Wednesday's Hong Kong results
RACE 1
1st 7 Master Galaxy($19-$8)
2nd 8 Galaxy Emperor ($9)
3rd 1 Roman Impero ($11)
4th 11 Great Harvest
Forecast $18
Place forecast (7-8) $8, (1-7) $12, (1-8) $17
Tierce $218
Trio $86
Quartet $5,610
RACE 2
1st 3 Sunny Lad ($74-$17)
2nd 8 Shanghai Grace ($11)
3rd 10 Sweetly Baby ($10)
4th 5 Charity Wings
Forecast $139
Place forecast (3-8) $32, (3-10) $23, (8-10) $19
Tierce $1,496
Trio $358
Quartet No winner ($5,025 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 10 Strathclyde ($51-$13)
2nd 2 Ka Fortune ($6)
3rd 7 Green Envy ($14)
4th 3 Viva Mama
Forecast $26
Place forecast (2-10) $10, (7-10) $32, (2-7) $8
Tierce $586
Trio $142
Quartet No winner ($8,950 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 5 Fast Pace ($25-$10)
2nd 4 Incanto Prepared ($6)
3rd 7 V Chevaliers ($8)
4th 2 Owners' Star
Forecast $12
Place forecast (4-5) $5, (5-7) $8, (4-7) $5
Tierce $102
Trio $26
Quartet $1,668
RACE 5
1st 2 Wild West Wing ($16-$7)
2nd 11 U W Brother ($8)
3rd 10 Oversubscribed ($17)
4th 9 Ardenode
Forecast $13
Place forecast (2-11) $6, (2-10) $16, (10-11) $19
Tierce $160
Trio $60
Quartet $562
RACE 6
1st 2 Sprint Forward ($37-$10)
2nd 11 Smart Charade ($14)
3rd 6 Daily Beauty ($10)
4th 9 Noble Man
Forecast $83
Place forecast (2-11) $23, (2-6) $15, (6-11) $17
Tierce $786
Trio $123
Quartet $2,535, ($2,768 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 5 Mig Energy ($32-$10)
2nd 7 Beauty Spark ($30)
3rd 12 Trust Me ($12)
4th 9 Hardly Swears
Forecast $102
Place forecast (5-7) $31, (5-12) $13, (7-12) $47
Tierce $1,154
Trio $386
Quartet $7,258
RACE 8
1st 11 Sunshine Warrior ($35-$12)
2nd 4 Green Luck ($7)
3rd 10 Flying Quest ($15)
4th 1 Butterfield
Forecast $29
Place forecast (4-11) $10, (10-11) $22, (4-10) $14
Tierce $585
Trio $121
Quartet $3,809
RACE 9
1st 2 Guy Dragon ($21-$7)
2nd 6 Scores Of Fun ($8)
3rd 1 Stanley Park ($8)
4th 8 Mehboob
Forecast $18
Place forecast (2-6) $7, (1-2) $6, (1-6) $6
Tierce $103
Trio $24
Quartet $2,088
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now