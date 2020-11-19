Racing

Wednesday's Hong Kong results

Nov 19, 2020 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 7 Master Galaxy($19-$8)

2nd 8 Galaxy Emperor ($9)

3rd 1 Roman Impero ($11)

4th 11 Great Harvest

Forecast $18

Place forecast (7-8) $8, (1-7) $12, (1-8) $17

The August looks set for an encore
Racing

The August looks set for an encore

Related Stories

Guide to Kuala Lumpur trackwork

Shortstop shoots for 7

Wednesday's South Africa results

Tierce $218

Trio $86

Quartet $5,610

RACE 2

1st 3 Sunny Lad ($74-$17)

2nd 8 Shanghai Grace ($11)

3rd 10 Sweetly Baby ($10)

4th 5 Charity Wings

Forecast $139

Place forecast (3-8) $32, (3-10) $23, (8-10) $19

Tierce $1,496

Trio $358

Quartet No winner ($5,025 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 10 Strathclyde ($51-$13)

2nd 2 Ka Fortune ($6)

3rd 7 Green Envy ($14)

4th 3 Viva Mama

Forecast $26

Place forecast (2-10) $10, (7-10) $32, (2-7) $8

Tierce $586

Trio $142

Quartet No winner ($8,950 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 5 Fast Pace ($25-$10)

2nd 4 Incanto Prepared ($6)

3rd 7 V Chevaliers ($8)

4th 2 Owners' Star

Forecast $12

Place forecast (4-5) $5, (5-7) $8, (4-7) $5

Tierce $102

Trio $26

Quartet $1,668

RACE 5

1st 2 Wild West Wing ($16-$7)

2nd 11 U W Brother ($8)

3rd 10 Oversubscribed ($17)

4th 9 Ardenode

Forecast $13

Place forecast (2-11) $6, (2-10) $16, (10-11) $19

Tierce $160

Trio $60

Quartet $562

RACE 6

1st 2 Sprint Forward ($37-$10)

2nd 11 Smart Charade ($14)

3rd 6 Daily Beauty ($10)

4th 9 Noble Man

Forecast $83

Place forecast (2-11) $23, (2-6) $15, (6-11) $17

Tierce $786

Trio $123

Quartet $2,535, ($2,768 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 5 Mig Energy ($32-$10)

2nd 7 Beauty Spark ($30)

3rd 12 Trust Me ($12)

4th 9 Hardly Swears

Forecast $102

Place forecast (5-7) $31, (5-12) $13, (7-12) $47

Tierce $1,154

Trio $386

Quartet $7,258

RACE 8

1st 11 Sunshine Warrior ($35-$12)

2nd 4 Green Luck ($7)

3rd 10 Flying Quest ($15)

4th 1 Butterfield

Forecast $29

Place forecast (4-11) $10, (10-11) $22, (4-10) $14

Tierce $585

Trio $121

Quartet $3,809

RACE 9

1st 2 Guy Dragon ($21-$7)

2nd 6 Scores Of Fun ($8)

3rd 1 Stanley Park ($8)

4th 8 Mehboob

Forecast $18

Place forecast (2-6) $7, (1-2) $6, (1-6) $6

Tierce $103

Trio $24

Quartet $2,088

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING