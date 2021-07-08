Racing

Wednesday's Hong Kong Results

Jul 08, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 2 Sure Win Win ($23-$8)

2nd 8 Go Ballistic ($42)

3rd 4 Jimmu ($8)

4th 7 Apolar Warrior

Forecast $195 Place forecast (2-8) $47, (2-4) $8, (4-8) $51 Tierce $1,420

Trio $328 Quartet $5,918

It’s looking up for Afalonhro
Racing

It's looking up for Afalonhro

Related Stories

For the 500th time, no need to talk

Wednesday's South Africa Results

Rich Fortune’s young at heart

RACE 2

1st 9 Ka Fortune ($22-$9)

2nd 2 Seize The Spirit ($9)

3rd 11 Victorious Leader ($18)

4th 8 Super Kin

Forecast $24

Place forecast (2-9) $9, (9-11) $18, (2-11) $24 Tierce $385 Trio $102 Quartet $2,993

Scratching: 10 Jumbo Engine

RACE 3

1st 8 Fire Ball ($11-$6)

2nd 1 Aurora Pegasus ($14)

3rd 7 Red Brick Fighter ($13)

4th 11 Chiron

Forecast $23

Place forecast (1-8) $8, (7-8) $8, (1-7) $21

Tierce $127 Trio $40 Quartet $442

RACE 4

1st 6 Rainbow Light ($38-$10)

2nd 2 Nothing New ($33)

3rd 4 Savvy Kingman ($6)

4th 1 Dream Warriors

4th 11 Lucky Diamond

Forecast $186 Place forecast (2-6) $56, (4-6) $6, (2-4) $22 Tierce $1,045 Trio $159

Quartet (6-2-4-1) $6,912, (6-2-4-11) No winner, $5,505 carried forward

RACE 5

1st 11 Faribault ($23-$9)

2nd 4 Party Warrior ($10)

3rd 3 Jazz Steed ($10)

4th 1 Amazing Rocky

Forecast $29

Place forecast (4-11) $9, (3-11) $14, (3-4) $15 Tierce $195 Trio $41 Quartet $924

RACE 6

1st 7 Win Win Star ($81-$22)

2nd 1 Telecom Rocket ($11)

3rd 9 Stormtrouper ($10)

4th 4 Management Supreme

Forecast $168 Place forecast (1-7) $36, (7-9) $44, (1-9) $21 Tierce $3,787

Trio $390 Quartet $6,511 ($7,878 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 9 Simply Fluke ($54-$16)

2nd 8 The Runner ($20)

3rd 7 Classic Posh ($13)

4th 3 Majestic Star

Forecast $152 Place forecast (8-9) $46, (7-9) $22, (7-8) $44 Tierce $1,425

Trio $182 Quartet $12,006 ($12,068 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 8 Family Folks ($54-$15)

2nd 12 Rhapsody ($16)

3rd 11 Utopia Life ($90)

4th 9 Telecom Smart

Forecast $83

Place forecast (8-12) $33, (8-11) $232, (11-12) $202 Tierce $11,085

Trio $2,658 Quartet No winner ($37,734 carried forward)

RACE 9

1st 6 Everyone's Delight ($17-$7)

2nd 5 Harmony Spirit ($22)

3rd 12 Total Power ($15)

4th 1 Telecom Fighters

Forecast $67

Place forecast (5-6) $23, (6-12) $11, (5-12) $41

Tierce $702

Trio $195

Quartet $8,448

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING