Wednesday's Hong Kong results
RACE 1
1st 5 Virtus Star ($10-$5.10)
2nd 9 Green Generation ($17)
3rd 4 Baby Storm ($10)
4th 7 Sacred Timing
Forecast $27
Place forecast (5-9) $11, (4-5) $5, (4-9) $25 Tierce $206
Trio $52 Quartet $2,259
RACE 2
1st 1 Total Power ($22-$8)
2nd 4 Play Wise ($7)
3rd 3 Faithful Trinity ($15)
4th 7 Nunchuks
Forecast $18
Place forecast (1-4) $7, (1-3) $17, (3-4) $12
Tierce $302 Trio $58 Quartet $979
RACE 3
1st 9 Rewarding Together ($10-$5.10)
2nd 7 A Smile Like Yours ($72)
3rd 5 Momentum Galaxy ($18)
4th 6 Honest Way
Forecast $125
Place forecast (7-9) $41, (5-9) $9, (5-7) $217
Tierce $1,680 Trio $396
Quartet No winner ($6,790 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 8 Ambitious Heart ($18-$7)
2nd 3 Jazz Steed ($8)
3rd 7 Victoria General ($82)
4th 11 One Happy Star
Forecast $13
Place forecast (3-8) $5, (7-8) $91, (3-7) $83
Tierce $978 Trio $375 Quartet $11,980
RACE 5
1st 3 Grateful Heart ($13-$6)
2nd 1 Loving A Boom ($11)
3rd 8 Sky Show ($8)
4th 4 Seven Heavens
Forecast $21
Place forecast (1-3) $7, (3-8) $5, (1-8) $11
Tierce $118 Trio $25 Quartet $805
RACE 6
1st 8 Royal Racer ($13-$6)
2nd 1 Regency Master ($7)
3rd 4 Fearless Fire ($6)
3rd 5 King Dragon ($6)
Forecast $10
Place forecast (1-8) $4, (4-8) $4, (5-8) $4, (1-4) $5, (1-5) $5, (4-5) $12
Tierce (8-1-4) $55, (8-1-5) $60
Trio (1-4-8) $9, (1-5-8) $7
Quartet (8-1-4-5) $76, (8-1-5-4) $82
RACE 7
1st 4 Explosive Witness ($33-$9)
2nd 1 Hong Kong Win ($8)
3rd 6 Mega Heart ($77)
4th 5 Larson
Forecast $32
Place forecast (1-4) $10, (4-6) $194, (1-6) $113 Tierce $3,145 Trio $359
Quartet No winner ($8,686 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 1 Holy Heart ($17-$7)
2nd 10 Angel Of My Eyes ($13)
3rd 3 Easy Go Easy Win ($49)
4th 12 Rich And Lucky
Forecast $31
Place forecast (1-10) $11, (1-3) $39, (3-10) $97
Tierce $1,672 Trio $468
Quartet $19,768, ($10,522 carried forward to the next Hong Kong meeting on Nov 29)
