for his fourth champion jockey’s title. PHOTO: HKJC
Jul 16, 2020 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 12 Money Winner ($113-$26)

2nd 2 Bundle Of Energy ($7)

3rd 4 Baby Storm ($17)

4th 3 Hay Run

Forecast $85 Place Forecast (2-12) $31, (4-12) $67, (2-4) $15 Tierce $2,194

Trio $444 Quartet $34,565 ($29,235 carried forward)

Big test for Absolvido
Racing

Big test for Absolvido

RACE 2

1st 4 Oversubscribed ($25-$10)

2nd 5 Chunghwa Jingshen ($18)

3rd 9 Show Mission ($38)

4th 3 Vital Spring

Forecast $79 Place Forecast (4-5) $25, (4-9) $40, (5-9) $118 Tierce $2,763

Trio $374 Quartet $18,673

RACE 3

1st 3 Power King ($22-$8)

2nd 4 Sell My Sole ($6)

3rd 1 Honest Way ($9)

4th 6 Diamond Rhyme

Forecast $13 Place Forecast (3-4) $6, (1-3) $10, (1-4) $7 Tierce $138

Trio $16 Quartet $2,256

RACE 4

1st 12 Lucky Missile ($47-$13)

2nd 5 Universal Go Go ($7)

3rd 8 Incanto Prepared ($9)

4th 7 Go Ballistic

Forecast $37 Place Forecast (5-12) $12, (8-12) $18, (5-8) $7 Tierce $367

Trio $29 Quartet $2,142

RACE 5

1st 6 Kinda Cool ($9-$6)

2nd 8 Jazz Steed ($7)

3rd 7 Hercules ($39)

4th 5 Home Made

Forecast $10 Place Forecast (6-8) $4, (6-7) $28, (7-8) $59 Tierce $297

Trio $138 Quartet $2,671

RACE 6

1st 12 The Runner ($52-$18)

2nd 2 California Rad ($8)

3rd 6 High Rise Soldier ($13)

4th 7 Flying Bonus

Forecast $40 Place Forecast (2-12) $15, (6-12) $26, (2-6) $9 Tierce $702

Trio $68 Quartet $2,205

RACE 7

1st 1 Bear Again ($26-$8)

2nd 3 Alpha Hedge ($6)

3rd 7 Shamport ($11)

4th 4 Cinquante Cinq

Forecast $14 Place Forecast (1-3) $5, (1-7) $13, (3-7) $5 Tierce $122

Trio $22 Quartet $269

RACE 8

1st 11 Solar Wai Wai ($48-$17)

2nd 6 Magnificent ($11)

3rd 5 Green Luck ($15)

4th 8 Sunshine Warrior

Forecast $130 Place Forecast (6-11) $39, (5-11) $42, (5-6) $30 Tierce $2,276

Trio $377 Quartet $2,384

RACE 9

1st 3 Waldorf ($62-$18)

2nd 11 Highland Fortune ($7)

3rd 1 Shining Ace ($17)

4th 7 Winning Method Forecast $58 Place Forecast (3-11) $19, (1-3) $29, (1-11) $17 Tierce $963 Trio $113 Quartet $3,910 ($1,513 carried forward to the next Hong Kong meeting on Sept 5)

HORSE RACING