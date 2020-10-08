Wednesday's Hong Kong Results
RACE 1
1st 4 Gouten Of Garo ($30-$9)
2nd 1 Apollos Bow ($13)
3rd 10 Flying Monkey ($8)
4th 8 La Bomba
Forecast $46
Place Forecast (1-4) $15, (4-10) $9, (1-10) $12
Tierce $345
Trio $60
Quartet $961
RACE 2
1st 3 Faithful Trinity ($27-$8)
2nd 1 All You Know ($11)
3rd 4 Daily Beauty ($10)
4th 5 Lady First
Forecast $39
Place Forecast (1-3) $14, (3-4) $12, (1-4) $11
Tierce $307
Trio $53
Quartet $587
RACE 3
1st 6 Naboo Star ($18-$7)
2nd 5 Sacred Ibis ($8)
3rd 7 Blastoise ($20)
4th 9 Smiling City
Forecast $22
Place Forecast (5-6) $7, (6-7) $16, (5-7) $18
Tierce $391
Trio $65
Quartet $3,123
RACE 4
1st 2 Ares ($26-$9)
2nd 4 Namjong Sings ($9)
3rd 1 Harrier Jet ($20)
4th 3 Jazz Steed
Forecast $32
Place Forecast (2-4) $12, (1-2) $21, (1-4) $19
Tierce $400
Trio $68
Quartet $226
RACE 5
1st 5 Regency Master ($17-$7)
2nd 6 Play Wise ($9)
3rd 1 Zhan Jiang Rocks ($29)
4th 4 Melbourne Hall
Forecast $20
Place Forecast (5-6) $7, (1-5) $27, (1-6) $43
Tierce $421
Trio $172
Quartet $2,906
RACE 6
1st 11 Stock Legend ($31-$9)
2nd 8 Hin Yuen Bis ($18)
3rd 3 Simply Fluke ($17)
4th 2 Kinda Cool
Forecast $62
Place Forecast (8-11) $18, (3-11) $24, (3-8) $54
Tierce $1,233
Trio $433
Quartet $7,657, ($5,601 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 12 Mehboob ($32-$9)
2nd 10 Winning Endeavour ($32)
3rd 5 Hardly Swears ($6)
4th 2 Mig Energy
Forecast $157
Place Forecast (10-12) $40, (5-12) $8, (5-10) $31
Tierce $1,053
Trio $158
Quartet $12,882, ($6,680 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 9 Classic Unicorn ($36-$12)
2nd 2 Gunnison ($87)
3rd 8 Multimillion ($33)
4th 3 Highland Fortune
Forecast $710
Place Forecast (2-9) $163, (8-9) $52, (2-8) $326 Tierce $14,827 Trio $1,621
Quartet $15,795, ($19,367 carried forward to the next Hong Kong meeting on Oct 11)
