Racing

Wednesday's Hong Kong results

Oct 29, 2020 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 6 U W Brother ($10-$6)

2nd 9 Flying Monkey ($9)

3rd 3 Speedy Optimist ($12)

4th 7 Chunghwa Jingshen

Forecast $14 Place Forecast (6-9) $6, (3-6) $8, (3-9) $17 Tierce $122 Trio $41 Quartet $721

RACE 2

1st 5 Great Smart ($19-$8)

Freedman shows two more aces
Racing

Freedman shows two more aces

Related Stories

Jupiter is still as good as Gold

Wednesday's South Africa results

Fired Up primed to win

2nd 12 Art Of Raw ($20)

3rd 4 Baby Storm ($13)

4th 2 General Dino

Forecast $53 Place forecast (5-12) $20, (4-5) $13, (4-12) $34 Tierce $678 Trio $190 Quartet $4,526

RACE 3

1st 2 What A Legend ($20-$8)

2nd 3 Lucky Quality ($8)

3rd 5 Carry The Diamond ($7)

4th 4 Sun Sun Fa Fa

Forecast $18 Place Forecast (2-3) $7, (2-5) $7, (3-5) $6 Tierce $105 Trio $21 Quartet $955

RACE 4

1st 1 Harrier Jet ($31-$9)

2nd 5 Sprint Forward ($8)

3rd 8 Happily Friends ($34)

4th 2 Whiskey Neat

Forecast $37 Place forecast (1-5) $13, (1-8) $53, (5-8) $33 Tierce $2,020 Trio $272 Quartet $4,135, ($4,861 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 12 Best Alliance ($165-$35)

2nd 3 Cinquante Cinq ($10)

3rd 7 Leap Of Faith ($9)

4th 2 Naboo Star

Forecast $147 Place forecast (3-12) $38, (7-12) $39, (3-7) $12 Tierce $2,703 Trio $576 Quartet $9,050, ($10,982 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 12 V Chevaliers ($42-$13)

2nd 6 Play Wise ($9)

3rd 1 Regency Master ($8)

4th 5 Maldives

Forecast $50 Place forecast (6-12) $17, (1-12) $13, (1-6) $8 Tierce $481 Trio $97 Quartet $14,295, ($2,330 carried forward)

Scratching: 11 Happy Ichiban

RACE 7

1st 6 Sky Darci ($10-$6)

2nd 1 Storm Warnings ($15)

3rd 7 Hardly Swears ($8)

4th 11 Winning Endeavour

Forecast $27

Place forecast (1-6) $9, (6-7) $5, (1-7) $17 Tierce $145 Trio $38 Quartet $1,222

RACE 8

1st 7 Stanley Park ($20-$8)

2nd 2 Falcon Turbo ($23)

3rd 9 Le Terroir ($13)

4th 4 Wind N Grass

Forecast $71

Place forecast (2-7) $24, (7-9) $13, (2-9) $32 Tierce $698 Trio $253 Quartet No winner ($4,781 carried forward)

RACE 9

1st 1 Columbus County ($17-$8)

2nd 7 Bear Again ($26)

3rd 3 Star Shine ($25)

4th 5 Insayshable

Forecast $63

Place forecast (1-7) $25, (1-3) $23, (3-7) $106 Tierce $1,386 Trio $285 Quartet $8,763, ($6,979 carried forward to the next Hong Kong meeting on Nov 1)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING