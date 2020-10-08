Racing

Wednesday's Hong Kong Results

Oct 08, 2020 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 4 Gouten Of Garo ($30-$9)

2nd 1 Apollos Bow ($13)

3rd 10 Flying Monkey ($8)

4th 8 La Bomba

Forecast $46

Place Forecast (1-4) $15, (4-10) $9, (1-10) $12

Sun Marshal real hot
Racing

Sun Marshal real hot

Related Stories

Surge goes well for Powell

Yesterday's Penang trackwork

Withdrawals for Saturday's meeting

Tierce $345

Trio $60

Quartet $961

RACE 2

1st 3 Faithful Trinity ($27-$8)

2nd 1 All You Know ($11)

3rd 4 Daily Beauty ($10)

4th 5 Lady First

Forecast $39

Place Forecast (1-3) $14, (3-4) $12, (1-4) $11

Tierce $307

Trio $53

Quartet $587

RACE 3

1st 6 Naboo Star ($18-$7)

2nd 5 Sacred Ibis ($8)

3rd 7 Blastoise ($20)

4th 9 Smiling City

Forecast $22

Place Forecast (5-6) $7, (6-7) $16, (5-7) $18

Tierce $391

Trio $65

Quartet $3,123

RACE 4

1st 2 Ares ($26-$9)

2nd 4 Namjong Sings ($9)

3rd 1 Harrier Jet ($20)

4th 3 Jazz Steed

Forecast $32

Place Forecast (2-4) $12, (1-2) $21, (1-4) $19

Tierce $400

Trio $68

Quartet $226

RACE 5

1st 5 Regency Master ($17-$7)

2nd 6 Play Wise ($9)

3rd 1 Zhan Jiang Rocks ($29)

4th 4 Melbourne Hall

Forecast $20

Place Forecast (5-6) $7, (1-5) $27, (1-6) $43

Tierce $421

Trio $172

Quartet $2,906

RACE 6

1st 11 Stock Legend ($31-$9)

2nd 8 Hin Yuen Bis ($18)

3rd 3 Simply Fluke ($17)

4th 2 Kinda Cool

Forecast $62

Place Forecast (8-11) $18, (3-11) $24, (3-8) $54

Tierce $1,233

Trio $433

Quartet $7,657, ($5,601 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 12 Mehboob ($32-$9)

2nd 10 Winning Endeavour ($32)

3rd 5 Hardly Swears ($6)

4th 2 Mig Energy

Forecast $157

Place Forecast (10-12) $40, (5-12) $8, (5-10) $31

Tierce $1,053

Trio $158

Quartet $12,882, ($6,680 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 9 Classic Unicorn ($36-$12)

2nd 2 Gunnison ($87)

3rd 8 Multimillion ($33)

4th 3 Highland Fortune

Forecast $710

Place Forecast (2-9) $163, (8-9) $52, (2-8) $326 Tierce $14,827 Trio $1,621

Quartet $15,795, ($19,367 carried forward to the next Hong Kong meeting on Oct 11)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING