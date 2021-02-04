Racing

Wednesday's Hong Kong Results

Feb 04, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 5 Shining On ($29-$7)

2nd 8 Happy Profit ($11)

3rd 1 Cheerful Leader ($37)

4th 2 Cantstopthefeeling

Forecast $39 Place forecast (5-8) $12, (1-5) $33, (1-8) $48 Tierce $1,030 Trio $183 Quartet $7,740, ($7,365 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 2 Classic Posh ($20-$8)

2nd 6 Mudita ($120) 3rd 7 Sea Elite ($28) 4th 1 Bright Kid Forecast $386 Place forecast (2-6) $106, (2-7) $30, (6-7) $507 Tierce $6,733 Trio $836 Quartet No winner ($21,732 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 2 Dynamic Eagle ($39-$11)

2nd 7 Exaltation ($7)

3rd 3 Crown Avenue ($10)

4th 5 Magnetism

Forecast $23

Place forecast (2-7) $8, (2-3) $13, (3-7) $9

Tierce $260 Trio $25 Quartet $2,587

RACE 4

1st 2 Hercules ($29-$9)

2nd 6 Superb Daddy ($13)

3rd 11 Viva Chef ($11)

4th 9 Universal Go Go

Forecast $61 Place forecast (2-6) $18, (2-11) $17, (6-11) $15 Tierce $759 Trio $207 Quartet No winner ($2,655 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 8 King Dragon ($17-$7)

2nd 9 Kiram ($26)

3rd 4 Maldives ($8) 4th 5 Superbella

Forecast $85 Place forecast (8-9) $24, (4-8) $5, (4-9) $25 Tierce $496 Trio $62 Quartet No winner ($14,032 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 5 Grateful Heart ($16-$8)

2nd 7 Multimillion ($14)

3rd 3 Shining Ace ($17) 4th 6 Massive Pocket Forecast $26 Place forecast (5-7) $10, (3-5) $14, (3-7) $26 Tierce $333 Trio $44 Quartet $2,044

RACE 7

1st 7 Incanto Prepared ($13-$6)

2nd 12 Exceptional Nice ($27)

3rd 6 Smiling City ($8) 4th 8 Smoothies Forecast $69Place forecast (7-12) $23, (6-7) $5, (6-12) $27 Tierce $471 Trio $156

Quartet $3,909, ($2,668 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 11 Triple Triple ($17-$7)

2nd 1 Inner Flame ($17)

3rd 8 Aurora Pegasus ($16)

4th 4 Alcari

Forecast $47 Place forecast (1-11) $18, (8-11) $15, (1-8) $40 Tierce $888

Trio $94 Quartet $2,628

RACE 9

1st 6 Capital Star ($34-$10)

2nd 3 Igniting ($5.10)

3rd 1 Scores Of Fun ($8)

4th 12 Nordic Warrior

Forecast $16

Place forecast (3-6) $7, (1-6) $10, (1-3) $4

Tierce $139 Trio $12

Quartet $474

