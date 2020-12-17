Racing

Wednesday's Hong Kong Results

Dec 17, 2020 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 2 Bundle Of Delight ($19-$7)

2nd 11 Exaltation ($11)

3rd 1 Owners' Star ($8)

4th 9 Indigenous Star

Forecast $23

Place forecast (2-11) $8, (1-2) $6, (1-11) $10 Tierce $147 Trio $45 Quartet $5,723

Don’t rush to sign off Sincerely
Racing

Don't rush to sign off Sincerely

Related Stories

Wednesday's South Africa Results

It's now or never for Castle Corner

Yesterday’s gallops by Saturday’s horses

RACE 2

1st 1 Momentum Galaxy ($66-$19)

2nd 2 Telecom Puma ($9)

3rd 11 Smart Charade ($9)

4th 12 Flying Photos

Forecast $55

Place forecast (1-2) $19, (1-11) $21, (2-11) $10 Tierce $691 Trio $134 Quartet $3,984

RACE 3

1st 2 Smart Cousin ($75-$18)

2nd 4 Great Smart ($9)

3rd 9 Green Generation ($10)

4th 10 President Star

Forecast $86

Place forecast (2-4) $33, (2-9) $25, (4-9) $10 Tierce $794 Trio $53

Quartet No winner ($4,058 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 11 Noble Birth ($14-$6)

2nd 5 Branding Power ($9)

3rd 10 Daily Beauty ($16)

4th 7 Peak To Peak

Forecast $15 Place forecast (5-11) $6, (10-11) $12, (5-10) $20 Tierce $198 Trio $65 Quartet $1,622

RACE 5

1st 8 V Chevaliers ($15-$6)

2nd 10 Happy Win Win ($11)

3rd 7 Chairman Lo ($54)

4th 3 Faithful Trinity

Forecast $20

Place forecast (8-10) $8, (7-8) $44, (7-10) $79 Tierce $908 Trio $517

Quartet No winner ($3,445 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 3 Delightful Laos ($76-$18)

2nd 2 The Rock ($7)

3rd 12 Wealthy Delight ($17)

4th 11 Toycoon

Forecast $60 Place forecast (2-3) $18, (3-12) $37, (2-12) $16 Tierce $1,147 Trio $152 Quartet No winner ($8,192 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 7 Flying Genius ($15-$7)

2nd 12 Kurpany ($24)

3rd 3 Saul's Special ($11)

4th 6 Fabulous Eight

Forecast $51

Place forecast (7-12) $18, (3-7) $10, (3-12) $38

Tierce $519

Trio $261

Quartet $5,714

RACE 8

1st 9 Baby ($65-$16)

2nd 4 Scores Of Fun ($6)

3rd 10 The Runner ($8)

4th 7 Harmony N Home

Forecast $30

Place forecast (4-9) $12, (9-10) $17, (4-10) $4 Tierce $345 Trio $62

Quartet $6,786

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING