Wednesday's Hong Kong Results

Apr 29, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 9 Red Majesty ($22-$9)

2nd 5 Wonder Express ($18)

3rd 6 Apolar Warrior ($19)

4th 10 Even Keel

Forecast $59

Place forecast (5-9) $22, (6-9) $18, (5-6) $42

It's Walker on the double

Tierce $846

Trio $142

Quartet $2,326

RACE 2

1st 1 Family Folks ($22-$8)

2nd 2 Telecom Smart ($8)

3rd 3 Noir Rider ($10)

4th 5 Blissful Star

Forecast $26

Place forecast (1-2) $10, (1-3) $11, (2-3) $15 Tierce $326

Trio $92 Quartet $4,576

RACE 3

1st 7 Donc Je Suis ($19-$8)

2nd 6 Bright Vision ($7)

3rd 12 Bullish Glory ($54)

4th 9 Nuremberg

Forecast $17

Place forecast (6-7) $8, (7-12) $47, (6-12) $62

Tierce $649

Trio $491

Quartet No winner ($3,893 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 2 Swot Troopers Wind ($26-$8)

2nd 1 Manna From Heaven ($9)

3rd 11 Nitro Express ($12)

4th 5 President Star

Forecast $29

Place forecast (1-2) $11, (2-11) $13, (1-11) $13 Tierce $412

Trio $115

Quartet $6,477

RACE 5

1st 7 Fa Fa ($49-$16)

2nd 8 Pearl Champion ($13)

3rd 1 Piano Solo ($13)

4th 3 Chater Pins

Forecast $71

Place forecast (7-8) $27, (1-7) $25, (1-8) $21

Tierce $1,215

Trio $191

Quartet No winner ($2,793 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 3 Snap Fit ($47-$14)

2nd 4 California Concord ($7)

3rd 1 Sparkling Dragon ($16)

4th 8 King's Capital

Forecast $42

Place forecast (3-4) $14, (1-3) $35, (1-4) $17

Tierce $1,023 Trio $121

Quartet $11,615 ($10,144 carried forward)

Scratching: 5 Lincoln Bright

RACE 7

1st 8 Hero Star ($53-$16)

2nd 9 Sight Hero ($10)

3rd 12 Happily Friends ($13)

4th 7 Good Buddy

Forecast $65

Place forecast (8-9) $21, (8-12) $27, (9-12) $19

Tierce $1,147 Trio $264

Quartet No winner ($25,711 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 5 Helene Wisdom Star ($16-$7)

2nd 10 Exceptional Nice ($11)

3rd 11 Fast Pace ($7)

4th 4 Farshad

Forecast $26

Place forecast (5-10) $9, (5-11) $5, (10-11) $7

Tierce $106

Trio $23 Quartet $907

RACE 9

1st 1 Harmony And Rich ($52-$15)

2nd 2 Larson ($8)

3rd 5 Heart Conquered ($23)

4th 4 Brilliant Fortune

Forecast $47

Place forecast (1-2) $15, (1-5) $58, (2-5) $26

Tierce $1,673 Trio $341

Quartet No winner ($9,795 carried forward to the next Hong Kong meeting on May 2)

