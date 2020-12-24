Wednesday's Hong Kong results
RACE 1
1st 1 Perfect To Play ($22-$8)
2nd 8 Happy Hour ($16)
3rd 3 California Legend ($9)
4th 4 Virtus Star
Forecast $49 Place forecast (1-8) $16, (1-3) $9, (3-8) $17 Tierce $332 Trio $91 Quartet $936
RACE 2
1st 4 Incanto Prepared ($12-$6)
2nd 6 More Than Enough ($11)
3rd 2 Glorious Lover ($9)
4th 12 All Best Friends
Forecast $22 Place forecast (4-6) $8, (2-4) $5, (2-6) $17 Tierce $148 Trio $22 Quartet No winner ($5,685 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 11 Management Supreme ($19-$7)
2nd 5 Goodluck Goodluck ($12)
3rd 6 Honest Way ($17)
4th 3 Ambitious Heart
Forecast $27 Place forecast (5-11) $12, (6-11) $21, (5-6) $36 Tierce $446 Trio $88 Quartet $2,428
RACE 4
1st 1 Happy Good Guys ($28-$8)
2nd 11 U W Brother ($7)
3rd 10 Travel Datuk ($12)
4th 3 Tom's Style
Forecast $21 Place forecast (1-11) $7, (1-10) $12, (10-11) $13 Tierce $250 Trio $32 Quartet $1,508
RACE 5
1st 4 Here Comes Ted ($12-$6)
2nd 3 Rewarding Together ($7)
3rd 10 Universal Go Go ($11)
4th 9 Little Player
Forecast $10 Place forecast (3-4) $4, (4-10) $6, (3-10) $9 Tierce $62 Trio $42 Quartet $227
RACE 6
1st 3 Grateful Heart ($13-$5.10)
2nd 7 Harrier Jet ($10)
3rd 4 Sparkling Dragon ($20)
4th 2 Loving A Boom
Forecast $24 Place forecast (3-7) $7, (3-4) $14, (4-7) $34 Tierce $297 Trio $103 Quartet $2,654
RACE 7
1st 1 Reel Bizzy ($44-$10)
2nd 5 Noble Steed ($31)
3rd 2 Easy Go Easy Win ($12)
4th 10 Savaquin
Forecast $244 Place forecast (1-5) $44, (1-2) $27, (2-5) $73 Tierce $3,907 Trio $201 Quartet No winner ($1,498 carried forward)
Scratchings: 9 Prince Of Bon Bon, 12 Rich And Lucky
RACE 8
1st 10 Kinda Cool ($11-$6)
2nd 12 Shouson ($58)
3rd 5 Wind N Grass ($10)
4th 2 Mig Energy
Forecast $113 Place forecast (10-12) $33, (5-10) $6, (5-12) $72 Tierce $1,311 Trio $574 Quartet $2,287
RACE 9
1st 12 Californiadeepshot ($22-$9)
2nd 1 Will Power ($13)
3rd 5 Classic Unicorn ($13)
4th 2 Hong Kong Win
Forecast $35 Place forecast (1-12) $15, (5-12) $13, (1-5) $20 Tierce $530 Trio $175 Quartet $3,025
