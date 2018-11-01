WEDNESDAY'S HONG KONG RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 6 Superior Boy ($42-$13)
2nd 4 My Honey ($11)
3rd 10 Sweet Bean ($25)
4th 9 Mi Blanco
Forecast $51
Place Forecast (4-6) $19, (6-10) $42, (4-10) $40
Tierce $1,629 Trio $131 Quartet $7,924
RACE 2
1st 2 Golden Effort ($122-$30)
2nd 7 Dragon Warrior ($8)
3rd 10 Exponents ($10)
4th 8 Scarborough Fair
Forecast $151
Place Forecast (2-7) $44, (2-10) $47, (7-10) $9
Tierce $2,813 Trio $420
Quartet No winner ($5,582 carried forward to next race)
RACE 3
1st 1 Calculation ($22-$8)
2nd 8 Glorious Artist ($8)
3rd 5 Winning Faith ($11)
4th 2 Beauty Prince
Forecast $21
Place Forecast (1-8) $7, (1-5) $12, (5-8) $12
Tierce $237 Trio $35 Quartet $625
RACE 4
1st 3 Viva Council ($33-$10)
2nd 11 Nice Kick ($15)
3rd 2 Dr Proactive ($9)
4th 5 Royal Mojito
Forecast $63
Place Forecast (3-11) $21, (2-3) $10, (2-11) $15
Tierce $623 Trio $83 Quartet $2,059
RACE 5
1st 10 Flying Godspell ($16-$7)
2nd 12 Spicy Kaka ($12)
3rd 2 Dashing Gainer ($9)
4th 9 Startling Power
Forecast $27
Place Forecast (10-12) $11, (2-10) $7, (2-12) $15
Tierce $183 Trio $37
Quartet No winner ($3,002 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 12 Good Fit ($60-$19)
2nd 2 King's Man ($21)
3rd 13 Enjoyable Success ($19)
4th 3 Hay Run
Forecast $195
Place Forecast (2-12) $57, (12-13) $42, (2-13) $52
Tierce $4,132
Trio $881
Quartet No winner ($7,346 carried forward)
Scratching: 7 King Kanoloa
RACE 7
1st 12 Elusive State ($10-$6)
2nd 2 Hang's Decision ($38)
3rd 3 Blocker Dee ($22)
4th 7 Sixty Sixty
Forecast $69
Place Forecast (2-12) $26, (3-12) $14, (2-3) $74
Tierce $847
Trio $506
Quartet $12,729, ($12,154 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 7 Perpetual Treasure ($217-$45)
2nd 5 Go Public ($14)
3rd 10 Strathclyde ($14)
4th 9 Raging Blitzkrieg
Forecast $334
Place Forecast (5-7) $96, (7-10) $88, (5-10) $31
Tierce $9,067
Trio $894
Quartet $25,109, ($30,851 carried forward to next Hong Kong meeting on 04/11/18)
