Wednesday's Hong Kong Results
RACE 1
1st 2 A La King ($38-$11)
2nd 1 Just Not Listening ($18)
3rd 3 Ernest Feeling ($30)
4th 8 Wins All
Forecast $115
Place forecast (1-2) $30, (2-3) $44, (1-3) $110
Tierce $2,964
Trio $448
Quartet $29,024
RACE 2
1st 12 Red Brick Fighter ($29-$9)
2nd 2 Victory In Hand ($7)
3rd 4 Master Albert ($16)
4th 10 Hot Chili Pepper
Forecast $21
Place forecast (2-12) $8, (4-12) $26, (2-4) $15
Tierce $391
Trio $53
Quartet $3,773
RACE 3
1st 10 Joy Avenue ($157-$38)
2nd 3 After Me ($25)
3rd 11 Flying Monkey ($8)
4th 9 Viva Mama
Forecast $588
Place forecast (3-10) $157, (10-11) $56, (3-11) $39
Tierce $8,545
Trio $3,689
Quartet No winner ($6,997 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 7 Mercurial ($21-$7)
2nd 11 Plikclone ($9)
3rd 6 Sunny Baby ($45)
4th 9 E Honey
Forecast $22
Place forecast (7-11) $9, (6-7) $52, (6-11) $49
Tierce $1,120
Trio $472
Quartet No winner ($21,365 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 1 Savaquin ($9-$6)
2nd 10 Farshad ($12)
3rd 3 Gift Of Lifeline ($7)
4th 5 Looking Great
Forecast $16
Place forecast (1-10) $7, (1-3) $5, (3-10) $12
Tierce $119
Trio $42
Quartet $1,693
RACE 6
1st 7 Charity Fun ($24-$10)
2nd 12 Xiang Bai Qi ($22)
3rd 4 Arrogant ($24)
4th 6 Vincy
Forecast $81
Place forecast (7-12) $28, (4-7) $27, (4-12) $77
Tierce $1,878
Trio $1,174
Quartet No winner ($3,092 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 2 Villa Fionn ($80-$16)
2nd 1 Fast Pace ($12)
3rd 10 Winning Volatility ($114)
4th 3 Maldives
Forecast $135
Place forecast (1-2) $39, (2-10) $397, (1-10) $275
Tierce $17,916
Trio $1,792
Quartet No winner ($11,388 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 1 Scores Of Fun ($16-$6)
2nd 9 Shouson ($8)
3rd 10 Hercules ($27)
4th 11 Starz Hero
Forecast $15
Place forecast (1-9) $6, (1-10) $20, (9-10) $27
Tierce $329
Trio $122
Quartet $4,308
RACE 9
1st 2 Igniting ($11-$6)
2nd 5 Wind N Grass ($7)
3rd 1 Stanley Park ($18)
4th 4 Falcon Turbo
Forecast $7
Place forecast (2-5) $3, (1-2) $11, (1-5) $14
Tierce $105
Trio $40
Quartet $507
