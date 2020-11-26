Racing

Wednesday's Hong Kong results

Nov 26, 2020 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 5 Virtus Star ($10-$5.10)

2nd 9 Green Generation ($17)

3rd 4 Baby Storm ($10)

4th 7 Sacred Timing

Forecast $27

Place forecast (5-9) $11, (4-5) $5, (4-9) $25 Tierce $206

Animal lover Jerlyn lands dream job
Racing

Animal lover Jerlyn lands dream job

Related Stories

Pindus shows a return to form

Tuesday’s Kranji barrier trial results

Saturday's withdrawals

Trio $52 Quartet $2,259

RACE 2

1st 1 Total Power ($22-$8)

2nd 4 Play Wise ($7)

3rd 3 Faithful Trinity ($15)

4th 7 Nunchuks

Forecast $18

Place forecast (1-4) $7, (1-3) $17, (3-4) $12

Tierce $302 Trio $58 Quartet $979

RACE 3

1st 9 Rewarding Together ($10-$5.10)

2nd 7 A Smile Like Yours ($72)

3rd 5 Momentum Galaxy ($18)

4th 6 Honest Way

Forecast $125

Place forecast (7-9) $41, (5-9) $9, (5-7) $217

Tierce $1,680 Trio $396

Quartet No winner ($6,790 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 8 Ambitious Heart ($18-$7)

2nd 3 Jazz Steed ($8)

3rd 7 Victoria General ($82)

4th 11 One Happy Star

Forecast $13

Place forecast (3-8) $5, (7-8) $91, (3-7) $83

Tierce $978 Trio $375 Quartet $11,980

RACE 5

1st 3 Grateful Heart ($13-$6)

2nd 1 Loving A Boom ($11)

3rd 8 Sky Show ($8)

4th 4 Seven Heavens

Forecast $21

Place forecast (1-3) $7, (3-8) $5, (1-8) $11

Tierce $118 Trio $25 Quartet $805

RACE 6

1st 8 Royal Racer ($13-$6)

2nd 1 Regency Master ($7)

3rd 4 Fearless Fire ($6)

3rd 5 King Dragon ($6)

Forecast $10

Place forecast (1-8) $4, (4-8) $4, (5-8) $4, (1-4) $5, (1-5) $5, (4-5) $12

Tierce (8-1-4) $55, (8-1-5) $60

Trio (1-4-8) $9, (1-5-8) $7

Quartet (8-1-4-5) $76, (8-1-5-4) $82

RACE 7

1st 4 Explosive Witness ($33-$9)

2nd 1 Hong Kong Win ($8)

3rd 6 Mega Heart ($77)

4th 5 Larson

Forecast $32

Place forecast (1-4) $10, (4-6) $194, (1-6) $113 Tierce $3,145 Trio $359

Quartet No winner ($8,686 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 1 Holy Heart ($17-$7)

2nd 10 Angel Of My Eyes ($13)

3rd 3 Easy Go Easy Win ($49)

4th 12 Rich And Lucky

Forecast $31

Place forecast (1-10) $11, (1-3) $39, (3-10) $97

Tierce $1,672 Trio $468

Quartet $19,768, ($10,522 carried forward to the next Hong Kong meeting on Nov 29)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING