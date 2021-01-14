Racing

Wednesday's Hong Kong Results

Jan 14, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 9 Victorious Seeker ($108-$27)

2nd 11 Exaltation ($7) 3rd 4 Dynamic Eagle ($8) 4th 6 Magnetism

Forecast $46 Place forecast (9-11) $18, (4-9) $27, (4-11) $6 Tierce $666 Trio $75

Quartet $6,134

RACE 2

1st 12 Universal Go Go ($24-$8)

2nd 10 Daily Beauty ($6)

3rd 3 Gluck Racer ($18) 4th 8 Peak To Peak

Forecast $11 Place forecast (10-12) $4, (3-12) $15, (3-10) $10 Tierce $179 Trio $41

Quartet $1,038

RACE 3

1st 10 Baby Storm ($11-$6)

2nd 12 Fairy Floss ($15)

3rd 7 Virtus Star ($8) 4th 2 Go Ballistic

Forecast $26 Place forecast (10-12) $10, (7-10) $4, (7-12) $14 Tierce $163 Trio $35

Quartet $797

RACE 4

1st 7 Gallant Crown ($44-$12)

2nd 3 Brave King ($22) 3rd 10 King Dragon ($5.10) 4th 1 Zhan Jiang Rocks

Forecast $141 Place forecast (3-7) $42, (7-10) $8, (3-10) $18 Tierce $815 Trio $163

Quartet $3,471, ($3,861 carrieed forward)

RACE 5

1st 3 Simply Fluke ($31-$9)

2nd 11 Travel Datuk ($14) 3rd 1 Jazz Steed ($14) 4th 12 Oversubscribed

Forecast $83 Place forecast (3-11) $21, (1-3) $19, (1-11) $28 Tierce $840 Trio $74

Quartet $7,445

RACE 6

1st 5 Noble Birth ($12-$7)

2nd 4 Whiskey Neat ($6) 3rd 2 Telecom Rocket ($12) 4th 12 Speedy Optimist

Forecast $9 Place forecast (4-5) $4, (2-5) $7, (2-4) $9 Tierce $68 Trio $18

Quartet $454

RACE 7

1st 1 Handsome Bo Bo ($32-$8)

2nd 11 Triple Triple ($28) 3rd 8 Harrier Jet ($12) 4th 6 Harmony N Blessed

Forecast $149 Place forecast (1-11) $31, (1-8) $19, (8-11) $41 Tierce $2,316

Trio $255 Quartet $5,586 ($6,100 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 10 Smiling City ($16-$7)

2nd 1 Delightful Laos ($8)

3rd 3 Noble Steed ($32) 4th 7 Incanto Prepared

Forecast $20 Place forecast (1-10) $7, (3-10) $22, (1-3) $39 Tierce $502

Trio $202 Quartet $2,387

RACE 9

1st 10 Happy Alumni ($57-$18)

2nd 2 Scores Of Fun ($8)

2nd 5 Capital Star ($14)

4th 3 Hinchinlove

Forecast (2-10) $28, (5-10) $38

Place forecast (2-10) $20, (5-10) $29, (2-5) $11

Tierce (10-2-5) $572, (10-5-2) $554

Trio $101

Quartet No winner ($4,734 carried forward to the next Hong Kong meeting on Jan 17)

