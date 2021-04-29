Wednesday's Hong Kong Results
RACE 1
1st 9 Red Majesty ($22-$9)
2nd 5 Wonder Express ($18)
3rd 6 Apolar Warrior ($19)
4th 10 Even Keel
Forecast $59
Place forecast (5-9) $22, (6-9) $18, (5-6) $42
Tierce $846
Trio $142
Quartet $2,326
RACE 2
1st 1 Family Folks ($22-$8)
2nd 2 Telecom Smart ($8)
3rd 3 Noir Rider ($10)
4th 5 Blissful Star
Forecast $26
Place forecast (1-2) $10, (1-3) $11, (2-3) $15 Tierce $326
Trio $92 Quartet $4,576
RACE 3
1st 7 Donc Je Suis ($19-$8)
2nd 6 Bright Vision ($7)
3rd 12 Bullish Glory ($54)
4th 9 Nuremberg
Forecast $17
Place forecast (6-7) $8, (7-12) $47, (6-12) $62
Tierce $649
Trio $491
Quartet No winner ($3,893 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 2 Swot Troopers Wind ($26-$8)
2nd 1 Manna From Heaven ($9)
3rd 11 Nitro Express ($12)
4th 5 President Star
Forecast $29
Place forecast (1-2) $11, (2-11) $13, (1-11) $13 Tierce $412
Trio $115
Quartet $6,477
RACE 5
1st 7 Fa Fa ($49-$16)
2nd 8 Pearl Champion ($13)
3rd 1 Piano Solo ($13)
4th 3 Chater Pins
Forecast $71
Place forecast (7-8) $27, (1-7) $25, (1-8) $21
Tierce $1,215
Trio $191
Quartet No winner ($2,793 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 3 Snap Fit ($47-$14)
2nd 4 California Concord ($7)
3rd 1 Sparkling Dragon ($16)
4th 8 King's Capital
Forecast $42
Place forecast (3-4) $14, (1-3) $35, (1-4) $17
Tierce $1,023 Trio $121
Quartet $11,615 ($10,144 carried forward)
Scratching: 5 Lincoln Bright
RACE 7
1st 8 Hero Star ($53-$16)
2nd 9 Sight Hero ($10)
3rd 12 Happily Friends ($13)
4th 7 Good Buddy
Forecast $65
Place forecast (8-9) $21, (8-12) $27, (9-12) $19
Tierce $1,147 Trio $264
Quartet No winner ($25,711 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 5 Helene Wisdom Star ($16-$7)
2nd 10 Exceptional Nice ($11)
3rd 11 Fast Pace ($7)
4th 4 Farshad
Forecast $26
Place forecast (5-10) $9, (5-11) $5, (10-11) $7
Tierce $106
Trio $23 Quartet $907
RACE 9
1st 1 Harmony And Rich ($52-$15)
2nd 2 Larson ($8)
3rd 5 Heart Conquered ($23)
4th 4 Brilliant Fortune
Forecast $47
Place forecast (1-2) $15, (1-5) $58, (2-5) $26
Tierce $1,673 Trio $341
Quartet No winner ($9,795 carried forward to the next Hong Kong meeting on May 2)
