Wednesday's Hong Kong results

Oct 22, 2020 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 3 Winning Feeling ($26-$8)

2nd 12 Courageous Dragon ($15)

3rd 11 Great Son ($22)

4th 1 Namjong Sings

Forecast $57

Place forecast (3-12) $17, (3-11) $22, (11-12) $40

Unbeaten Moon Face is looking serious

Tierce $1,056

Trio $251

Quartet $5,699

RACE 2

1st 12 Virtus Star ($15-$7)

2nd 11 Winners Brother ($37)

3rd 9 Treasure Chest ($14)

4th 4 Polymer Luck

Forecast $76

Place forecast (11-12) $22, (9-12) $10, (9-11) $63

Tierce $873

Trio $177

Quartet No winner ($3,951 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 10 Incanto Prepared ($25-$10)

2nd 11 Nunchuks ($17)

3rd 5 Universal Go Go ($14)

4th 7 Lady First

Forecast $57

Place forecast (10-11) $20, (5-10) $17, (5-11) $33

Tierce $769

Trio $247

Quartet $6,842 ($6,504 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 2 We The South ($32-$13)

2nd 1 Happy Good Guys ($17)

3rd 12 Ardenode ($9)

4th 4 Jazz Steed

Forecast $82

Place forecast (1-2) $25, (2-12) $13, (1-12) $17

Tierce $529

Trio $73

Quartet $2,257

RACE 5

1st 3 Murray's Partners ($10-$5.10)

2nd 11 Anonyma ($24)

3rd 4 Right Honourable ($7)

4th 2 Eligere

Forecast $59

Place forecast (3-11) $18, (3-4) $4, (4-11) $30

Tierce $355

Trio $104

Quartet $889

Scratchings: 8 Lucky Missile, 10 This Is Charisma

RACE 6

1st 1 Explosive Witness ($37-$9)

2nd 10 Fabulous Eight ($10)

3rd 9 Heart Conquered ($12)

4th 5 Harmony And Rich

Forecast $31

Place forecast (1-10) $10, (1-9) $18, (9-10) $16

Tierce $431 Trio $69

Quartet $481

RACE 7

1st 7 Heavenly Thought ($26-$9)

2nd 2 Reel Bizzy ($8)

3rd 5 Lightning Steed ($8)

4th 9 Wealthy Delight

Forecast $22

Place forecast (2-7) $9, (5-7) $7, (2-5) $7

Tierce $96

Trio $11

Quartet $1,445

RACE 8

1st 11 Grateful Heart ($82-$19)

2nd 5 High Rise Soldier ($10)

3rd 1 Californiadeepshot ($10)

4th 6 Flying Bonus

Forecast $104

Place forecast (5-11) $32, (1-11) $28, (1-5) $14

Tierce $1,363

Trio $135

Quartet No winner ($6,486 carried forward to the next Hong Kong meeting on Oct 24)

