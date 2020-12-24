Wednesday's Hong Kong results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 1 Perfect To Play ($22-$8)

2nd 8 Happy Hour ($16)

3rd 3 California Legend ($9)

4th 4 Virtus Star

Forecast $49 Place forecast (1-8) $16, (1-3) $9, (3-8) $17 Tierce $332 Trio $91 Quartet $936

RACE 2

1st 4 Incanto Prepared ($12-$6)

2nd 6 More Than Enough ($11)

3rd 2 Glorious Lover ($9)

4th 12 All Best Friends

Forecast $22 Place forecast (4-6) $8, (2-4) $5, (2-6) $17 Tierce $148 Trio $22 Quartet No winner ($5,685 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 11 Management Supreme ($19-$7)

2nd 5 Goodluck Goodluck ($12)

3rd 6 Honest Way ($17)

4th 3 Ambitious Heart

Forecast $27 Place forecast (5-11) $12, (6-11) $21, (5-6) $36 Tierce $446 Trio $88 Quartet $2,428

RACE 4

1st 1 Happy Good Guys ($28-$8)

2nd 11 U W Brother ($7)

3rd 10 Travel Datuk ($12)

4th 3 Tom's Style

Forecast $21 Place forecast (1-11) $7, (1-10) $12, (10-11) $13 Tierce $250 Trio $32 Quartet $1,508

RACE 5

1st 4 Here Comes Ted ($12-$6)

2nd 3 Rewarding Together ($7)

3rd 10 Universal Go Go ($11)

4th 9 Little Player

Forecast $10 Place forecast (3-4) $4, (4-10) $6, (3-10) $9 Tierce $62 Trio $42 Quartet $227

RACE 6

1st 3 Grateful Heart ($13-$5.10)

2nd 7 Harrier Jet ($10)

3rd 4 Sparkling Dragon ($20)

4th 2 Loving A Boom

Forecast $24 Place forecast (3-7) $7, (3-4) $14, (4-7) $34 Tierce $297 Trio $103 Quartet $2,654

RACE 7

1st 1 Reel Bizzy ($44-$10)

2nd 5 Noble Steed ($31)

3rd 2 Easy Go Easy Win ($12)

4th 10 Savaquin

Forecast $244 Place forecast (1-5) $44, (1-2) $27, (2-5) $73 Tierce $3,907 Trio $201 Quartet No winner ($1,498 carried forward)

Scratchings: 9 Prince Of Bon Bon, 12 Rich And Lucky

RACE 8

1st 10 Kinda Cool ($11-$6)

2nd 12 Shouson ($58)

3rd 5 Wind N Grass ($10)

4th 2 Mig Energy

Forecast $113 Place forecast (10-12) $33, (5-10) $6, (5-12) $72 Tierce $1,311 Trio $574 Quartet $2,287

RACE 9

1st 12 Californiadeepshot ($22-$9)

2nd 1 Will Power ($13)

3rd 5 Classic Unicorn ($13)

4th 2 Hong Kong Win

Forecast $35 Place forecast (1-12) $15, (5-12) $13, (1-5) $20 Tierce $530 Trio $175 Quartet $3,025