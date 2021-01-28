Wednesday's Hong Kong Results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 11 Tigerlad ($18-$8)

2nd 3 Great Son ($8)

3rd 5 Vital Spring ($8)

4th 8 Great Harvest

Forecast $22

Place forecast (3-11) $8, (5-11) $7, (3-5) $7

Tierce $101

Trio $16

Quartet $139

RACE 2

1st 2 California Legend ($18-$6)

2nd 4 Tailor Made ($16)

3rd 5 Virtus Star ($12)

4th 8 Nitro Express

Forecast $34

Place forecast (2-4) $11, (2-5) $11, (4-5) $30

Tierce $376 Trio $112

Quartet $3,800, ($2,180 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 8 The Anomaly ($322-$45)

2nd 2 Jazz Steed ($7)

3rd 11 Courageous Dragon ($8)

4th 1 Sprint Forward

Forecast $226

Place forecast (2-8) $63, (8-11) $95, (2-11) $7 Tierce $2,916

Trio $480 Quartet $9,157

RACE 4

1st 4 Ever Force ($8-$6)

2nd 9 Peak To Peak ($10)

3rd 12 Happy Tango ($17)

4th 10 Romantic Trove

Forecast $12

Place forecast (4-9) $6, (4-12) $13, (9-12) $35 Tierce $218

Trio $78 Quartet $1,196

RACE 5

1st 2 Moment Of Power ($173-$37)

2nd 3 Whiskey Neat ($6)

3rd 5 My My My ($11)

4th 4 Harmony Fire

Forecast $67

Place forecast (2-3) $24, (2-5) $60, (3-5) $7

Tierce $1,243 Trio $74

Quartet No winner ($5,132 carried forward)

Scratching: Sea Monarch

RACE 6

1st 8 Dream Warriors ($49-$16)

2nd 4 V Chevaliers ($9)

3rd 11 Mister Monte ($30)

4th 9 Shanghai Grace

Forecast $47 Place forecast (4-8) $17, (8-11) $42, (4-11) $29 Tierce $1,378

Trio $303 Quartet $7,746

RACE 7

1st 4 We The South ($18-$7)

2nd 3 Flying Genius ($13)

3rd 2 Saul's Special ($48)

4th 6 Kurpany

Forecast $24

Place forecast (3-4) $10, (2-4) $55, (2-3) $94 Tierce $1,011

Trio $527 Quartet $2,824, ($3,470 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 9 Delightful Laos ($32-$11)

2nd 11 The Rock ($8)

3rd 2 Star Shine ($23)

4th 4 Sunshine Warrior

Forecast $36

Place forecast (9-11) $13, (2-9) $35, (2-11) $30 Tierce $841

Trio $146 Quartet $4,169

RACE 9

1st 8 Savaquin ($22-$9)

2nd 4 Royal Bomb ($9)

3rd 5 Helene Wisdom Star ($12)

4th 1 Cinquante Cinq

Forecast $21

Place forecast (4-8) $8, (5-8) $10, (4-5) $11

Tierce $193

Trio $43 Quartet $428