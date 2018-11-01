WEDNESDAY'S HONG KONG RESULTS

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 6 Superior Boy ($42-$13)

2nd 4 My Honey ($11)

3rd 10 Sweet Bean ($25)

4th 9 Mi Blanco

Forecast $51

Place Forecast (4-6) $19, (6-10) $42, (4-10) $40

Tierce $1,629 Trio $131 Quartet $7,924

RACE 2

1st 2 Golden Effort ($122-$30)

2nd 7 Dragon Warrior ($8)

3rd 10 Exponents ($10)

4th 8 Scarborough Fair

Forecast $151

Place Forecast (2-7) $44, (2-10) $47, (7-10) $9

Tierce $2,813 Trio $420

Quartet No winner ($5,582 carried forward to next race)

RACE 3

1st 1 Calculation ($22-$8)

2nd 8 Glorious Artist ($8)

3rd 5 Winning Faith ($11)

4th 2 Beauty Prince

Forecast $21

Place Forecast (1-8) $7, (1-5) $12, (5-8) $12

Tierce $237 Trio $35 Quartet $625

RACE 4

1st 3 Viva Council ($33-$10)

2nd 11 Nice Kick ($15)

3rd 2 Dr Proactive ($9)

4th 5 Royal Mojito

Forecast $63

Place Forecast (3-11) $21, (2-3) $10, (2-11) $15

Tierce $623 Trio $83 Quartet $2,059

RACE 5

1st 10 Flying Godspell ($16-$7)

2nd 12 Spicy Kaka ($12)

3rd 2 Dashing Gainer ($9)

4th 9 Startling Power

Forecast $27

Place Forecast (10-12) $11, (2-10) $7, (2-12) $15

Tierce $183 Trio $37

Quartet No winner ($3,002 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 12 Good Fit ($60-$19)

2nd 2 King's Man ($21)

3rd 13 Enjoyable Success ($19)

4th 3 Hay Run

Forecast $195

Place Forecast (2-12) $57, (12-13) $42, (2-13) $52

Tierce $4,132

Trio $881

Quartet No winner ($7,346 carried forward)

Scratching: 7 King Kanoloa

RACE 7

1st 12 Elusive State ($10-$6)

2nd 2 Hang's Decision ($38)

3rd 3 Blocker Dee ($22)

4th 7 Sixty Sixty

Forecast $69

Place Forecast (2-12) $26, (3-12) $14, (2-3) $74

Tierce $847

Trio $506

Quartet $12,729, ($12,154 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 7 Perpetual Treasure ($217-$45)

2nd 5 Go Public ($14)

3rd 10 Strathclyde ($14)

4th 9 Raging Blitzkrieg

Forecast $334

Place Forecast (5-7) $96, (7-10) $88, (5-10) $31

Tierce $9,067

Trio $894

Quartet $25,109, ($30,851 carried forward to next Hong Kong meeting on 04/11/18)