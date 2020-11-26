Wednesday's Hong Kong results

RACE 1

1st 5 Virtus Star ($10-$5.10)

2nd 9 Green Generation ($17)

3rd 4 Baby Storm ($10)

4th 7 Sacred Timing

Forecast $27

Place forecast (5-9) $11, (4-5) $5, (4-9) $25 Tierce $206

Trio $52 Quartet $2,259

RACE 2

1st 1 Total Power ($22-$8)

2nd 4 Play Wise ($7)

3rd 3 Faithful Trinity ($15)

4th 7 Nunchuks

Forecast $18

Place forecast (1-4) $7, (1-3) $17, (3-4) $12

Tierce $302 Trio $58 Quartet $979

RACE 3

1st 9 Rewarding Together ($10-$5.10)

2nd 7 A Smile Like Yours ($72)

3rd 5 Momentum Galaxy ($18)

4th 6 Honest Way

Forecast $125

Place forecast (7-9) $41, (5-9) $9, (5-7) $217

Tierce $1,680 Trio $396

Quartet No winner ($6,790 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 8 Ambitious Heart ($18-$7)

2nd 3 Jazz Steed ($8)

3rd 7 Victoria General ($82)

4th 11 One Happy Star

Forecast $13

Place forecast (3-8) $5, (7-8) $91, (3-7) $83

Tierce $978 Trio $375 Quartet $11,980

RACE 5

1st 3 Grateful Heart ($13-$6)

2nd 1 Loving A Boom ($11)

3rd 8 Sky Show ($8)

4th 4 Seven Heavens

Forecast $21

Place forecast (1-3) $7, (3-8) $5, (1-8) $11

Tierce $118 Trio $25 Quartet $805

RACE 6

1st 8 Royal Racer ($13-$6)

2nd 1 Regency Master ($7)

3rd 4 Fearless Fire ($6)

3rd 5 King Dragon ($6)

Forecast $10

Place forecast (1-8) $4, (4-8) $4, (5-8) $4, (1-4) $5, (1-5) $5, (4-5) $12

Tierce (8-1-4) $55, (8-1-5) $60

Trio (1-4-8) $9, (1-5-8) $7

Quartet (8-1-4-5) $76, (8-1-5-4) $82

RACE 7

1st 4 Explosive Witness ($33-$9)

2nd 1 Hong Kong Win ($8)

3rd 6 Mega Heart ($77)

4th 5 Larson

Forecast $32

Place forecast (1-4) $10, (4-6) $194, (1-6) $113 Tierce $3,145 Trio $359

Quartet No winner ($8,686 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 1 Holy Heart ($17-$7)

2nd 10 Angel Of My Eyes ($13)

3rd 3 Easy Go Easy Win ($49)

4th 12 Rich And Lucky

Forecast $31

Place forecast (1-10) $11, (1-3) $39, (3-10) $97

Tierce $1,672 Trio $468

Quartet $19,768, ($10,522 carried forward to the next Hong Kong meeting on Nov 29)