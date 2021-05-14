Wednesday's Hong Kong Results
RACE 1
1st 5 Jade Theatre ($18-$7)
2nd 12 Ka Ying Brilliance ($8)
3rd 4 Valiant Elegance ($10)
4th 8 Star Superior
Forecast $17
Place forecast (5-12) $5, (4-5) $9, (4-12) $12
Tierce $86 Trio $17 Quartet $660
Scratching: 9 The Abraxas
RACE 2
1st 7 Fairy Floss ($11-$6)
2nd 1 Dragon Commander ($10)
3rd 6 Apolar Warrior ($15)
4th 4 Sun Sun Fa Fa
Forecast $13
Place forecast (1-7) $5, (6-7) $9, (1-6) $21
Tierce $106 Trio $23
Quartet $4,053 ($4,978 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 4 Carroll Street ($23-$6)
2nd 1 Winner Method ($5.10)
3rd 9 Resolute ($14)
4th 3 Metro Warrior
Forecast $4
Place forecast (1-4) $2.50, (4-9) $10, (1-9) $7 Tierce $104
Trio $34 Quartet $750
RACE 4
1st 2 Striking Mr C ($42-$9)
2nd 12 Amazing Knight ($56)
3rd 10 Demons Rock ($16)
4th 6 Happy Tango
Forecast $349
Place forecast (2-12) $85, (2-10) $23, (10-12) $168
Tierce $5,188 Trio $779
Quartet No winner ($6,531 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 5 Gallant Legacy ($45-$12)
2nd 12 The Best Hero ($23)
3rd 11 Holyshowcasing ($33)
4th 10 Infinite Power
Forecast $122
Place forecast (5-12) $37, (5-11) $70, (11-12) $109 Tierce $4,892 Trio $1,360
Quartet $13,841 ($5,287 carried forward)
Scratching: 7 Thou Shall Sing
RACE 6
1st 7 Gold Comet ($14-$7)
2nd 14 Oh Bravo ($69)
3rd 5 Blotting Paper ($95)
4th 11 El Valiente
Forecast $271
Place forecast (7-14) $91, (5-7) $90, (5-14) $515 Tierce $8,129 Trio $3,057
Quartet No winner ($12,964 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 9 Super Winner ($14-$7)
2nd 2 Craig's Star ($14)
3rd 3 Chancheng Prince ($22)
4th 4 Star Performance
Forecast $33
Place forecast (2-9) $12, (3-9) $19, (2-3) $25
Tierce $372 Trio $156 Quartet $2,307
RACE 8
1st 5 Man Star ($24-$9)
2nd 8 Harmony Spirit ($13)
3rd 1 Gunnison ($38)
4th 6 Star Of Yuen Long
Forecast $44
Place forecast (5-8) $16, (1-5) $47, (1-8) $83 Tierce $1,246 Trio $443
Quartet $4,794 ($5,706 carried forward to the next Hong Kong meeting on May 16)
