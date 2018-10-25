Wednesday's Hong Kong results
RACE 1
1st 3 Glory Star ($25-$10)
2nd 6 Travel Ambassador ($45)
3rd 5 Triumphant Light ($24)
4th 4 Money Winner
Forecast $209
Place Forecast (3-6) $65, (3-5) $28, (5-6) $128
Tierce $3,215 Trio $751
Quartet No winner ($10,594 carried forward to next race)
RACE 2
1st 1 Giant Turtle ($36-$14)
2nd 6 Goldfield ($16)
3rd 8 Dynamic Eagle ($9)
4th 4 Brave Legend
Forecast $95
Place Forecast (1-6) $25, (1-8) $16, (6-8) $15
Tierce $1,000
Trio $233
Quartet $7,941
RACE 3
1st 3 Electric Lightning ($39-$11)
2nd 7 Megatron ($14)
3rd 9 Pearl Warm Warm ($21)
4th 5 Gentry
Forecast $74
Place Forecast (3-7) $24, (3-9) $26, (7-9) $45
Tierce $1,264
Trio $209
Quartet No winner ($4,490 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 12 Trendiful ($15-$8)
2nd 2 Raichu ($8)
3rd 3 The Show ($8)
4th 1 Actuariat
Forecast $13
Place Forecast (2-12) $6, (3-12) $7, (2-3) $9
Tierce $96
Trio $47
Quartet $1,119
RACE 5
1st 2 Beaut Beaut ($31-$8)
2nd 4 Gentle Breeze ($9)
3rd 9 Lucky Lucky ($8)
4th 6 DR Race
Forecast $34
Place Forecast (2-4) $12, (2-9) $9, (4-9) $9
Tierce $217
Trio $32
Quartet $788
RACE 6
1st 6 Blitzing ($8-$5.10)
2nd 2 Roman Odyssey ($8)
3rd 3 Super Eighteen ($12)
4th 9 Bingo
Forecast $11
Place Forecast (2-6) $4, (3-6) $6, (2-3) $13
Tierce $60
Trio $31
Quartet $209
RACE 7
1st 12 Powermax ($22-$8)
2nd 1 Perfect Glory ($9)
3rd 10 Daring Fit ($11)
4th 11 Star Of Joy
Forecast $29
Place Forecast (1-12) $10, (10-12) $10, (1-10) $15
Tierce $329
Trio $86
Quartet $430
RACE 8
1st 4 Jade Theatre ($12-$6)
2nd 10 Mr Picasso ($19)
3rd 6 Telecom Brothers ($33)
4th 5 Sparkling Dragon
Forecast $34
Place Forecast (4-10) $12, (4-6) $28, (6-10) $126
Tierce $898 Trio $231
Quartet $3,820, ($4,694 jackpot carried forward to next HK meeting)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now