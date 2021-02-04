Wednesday's Hong Kong Results
RACE 1
1st 5 Shining On ($29-$7)
2nd 8 Happy Profit ($11)
3rd 1 Cheerful Leader ($37)
4th 2 Cantstopthefeeling
Forecast $39 Place forecast (5-8) $12, (1-5) $33, (1-8) $48 Tierce $1,030 Trio $183 Quartet $7,740, ($7,365 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 2 Classic Posh ($20-$8)
2nd 6 Mudita ($120) 3rd 7 Sea Elite ($28) 4th 1 Bright Kid Forecast $386 Place forecast (2-6) $106, (2-7) $30, (6-7) $507 Tierce $6,733 Trio $836 Quartet No winner ($21,732 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 2 Dynamic Eagle ($39-$11)
2nd 7 Exaltation ($7)
3rd 3 Crown Avenue ($10)
4th 5 Magnetism
Forecast $23
Place forecast (2-7) $8, (2-3) $13, (3-7) $9
Tierce $260 Trio $25 Quartet $2,587
RACE 4
1st 2 Hercules ($29-$9)
2nd 6 Superb Daddy ($13)
3rd 11 Viva Chef ($11)
4th 9 Universal Go Go
Forecast $61 Place forecast (2-6) $18, (2-11) $17, (6-11) $15 Tierce $759 Trio $207 Quartet No winner ($2,655 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 8 King Dragon ($17-$7)
2nd 9 Kiram ($26)
3rd 4 Maldives ($8) 4th 5 Superbella
Forecast $85 Place forecast (8-9) $24, (4-8) $5, (4-9) $25 Tierce $496 Trio $62 Quartet No winner ($14,032 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 5 Grateful Heart ($16-$8)
2nd 7 Multimillion ($14)
3rd 3 Shining Ace ($17) 4th 6 Massive Pocket Forecast $26 Place forecast (5-7) $10, (3-5) $14, (3-7) $26 Tierce $333 Trio $44 Quartet $2,044
RACE 7
1st 7 Incanto Prepared ($13-$6)
2nd 12 Exceptional Nice ($27)
3rd 6 Smiling City ($8) 4th 8 Smoothies Forecast $69Place forecast (7-12) $23, (6-7) $5, (6-12) $27 Tierce $471 Trio $156
Quartet $3,909, ($2,668 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 11 Triple Triple ($17-$7)
2nd 1 Inner Flame ($17)
3rd 8 Aurora Pegasus ($16)
4th 4 Alcari
Forecast $47 Place forecast (1-11) $18, (8-11) $15, (1-8) $40 Tierce $888
Trio $94 Quartet $2,628
RACE 9
1st 6 Capital Star ($34-$10)
2nd 3 Igniting ($5.10)
3rd 1 Scores Of Fun ($8)
4th 12 Nordic Warrior
Forecast $16
Place forecast (3-6) $7, (1-6) $10, (1-3) $4
Tierce $139 Trio $12
Quartet $474
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now