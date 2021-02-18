Racing

Wednesday's Hong Kong Results

Feb 18, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 2 A La King ($38-$11)

2nd 1 Just Not Listening ($18)

3rd 3 Ernest Feeling ($30)

4th 8 Wins All

Forecast $115

Place forecast (1-2) $30, (2-3) $44, (1-3) $110

Tierce $2,964

Trio $448

Quartet $29,024

RACE 2

1st 12 Red Brick Fighter ($29-$9)

2nd 2 Victory In Hand ($7)

3rd 4 Master Albert ($16)

4th 10 Hot Chili Pepper

Forecast $21

Place forecast (2-12) $8, (4-12) $26, (2-4) $15

Tierce $391

Trio $53

Quartet $3,773

RACE 3

1st 10 Joy Avenue ($157-$38)

2nd 3 After Me ($25)

3rd 11 Flying Monkey ($8)

4th 9 Viva Mama

Forecast $588

Place forecast (3-10) $157, (10-11) $56, (3-11) $39

Tierce $8,545

Trio $3,689

Quartet No winner ($6,997 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 7 Mercurial ($21-$7)

2nd 11 Plikclone ($9)

3rd 6 Sunny Baby ($45)

4th 9 E Honey

Forecast $22

Place forecast (7-11) $9, (6-7) $52, (6-11) $49

Tierce $1,120

Trio $472

Quartet No winner ($21,365 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 1 Savaquin ($9-$6)

2nd 10 Farshad ($12)

3rd 3 Gift Of Lifeline ($7)

4th 5 Looking Great

Forecast $16

Place forecast (1-10) $7, (1-3) $5, (3-10) $12

Tierce $119

Trio $42

Quartet $1,693

RACE 6

1st 7 Charity Fun ($24-$10)

2nd 12 Xiang Bai Qi ($22)

3rd 4 Arrogant ($24)

4th 6 Vincy

Forecast $81

Place forecast (7-12) $28, (4-7) $27, (4-12) $77

Tierce $1,878

Trio $1,174

Quartet No winner ($3,092 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 2 Villa Fionn ($80-$16)

2nd 1 Fast Pace ($12)

3rd 10 Winning Volatility ($114)

4th 3 Maldives

Forecast $135

Place forecast (1-2) $39, (2-10) $397, (1-10) $275

Tierce $17,916

Trio $1,792

Quartet No winner ($11,388 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 1 Scores Of Fun ($16-$6)

2nd 9 Shouson ($8)

3rd 10 Hercules ($27)

4th 11 Starz Hero

Forecast $15

Place forecast (1-9) $6, (1-10) $20, (9-10) $27

Tierce $329

Trio $122

Quartet $4,308

RACE 9

1st 2 Igniting ($11-$6)

2nd 5 Wind N Grass ($7)

3rd 1 Stanley Park ($18)

4th 4 Falcon Turbo

Forecast $7

Place forecast (2-5) $3, (1-2) $11, (1-5) $14

Tierce $105

Trio $40

Quartet $507

