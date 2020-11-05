Wednesday's Hong Kong Results
RACE 1
1st 1 Demons Rock ($18-$7)
2nd 2 Viva Council ($15)
3rd 11 Spicy Really ($21)
4th 10 Corre Rapido
Forecast $40 Place forecast (1-2) $15, (1-11) $20, (2-11) $45 Tierce $807
Trio $174 Quartet $8,567
RACE 2
1st 5 Sweetly Baby ($34-$12)
2nd 6 Shinealot ($8)
3rd 2 Dragon Commander ($17)
4th 8 Sacred Timing
Forecast $39 Place forecast (5-6) $13, (2-5) $30, (2-6) $16 Tierce $748
Trio $222 Quartet No winner ($4,101 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 4 Elite Patch ($22-$7)
2nd 10 Deal Maker ($28)
3rd 5 Clear Choice ($10)
4th 8 Red Elysees
Forecast $99 Place forecast (4-10) $34, (4-5) $14, (5-10) $32 Tierce $964
Trio $107 Quartet $7,046
RACE 4
1st 1 Gunnar ($15-$7)
2nd 4 Gold Comet ($33)
3rd 8 Hey Pal ($23)
4th 6 Dollar Reward
Forecast $103 Place forecast (1-4) $33, (1-8) $19, (4-8) $137 Tierce $2,160
Trio $438 Quartet $3,283
RACE 5
1st 5 Super Alliances ($28-$8)
2nd 4 Victory In Hand ($15)
3rd 2 Hercules ($11)
4th 1 Golfman Star Forecast $75
Place forecast (4-5) $19, (2-5) $11, (2-4) $27 Tierce $779 Trio $110 Quartet $4,109
RACE 6
1st 2 Party Everyday ($18-$7)
2nd 11 Double Take ($9)
3rd 3 Skyey Supreme ($7)
4th 6 Unite Spirit Forecast $19
Place forecast (2-11) $7, (2-3) $4, (3-11) $6 Tierce $104 Trio $16 Quartet $632
RACE 7
1st 6 Lucky Patch ($80-$23)
2nd 4 Czarson ($8)
3rd 2 Star Of Yuen Long ($9)
4th 3 Hongkong Great Forecast $87
Place forecast (4-6) $29, (2-6) $29, (2-4) $8 Tierce $869 Trio $71 Quartet $2,067
RACE 8
1st 3 Kings Shield ($11-$6)
2nd 11 Star Performance ($17)
3rd 8 Glorious Artist ($29)
4th 1 Elusive State
Forecast $29
Place forecast (3-11) $12, (3-8) $18, (8-11) $85
Tierce $676
Trio $260
Quartet $2,271
