Wednesday's Hong Kong Results
RACE 1
1st 2 Sure Win Win ($23-$8)
2nd 8 Go Ballistic ($42)
3rd 4 Jimmu ($8)
4th 7 Apolar Warrior
Forecast $195 Place forecast (2-8) $47, (2-4) $8, (4-8) $51 Tierce $1,420
Trio $328 Quartet $5,918
RACE 2
1st 9 Ka Fortune ($22-$9)
2nd 2 Seize The Spirit ($9)
3rd 11 Victorious Leader ($18)
4th 8 Super Kin
Forecast $24
Place forecast (2-9) $9, (9-11) $18, (2-11) $24 Tierce $385 Trio $102 Quartet $2,993
Scratching: 10 Jumbo Engine
RACE 3
1st 8 Fire Ball ($11-$6)
2nd 1 Aurora Pegasus ($14)
3rd 7 Red Brick Fighter ($13)
4th 11 Chiron
Forecast $23
Place forecast (1-8) $8, (7-8) $8, (1-7) $21
Tierce $127 Trio $40 Quartet $442
RACE 4
1st 6 Rainbow Light ($38-$10)
2nd 2 Nothing New ($33)
3rd 4 Savvy Kingman ($6)
4th 1 Dream Warriors
4th 11 Lucky Diamond
Forecast $186 Place forecast (2-6) $56, (4-6) $6, (2-4) $22 Tierce $1,045 Trio $159
Quartet (6-2-4-1) $6,912, (6-2-4-11) No winner, $5,505 carried forward
RACE 5
1st 11 Faribault ($23-$9)
2nd 4 Party Warrior ($10)
3rd 3 Jazz Steed ($10)
4th 1 Amazing Rocky
Forecast $29
Place forecast (4-11) $9, (3-11) $14, (3-4) $15 Tierce $195 Trio $41 Quartet $924
RACE 6
1st 7 Win Win Star ($81-$22)
2nd 1 Telecom Rocket ($11)
3rd 9 Stormtrouper ($10)
4th 4 Management Supreme
Forecast $168 Place forecast (1-7) $36, (7-9) $44, (1-9) $21 Tierce $3,787
Trio $390 Quartet $6,511 ($7,878 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 9 Simply Fluke ($54-$16)
2nd 8 The Runner ($20)
3rd 7 Classic Posh ($13)
4th 3 Majestic Star
Forecast $152 Place forecast (8-9) $46, (7-9) $22, (7-8) $44 Tierce $1,425
Trio $182 Quartet $12,006 ($12,068 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 8 Family Folks ($54-$15)
2nd 12 Rhapsody ($16)
3rd 11 Utopia Life ($90)
4th 9 Telecom Smart
Forecast $83
Place forecast (8-12) $33, (8-11) $232, (11-12) $202 Tierce $11,085
Trio $2,658 Quartet No winner ($37,734 carried forward)
RACE 9
1st 6 Everyone's Delight ($17-$7)
2nd 5 Harmony Spirit ($22)
3rd 12 Total Power ($15)
4th 1 Telecom Fighters
Forecast $67
Place forecast (5-6) $23, (6-12) $11, (5-12) $41
Tierce $702
Trio $195
Quartet $8,448
