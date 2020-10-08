Wednesday's Hong Kong Results

RACE 1

1st 4 Gouten Of Garo ($30-$9)

2nd 1 Apollos Bow ($13)

3rd 10 Flying Monkey ($8)

4th 8 La Bomba

Forecast $46

Place Forecast (1-4) $15, (4-10) $9, (1-10) $12

Tierce $345

Trio $60

Quartet $961

RACE 2

1st 3 Faithful Trinity ($27-$8)

2nd 1 All You Know ($11)

3rd 4 Daily Beauty ($10)

4th 5 Lady First

Forecast $39

Place Forecast (1-3) $14, (3-4) $12, (1-4) $11

Tierce $307

Trio $53

Quartet $587

RACE 3

1st 6 Naboo Star ($18-$7)

2nd 5 Sacred Ibis ($8)

3rd 7 Blastoise ($20)

4th 9 Smiling City

Forecast $22

Place Forecast (5-6) $7, (6-7) $16, (5-7) $18

Tierce $391

Trio $65

Quartet $3,123

RACE 4

1st 2 Ares ($26-$9)

2nd 4 Namjong Sings ($9)

3rd 1 Harrier Jet ($20)

4th 3 Jazz Steed

Forecast $32

Place Forecast (2-4) $12, (1-2) $21, (1-4) $19

Tierce $400

Trio $68

Quartet $226

RACE 5

1st 5 Regency Master ($17-$7)

2nd 6 Play Wise ($9)

3rd 1 Zhan Jiang Rocks ($29)

4th 4 Melbourne Hall

Forecast $20

Place Forecast (5-6) $7, (1-5) $27, (1-6) $43

Tierce $421

Trio $172

Quartet $2,906

RACE 6

1st 11 Stock Legend ($31-$9)

2nd 8 Hin Yuen Bis ($18)

3rd 3 Simply Fluke ($17)

4th 2 Kinda Cool

Forecast $62

Place Forecast (8-11) $18, (3-11) $24, (3-8) $54

Tierce $1,233

Trio $433

Quartet $7,657, ($5,601 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 12 Mehboob ($32-$9)

2nd 10 Winning Endeavour ($32)

3rd 5 Hardly Swears ($6)

4th 2 Mig Energy

Forecast $157

Place Forecast (10-12) $40, (5-12) $8, (5-10) $31

Tierce $1,053

Trio $158

Quartet $12,882, ($6,680 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 9 Classic Unicorn ($36-$12)

2nd 2 Gunnison ($87)

3rd 8 Multimillion ($33)

4th 3 Highland Fortune

Forecast $710

Place Forecast (2-9) $163, (8-9) $52, (2-8) $326 Tierce $14,827 Trio $1,621

Quartet $15,795, ($19,367 carried forward to the next Hong Kong meeting on Oct 11)