Wednesday's Hong Kong results
RACE 1
1st 6 U W Brother ($10-$6)
2nd 9 Flying Monkey ($9)
3rd 3 Speedy Optimist ($12)
4th 7 Chunghwa Jingshen
Forecast $14 Place Forecast (6-9) $6, (3-6) $8, (3-9) $17 Tierce $122 Trio $41 Quartet $721
RACE 2
1st 5 Great Smart ($19-$8)
2nd 12 Art Of Raw ($20)
3rd 4 Baby Storm ($13)
4th 2 General Dino
Forecast $53 Place forecast (5-12) $20, (4-5) $13, (4-12) $34 Tierce $678 Trio $190 Quartet $4,526
RACE 3
1st 2 What A Legend ($20-$8)
2nd 3 Lucky Quality ($8)
3rd 5 Carry The Diamond ($7)
4th 4 Sun Sun Fa Fa
Forecast $18 Place Forecast (2-3) $7, (2-5) $7, (3-5) $6 Tierce $105 Trio $21 Quartet $955
RACE 4
1st 1 Harrier Jet ($31-$9)
2nd 5 Sprint Forward ($8)
3rd 8 Happily Friends ($34)
4th 2 Whiskey Neat
Forecast $37 Place forecast (1-5) $13, (1-8) $53, (5-8) $33 Tierce $2,020 Trio $272 Quartet $4,135, ($4,861 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 12 Best Alliance ($165-$35)
2nd 3 Cinquante Cinq ($10)
3rd 7 Leap Of Faith ($9)
4th 2 Naboo Star
Forecast $147 Place forecast (3-12) $38, (7-12) $39, (3-7) $12 Tierce $2,703 Trio $576 Quartet $9,050, ($10,982 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 12 V Chevaliers ($42-$13)
2nd 6 Play Wise ($9)
3rd 1 Regency Master ($8)
4th 5 Maldives
Forecast $50 Place forecast (6-12) $17, (1-12) $13, (1-6) $8 Tierce $481 Trio $97 Quartet $14,295, ($2,330 carried forward)
Scratching: 11 Happy Ichiban
RACE 7
1st 6 Sky Darci ($10-$6)
2nd 1 Storm Warnings ($15)
3rd 7 Hardly Swears ($8)
4th 11 Winning Endeavour
Forecast $27
Place forecast (1-6) $9, (6-7) $5, (1-7) $17 Tierce $145 Trio $38 Quartet $1,222
RACE 8
1st 7 Stanley Park ($20-$8)
2nd 2 Falcon Turbo ($23)
3rd 9 Le Terroir ($13)
4th 4 Wind N Grass
Forecast $71
Place forecast (2-7) $24, (7-9) $13, (2-9) $32 Tierce $698 Trio $253 Quartet No winner ($4,781 carried forward)
RACE 9
1st 1 Columbus County ($17-$8)
2nd 7 Bear Again ($26)
3rd 3 Star Shine ($25)
4th 5 Insayshable
Forecast $63
Place forecast (1-7) $25, (1-3) $23, (3-7) $106 Tierce $1,386 Trio $285 Quartet $8,763, ($6,979 carried forward to the next Hong Kong meeting on Nov 1)
