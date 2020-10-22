Wednesday's Hong Kong results
RACE 1
1st 3 Winning Feeling ($26-$8)
2nd 12 Courageous Dragon ($15)
3rd 11 Great Son ($22)
4th 1 Namjong Sings
Forecast $57
Place forecast (3-12) $17, (3-11) $22, (11-12) $40
Tierce $1,056
Trio $251
Quartet $5,699
RACE 2
1st 12 Virtus Star ($15-$7)
2nd 11 Winners Brother ($37)
3rd 9 Treasure Chest ($14)
4th 4 Polymer Luck
Forecast $76
Place forecast (11-12) $22, (9-12) $10, (9-11) $63
Tierce $873
Trio $177
Quartet No winner ($3,951 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 10 Incanto Prepared ($25-$10)
2nd 11 Nunchuks ($17)
3rd 5 Universal Go Go ($14)
4th 7 Lady First
Forecast $57
Place forecast (10-11) $20, (5-10) $17, (5-11) $33
Tierce $769
Trio $247
Quartet $6,842 ($6,504 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 2 We The South ($32-$13)
2nd 1 Happy Good Guys ($17)
3rd 12 Ardenode ($9)
4th 4 Jazz Steed
Forecast $82
Place forecast (1-2) $25, (2-12) $13, (1-12) $17
Tierce $529
Trio $73
Quartet $2,257
RACE 5
1st 3 Murray's Partners ($10-$5.10)
2nd 11 Anonyma ($24)
3rd 4 Right Honourable ($7)
4th 2 Eligere
Forecast $59
Place forecast (3-11) $18, (3-4) $4, (4-11) $30
Tierce $355
Trio $104
Quartet $889
Scratchings: 8 Lucky Missile, 10 This Is Charisma
RACE 6
1st 1 Explosive Witness ($37-$9)
2nd 10 Fabulous Eight ($10)
3rd 9 Heart Conquered ($12)
4th 5 Harmony And Rich
Forecast $31
Place forecast (1-10) $10, (1-9) $18, (9-10) $16
Tierce $431 Trio $69
Quartet $481
RACE 7
1st 7 Heavenly Thought ($26-$9)
2nd 2 Reel Bizzy ($8)
3rd 5 Lightning Steed ($8)
4th 9 Wealthy Delight
Forecast $22
Place forecast (2-7) $9, (5-7) $7, (2-5) $7
Tierce $96
Trio $11
Quartet $1,445
RACE 8
1st 11 Grateful Heart ($82-$19)
2nd 5 High Rise Soldier ($10)
3rd 1 Californiadeepshot ($10)
4th 6 Flying Bonus
Forecast $104
Place forecast (5-11) $32, (1-11) $28, (1-5) $14
Tierce $1,363
Trio $135
Quartet No winner ($6,486 carried forward to the next Hong Kong meeting on Oct 24)
