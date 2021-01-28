Wednesday's Hong Kong Results
RACE 1
1st 11 Tigerlad ($18-$8)
2nd 3 Great Son ($8)
3rd 5 Vital Spring ($8)
4th 8 Great Harvest
Forecast $22
Place forecast (3-11) $8, (5-11) $7, (3-5) $7
Tierce $101
Trio $16
Quartet $139
RACE 2
1st 2 California Legend ($18-$6)
2nd 4 Tailor Made ($16)
3rd 5 Virtus Star ($12)
4th 8 Nitro Express
Forecast $34
Place forecast (2-4) $11, (2-5) $11, (4-5) $30
Tierce $376 Trio $112
Quartet $3,800, ($2,180 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 8 The Anomaly ($322-$45)
2nd 2 Jazz Steed ($7)
3rd 11 Courageous Dragon ($8)
4th 1 Sprint Forward
Forecast $226
Place forecast (2-8) $63, (8-11) $95, (2-11) $7 Tierce $2,916
Trio $480 Quartet $9,157
RACE 4
1st 4 Ever Force ($8-$6)
2nd 9 Peak To Peak ($10)
3rd 12 Happy Tango ($17)
4th 10 Romantic Trove
Forecast $12
Place forecast (4-9) $6, (4-12) $13, (9-12) $35 Tierce $218
Trio $78 Quartet $1,196
RACE 5
1st 2 Moment Of Power ($173-$37)
2nd 3 Whiskey Neat ($6)
3rd 5 My My My ($11)
4th 4 Harmony Fire
Forecast $67
Place forecast (2-3) $24, (2-5) $60, (3-5) $7
Tierce $1,243 Trio $74
Quartet No winner ($5,132 carried forward)
Scratching: Sea Monarch
RACE 6
1st 8 Dream Warriors ($49-$16)
2nd 4 V Chevaliers ($9)
3rd 11 Mister Monte ($30)
4th 9 Shanghai Grace
Forecast $47 Place forecast (4-8) $17, (8-11) $42, (4-11) $29 Tierce $1,378
Trio $303 Quartet $7,746
RACE 7
1st 4 We The South ($18-$7)
2nd 3 Flying Genius ($13)
3rd 2 Saul's Special ($48)
4th 6 Kurpany
Forecast $24
Place forecast (3-4) $10, (2-4) $55, (2-3) $94 Tierce $1,011
Trio $527 Quartet $2,824, ($3,470 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 9 Delightful Laos ($32-$11)
2nd 11 The Rock ($8)
3rd 2 Star Shine ($23)
4th 4 Sunshine Warrior
Forecast $36
Place forecast (9-11) $13, (2-9) $35, (2-11) $30 Tierce $841
Trio $146 Quartet $4,169
RACE 9
1st 8 Savaquin ($22-$9)
2nd 4 Royal Bomb ($9)
3rd 5 Helene Wisdom Star ($12)
4th 1 Cinquante Cinq
Forecast $21
Place forecast (4-8) $8, (5-8) $10, (4-5) $11
Tierce $193
Trio $43 Quartet $428
