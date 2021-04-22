Wednesday's Hong Kong Results
RACE 1
1st 2 Vincy ($43-$13)
2nd 4 Xiang Bai Qi ($7)
3rd 3 Arrogant ($7)
4th 1 Golden Spectrum
Forecast $41
Place forecast (2-4) $13, (2-3) $7, (3-4) $6
Tierce $313
Trio $40
Quartet $1,872
RACE 2
1st 1 Split Of A Second ($80-$22)
2nd 10 Red Majesty ($9)
3rd 2 Valiant Elegance ($10)
4th 7 Joy Avenue
Forecast $70
Place forecast (1-10) $25, (1-2) $29, (2-10) $11
Tierce $1,267Trio $278
Quartet $3,230
RACE 3
1st 7 Great Harvest ($24-$8)
2nd 3 Jade Theatre ($13)
3rd 9 Alloy King ($12)
4th 11 Wonder Brahma
Forecast $33
Place forecast (3-7) $12, (7-9) $13, (3-9) $32
Tierce $538
Trio $311
Quartet No winner ($4,895 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 1 Bright Kid ($26-$9)
2nd 5 Land Power ($9)
3rd 4 Oscar Glory ($7)
4th 3 Ming Warrior
Forecast $27
Place forecast (1-5) $9, (1-4) $8, (4-5) $8
Tierce $191 Trio $41Quartet $4,916
RACE 5
1st 1 Fearless Fire ($53-$14)
2nd 7 Seaweed Fortune ($18)
3rd 8 Savvy Kingman ($7)
4th 4 V Chevaliers
Forecast $153
Place forecast (1-7) $40, (1-8) $12, (7-8) $16
Tierce $1,186
Trio $111
Quartet No winner ($5,836 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 9 Telecom Rocket ($41-$10)
2nd 2 Flaming Passion ($9)
3rd 12 Champion Pride ($15)
4th 8 Fire Ball
Forecast $31
Place forecast (2-9) $10, (9-12) $24, (2-12) $21
Tierce $862
Trio $255
Quartet $9,042
RACE 7
1st 3 Cantstopthefeeling ($44-$11)
2nd 8 Amazing Rocky ($10)
3rd 2 Joyful Win ($13)
4th 1 Harmony Fire
Forecast $33
Place forecast (3-8) $13, (2-3) $23, (2-8) $19
Tierce $602
Trio $206
Quartet No winner ($3,317 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 9 The Runner ($41-$11)
2nd 1 Capital Star ($6)
3rd 11 H Z Tourbillon ($10)
4th 5 Ping Hai Galaxy
Forecast $17
Place forecast (1-9) $7, (9-11) $15, (1-11) $5
Tierce $302
Trio $27
Quartet $2,618
RACE 9
1st 5 High Rise Soldier ($46-$11)
2nd 12 Simply Fluke ($51)
3rd 7 Ever Force ($7)
4th 2 Be Ready
Forecast $431
Place forecast (5-7) $8, (5-12) $95, (7-12) $43
Tierce $2,762
Trio $390
Quartet No winner ($7,302 jackpot carried forward to next Hong Kong meeting)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now