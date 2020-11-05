Racing

Wednesday's Hong Kong Results

Nov 05, 2020 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 1 Demons Rock ($18-$7)

2nd 2 Viva Council ($15)

3rd 11 Spicy Really ($21)

4th 10 Corre Rapido

Forecast $40 Place forecast (1-2) $15, (1-11) $20, (2-11) $45 Tierce $807

Trio $174 Quartet $8,567

RACE 2

1st 5 Sweetly Baby ($34-$12)

2nd 6 Shinealot ($8)

3rd 2 Dragon Commander ($17)

4th 8 Sacred Timing

Forecast $39 Place forecast (5-6) $13, (2-5) $30, (2-6) $16 Tierce $748

Trio $222 Quartet No winner ($4,101 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 4 Elite Patch ($22-$7)

2nd 10 Deal Maker ($28)

3rd 5 Clear Choice ($10)

4th 8 Red Elysees

Forecast $99 Place forecast (4-10) $34, (4-5) $14, (5-10) $32 Tierce $964

Trio $107 Quartet $7,046

RACE 4

1st 1 Gunnar ($15-$7)

2nd 4 Gold Comet ($33)

3rd 8 Hey Pal ($23)

4th 6 Dollar Reward

Forecast $103 Place forecast (1-4) $33, (1-8) $19, (4-8) $137 Tierce $2,160

Trio $438 Quartet $3,283

RACE 5

1st 5 Super Alliances ($28-$8)

2nd 4 Victory In Hand ($15)

3rd 2 Hercules ($11)

4th 1 Golfman Star Forecast $75

Place forecast (4-5) $19, (2-5) $11, (2-4) $27 Tierce $779 Trio $110 Quartet $4,109

RACE 6

1st 2 Party Everyday ($18-$7)

2nd 11 Double Take ($9)

3rd 3 Skyey Supreme ($7)

4th 6 Unite Spirit Forecast $19

Place forecast (2-11) $7, (2-3) $4, (3-11) $6 Tierce $104 Trio $16 Quartet $632

RACE 7

1st 6 Lucky Patch ($80-$23)

2nd 4 Czarson ($8)

3rd 2 Star Of Yuen Long ($9)

4th 3 Hongkong Great Forecast $87

Place forecast (4-6) $29, (2-6) $29, (2-4) $8 Tierce $869 Trio $71 Quartet $2,067

RACE 8

1st 3 Kings Shield ($11-$6)

2nd 11 Star Performance ($17)

3rd 8 Glorious Artist ($29)

4th 1 Elusive State

Forecast $29

Place forecast (3-11) $12, (3-8) $18, (8-11) $85

Tierce $676

Trio $260

Quartet $2,271

