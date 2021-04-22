Racing

Wednesday's Hong Kong Results

Apr 22, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 2 Vincy ($43-$13)

2nd 4 Xiang Bai Qi ($7)

3rd 3 Arrogant ($7)

4th 1 Golden Spectrum

Forecast $41

Place forecast (2-4) $13, (2-3) $7, (3-4) $6

Zac Kasa flexes his muscles
Racing

Zac Kasa flexes his muscles

Related Stories

It's the mile for Charger

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Lim’s Lightning ready to strike

Tierce $313

Trio $40

Quartet $1,872

RACE 2

1st 1 Split Of A Second ($80-$22)

2nd 10 Red Majesty ($9)

3rd 2 Valiant Elegance ($10)

4th 7 Joy Avenue

Forecast $70

Place forecast (1-10) $25, (1-2) $29, (2-10) $11

Tierce $1,267Trio $278

Quartet $3,230

RACE 3

1st 7 Great Harvest ($24-$8)

2nd 3 Jade Theatre ($13)

3rd 9 Alloy King ($12)

4th 11 Wonder Brahma

Forecast $33

Place forecast (3-7) $12, (7-9) $13, (3-9) $32

Tierce $538

Trio $311

Quartet No winner ($4,895 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 1 Bright Kid ($26-$9)

2nd 5 Land Power ($9)

3rd 4 Oscar Glory ($7)

4th 3 Ming Warrior

Forecast $27

Place forecast (1-5) $9, (1-4) $8, (4-5) $8

Tierce $191 Trio $41Quartet $4,916

RACE 5

1st 1 Fearless Fire ($53-$14)

2nd 7 Seaweed Fortune ($18)

3rd 8 Savvy Kingman ($7)

4th 4 V Chevaliers

Forecast $153

Place forecast (1-7) $40, (1-8) $12, (7-8) $16

Tierce $1,186

Trio $111

Quartet No winner ($5,836 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 9 Telecom Rocket ($41-$10)

2nd 2 Flaming Passion ($9)

3rd 12 Champion Pride ($15)

4th 8 Fire Ball

Forecast $31

Place forecast (2-9) $10, (9-12) $24, (2-12) $21

Tierce $862

Trio $255

Quartet $9,042

RACE 7

1st 3 Cantstopthefeeling ($44-$11)

2nd 8 Amazing Rocky ($10)

3rd 2 Joyful Win ($13)

4th 1 Harmony Fire

Forecast $33

Place forecast (3-8) $13, (2-3) $23, (2-8) $19

Tierce $602

Trio $206

Quartet No winner ($3,317 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 9 The Runner ($41-$11)

2nd 1 Capital Star ($6)

3rd 11 H Z Tourbillon ($10)

4th 5 Ping Hai Galaxy

Forecast $17

Place forecast (1-9) $7, (9-11) $15, (1-11) $5

Tierce $302

Trio $27

Quartet $2,618

RACE 9

1st 5 High Rise Soldier ($46-$11)

2nd 12 Simply Fluke ($51)

3rd 7 Ever Force ($7)

4th 2 Be Ready

Forecast $431

Place forecast (5-7) $8, (5-12) $95, (7-12) $43

Tierce $2,762

Trio $390

Quartet No winner ($7,302 jackpot carried forward to next Hong Kong meeting)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING