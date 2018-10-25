Racing

Wednesday's Hong Kong results

Oct 25, 2018 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 3 Glory Star ($25-$10)

2nd 6 Travel Ambassador ($45)

3rd 5 Triumphant Light ($24)

4th 4 Money Winner

Forecast $209

Place Forecast (3-6) $65, (3-5) $28, (5-6) $128

Former Kranji winner Chopin’s Nocturne shone during his workout yesterday.
Racing

Yesterday's Penang trackwork

Tierce $3,215 Trio $751

Quartet No winner ($10,594 carried forward to next race)

RACE 2

1st 1 Giant Turtle ($36-$14)

2nd 6 Goldfield ($16)

3rd 8 Dynamic Eagle ($9)

4th 4 Brave Legend

Forecast $95

Place Forecast (1-6) $25, (1-8) $16, (6-8) $15

Tierce $1,000

Trio $233

Quartet $7,941

RACE 3

1st 3 Electric Lightning ($39-$11)

2nd 7 Megatron ($14)

3rd 9 Pearl Warm Warm ($21)

4th 5 Gentry

Forecast $74

Place Forecast (3-7) $24, (3-9) $26, (7-9) $45

Tierce $1,264

Trio $209

Quartet No winner ($4,490 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 12 Trendiful ($15-$8)

2nd 2 Raichu ($8)

3rd 3 The Show ($8)

4th 1 Actuariat

Forecast $13

Place Forecast (2-12) $6, (3-12) $7, (2-3) $9

Tierce $96

Trio $47

Quartet $1,119

RACE 5

1st 2 Beaut Beaut ($31-$8)

2nd 4 Gentle Breeze ($9)

3rd 9 Lucky Lucky ($8)

4th 6 DR Race

Forecast $34

Place Forecast (2-4) $12, (2-9) $9, (4-9) $9

Tierce $217

Trio $32

Quartet $788

RACE 6

1st 6 Blitzing ($8-$5.10)

2nd 2 Roman Odyssey ($8)

3rd 3 Super Eighteen ($12)

4th 9 Bingo

Forecast $11

Place Forecast (2-6) $4, (3-6) $6, (2-3) $13

Tierce $60

Trio $31

Quartet $209

RACE 7

1st 12 Powermax ($22-$8)

2nd 1 Perfect Glory ($9)

3rd 10 Daring Fit ($11)

4th 11 Star Of Joy

Forecast $29

Place Forecast (1-12) $10, (10-12) $10, (1-10) $15

Tierce $329

Trio $86

Quartet $430

RACE 8

1st 4 Jade Theatre ($12-$6)

2nd 10 Mr Picasso ($19)

3rd 6 Telecom Brothers ($33)

4th 5 Sparkling Dragon

Forecast $34

Place Forecast (4-10) $12, (4-6) $28, (6-10) $126

Tierce $898 Trio $231

Quartet $3,820, ($4,694 jackpot carried forward to next HK meeting)

