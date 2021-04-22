Wednesday's Hong Kong Results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 2 Vincy ($43-$13)

2nd 4 Xiang Bai Qi ($7)

3rd 3 Arrogant ($7)

4th 1 Golden Spectrum

Forecast $41

Place forecast (2-4) $13, (2-3) $7, (3-4) $6

Tierce $313

Trio $40

Quartet $1,872

RACE 2

1st 1 Split Of A Second ($80-$22)

2nd 10 Red Majesty ($9)

3rd 2 Valiant Elegance ($10)

4th 7 Joy Avenue

Forecast $70

Place forecast (1-10) $25, (1-2) $29, (2-10) $11

Tierce $1,267Trio $278

Quartet $3,230

RACE 3

1st 7 Great Harvest ($24-$8)

2nd 3 Jade Theatre ($13)

3rd 9 Alloy King ($12)

4th 11 Wonder Brahma

Forecast $33

Place forecast (3-7) $12, (7-9) $13, (3-9) $32

Tierce $538

Trio $311

Quartet No winner ($4,895 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 1 Bright Kid ($26-$9)

2nd 5 Land Power ($9)

3rd 4 Oscar Glory ($7)

4th 3 Ming Warrior

Forecast $27

Place forecast (1-5) $9, (1-4) $8, (4-5) $8

Tierce $191 Trio $41Quartet $4,916

RACE 5

1st 1 Fearless Fire ($53-$14)

2nd 7 Seaweed Fortune ($18)

3rd 8 Savvy Kingman ($7)

4th 4 V Chevaliers

Forecast $153

Place forecast (1-7) $40, (1-8) $12, (7-8) $16

Tierce $1,186

Trio $111

Quartet No winner ($5,836 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 9 Telecom Rocket ($41-$10)

2nd 2 Flaming Passion ($9)

3rd 12 Champion Pride ($15)

4th 8 Fire Ball

Forecast $31

Place forecast (2-9) $10, (9-12) $24, (2-12) $21

Tierce $862

Trio $255

Quartet $9,042

RACE 7

1st 3 Cantstopthefeeling ($44-$11)

2nd 8 Amazing Rocky ($10)

3rd 2 Joyful Win ($13)

4th 1 Harmony Fire

Forecast $33

Place forecast (3-8) $13, (2-3) $23, (2-8) $19

Tierce $602

Trio $206

Quartet No winner ($3,317 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 9 The Runner ($41-$11)

2nd 1 Capital Star ($6)

3rd 11 H Z Tourbillon ($10)

4th 5 Ping Hai Galaxy

Forecast $17

Place forecast (1-9) $7, (9-11) $15, (1-11) $5

Tierce $302

Trio $27

Quartet $2,618

RACE 9

1st 5 High Rise Soldier ($46-$11)

2nd 12 Simply Fluke ($51)

3rd 7 Ever Force ($7)

4th 2 Be Ready

Forecast $431

Place forecast (5-7) $8, (5-12) $95, (7-12) $43

Tierce $2,762

Trio $390

Quartet No winner ($7,302 jackpot carried forward to next Hong Kong meeting)