Wednesday's Hong Kong Results
RACE 1
1st 2 Bundle Of Delight ($19-$7)
2nd 11 Exaltation ($11)
3rd 1 Owners' Star ($8)
4th 9 Indigenous Star
Forecast $23
Place forecast (2-11) $8, (1-2) $6, (1-11) $10 Tierce $147 Trio $45 Quartet $5,723
RACE 2
1st 1 Momentum Galaxy ($66-$19)
2nd 2 Telecom Puma ($9)
3rd 11 Smart Charade ($9)
4th 12 Flying Photos
Forecast $55
Place forecast (1-2) $19, (1-11) $21, (2-11) $10 Tierce $691 Trio $134 Quartet $3,984
RACE 3
1st 2 Smart Cousin ($75-$18)
2nd 4 Great Smart ($9)
3rd 9 Green Generation ($10)
4th 10 President Star
Forecast $86
Place forecast (2-4) $33, (2-9) $25, (4-9) $10 Tierce $794 Trio $53
Quartet No winner ($4,058 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 11 Noble Birth ($14-$6)
2nd 5 Branding Power ($9)
3rd 10 Daily Beauty ($16)
4th 7 Peak To Peak
Forecast $15 Place forecast (5-11) $6, (10-11) $12, (5-10) $20 Tierce $198 Trio $65 Quartet $1,622
RACE 5
1st 8 V Chevaliers ($15-$6)
2nd 10 Happy Win Win ($11)
3rd 7 Chairman Lo ($54)
4th 3 Faithful Trinity
Forecast $20
Place forecast (8-10) $8, (7-8) $44, (7-10) $79 Tierce $908 Trio $517
Quartet No winner ($3,445 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 3 Delightful Laos ($76-$18)
2nd 2 The Rock ($7)
3rd 12 Wealthy Delight ($17)
4th 11 Toycoon
Forecast $60 Place forecast (2-3) $18, (3-12) $37, (2-12) $16 Tierce $1,147 Trio $152 Quartet No winner ($8,192 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 7 Flying Genius ($15-$7)
2nd 12 Kurpany ($24)
3rd 3 Saul's Special ($11)
4th 6 Fabulous Eight
Forecast $51
Place forecast (7-12) $18, (3-7) $10, (3-12) $38
Tierce $519
Trio $261
Quartet $5,714
RACE 8
1st 9 Baby ($65-$16)
2nd 4 Scores Of Fun ($6)
3rd 10 The Runner ($8)
4th 7 Harmony N Home
Forecast $30
Place forecast (4-9) $12, (9-10) $17, (4-10) $4 Tierce $345 Trio $62
Quartet $6,786
