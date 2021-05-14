Racing

Wednesday's Hong Kong Results

May 14, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 5 Jade Theatre ($18-$7)

2nd 12 Ka Ying Brilliance ($8)

3rd 4 Valiant Elegance ($10)

4th 8 Star Superior

Forecast $17

Place forecast (5-12) $5, (4-5) $9, (4-12) $12

This Tiger can Roar
Tierce $86 Trio $17 Quartet $660

Scratching: 9 The Abraxas

RACE 2

1st 7 Fairy Floss ($11-$6)

2nd 1 Dragon Commander ($10)

3rd 6 Apolar Warrior ($15)

4th 4 Sun Sun Fa Fa

Forecast $13

Place forecast (1-7) $5, (6-7) $9, (1-6) $21

Tierce $106 Trio $23

Quartet $4,053 ($4,978 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 4 Carroll Street ($23-$6)

2nd 1 Winner Method ($5.10)

3rd 9 Resolute ($14)

4th 3 Metro Warrior

Forecast $4

Place forecast (1-4) $2.50, (4-9) $10, (1-9) $7 Tierce $104

Trio $34 Quartet $750

RACE 4

1st 2 Striking Mr C ($42-$9)

2nd 12 Amazing Knight ($56)

3rd 10 Demons Rock ($16)

4th 6 Happy Tango

Forecast $349

Place forecast (2-12) $85, (2-10) $23, (10-12) $168

Tierce $5,188 Trio $779

Quartet No winner ($6,531 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 5 Gallant Legacy ($45-$12)

2nd 12 The Best Hero ($23)

3rd 11 Holyshowcasing ($33)

4th 10 Infinite Power

Forecast $122

Place forecast (5-12) $37, (5-11) $70, (11-12) $109 Tierce $4,892 Trio $1,360

Quartet $13,841 ($5,287 carried forward)

Scratching: 7 Thou Shall Sing

RACE 6

1st 7 Gold Comet ($14-$7)

2nd 14 Oh Bravo ($69)

3rd 5 Blotting Paper ($95)

4th 11 El Valiente

Forecast $271

Place forecast (7-14) $91, (5-7) $90, (5-14) $515 Tierce $8,129 Trio $3,057

Quartet No winner ($12,964 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 9 Super Winner ($14-$7)

2nd 2 Craig's Star ($14)

3rd 3 Chancheng Prince ($22)

4th 4 Star Performance

Forecast $33

Place forecast (2-9) $12, (3-9) $19, (2-3) $25

Tierce $372 Trio $156 Quartet $2,307

RACE 8

1st 5 Man Star ($24-$9)

2nd 8 Harmony Spirit ($13)

3rd 1 Gunnison ($38)

4th 6 Star Of Yuen Long

Forecast $44

Place forecast (5-8) $16, (1-5) $47, (1-8) $83 Tierce $1,246 Trio $443

Quartet $4,794 ($5,706 carried forward to the next Hong Kong meeting on May 16)

