Wednesday's Hong Kong Results
RACE 1
1st 12 Money Winner ($113-$26)
2nd 2 Bundle Of Energy ($7)
3rd 4 Baby Storm ($17)
4th 3 Hay Run
Forecast $85 Place Forecast (2-12) $31, (4-12) $67, (2-4) $15 Tierce $2,194
Trio $444 Quartet $34,565 ($29,235 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 4 Oversubscribed ($25-$10)
2nd 5 Chunghwa Jingshen ($18)
3rd 9 Show Mission ($38)
4th 3 Vital Spring
Forecast $79 Place Forecast (4-5) $25, (4-9) $40, (5-9) $118 Tierce $2,763
Trio $374 Quartet $18,673
RACE 3
1st 3 Power King ($22-$8)
2nd 4 Sell My Sole ($6)
3rd 1 Honest Way ($9)
4th 6 Diamond Rhyme
Forecast $13 Place Forecast (3-4) $6, (1-3) $10, (1-4) $7 Tierce $138
Trio $16 Quartet $2,256
RACE 4
1st 12 Lucky Missile ($47-$13)
2nd 5 Universal Go Go ($7)
3rd 8 Incanto Prepared ($9)
4th 7 Go Ballistic
Forecast $37 Place Forecast (5-12) $12, (8-12) $18, (5-8) $7 Tierce $367
Trio $29 Quartet $2,142
RACE 5
1st 6 Kinda Cool ($9-$6)
2nd 8 Jazz Steed ($7)
3rd 7 Hercules ($39)
4th 5 Home Made
Forecast $10 Place Forecast (6-8) $4, (6-7) $28, (7-8) $59 Tierce $297
Trio $138 Quartet $2,671
RACE 6
1st 12 The Runner ($52-$18)
2nd 2 California Rad ($8)
3rd 6 High Rise Soldier ($13)
4th 7 Flying Bonus
Forecast $40 Place Forecast (2-12) $15, (6-12) $26, (2-6) $9 Tierce $702
Trio $68 Quartet $2,205
RACE 7
1st 1 Bear Again ($26-$8)
2nd 3 Alpha Hedge ($6)
3rd 7 Shamport ($11)
4th 4 Cinquante Cinq
Forecast $14 Place Forecast (1-3) $5, (1-7) $13, (3-7) $5 Tierce $122
Trio $22 Quartet $269
RACE 8
1st 11 Solar Wai Wai ($48-$17)
2nd 6 Magnificent ($11)
3rd 5 Green Luck ($15)
4th 8 Sunshine Warrior
Forecast $130 Place Forecast (6-11) $39, (5-11) $42, (5-6) $30 Tierce $2,276
Trio $377 Quartet $2,384
RACE 9
1st 3 Waldorf ($62-$18)
2nd 11 Highland Fortune ($7)
3rd 1 Shining Ace ($17)
4th 7 Winning Method Forecast $58 Place Forecast (3-11) $19, (1-3) $29, (1-11) $17 Tierce $963 Trio $113 Quartet $3,910 ($1,513 carried forward to the next Hong Kong meeting on Sept 5)
