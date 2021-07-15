Racing

Wednesday's Hong Kong Results

Jul 15, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 9 Success Allstars ($27-$8)

2nd 11 Wealthy Employee ($13)

3rd 10 Shinealot ($19)

4th 12 General Dino

Forecast $39

Place forecast (9-11) $15, (9-10) $22, (10-11) $30

Tierce $499 Trio $94 Quartet $2,596

RACE 2

1st 11 Shanghai Power ($19-$8)

2nd 8 Chunghwa Jingshen ($12)

3rd 12 Winning Warrior ($37)

4th 10 Flying Monkey

Forecast $30

Place forecast (8-11) $11, (11-12) $33, (8-12) $59 Tierce $725 Trio $395

Quartet $3,882 ($4,306 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 11 Happily Friends ($28-$9)

2nd 6 Loriz ($9)

3rd 4 Amigos Giggle ($9)

4th 7 Monster Kaka

Forecast $31

Place forecast (6-11) $11, (4-11) $9, (4-6) $12 Tierce $237

Trio $65 Quartet $2,661

RACE 4

1st 9 Xponential ($65-$18)

2nd 10 Fortune Happiness ($96)

3rd 4 Happy Profit ($8)

4th 3 Hero Star

Forecast $1,061

Place forecast (9-10) $245, (4-9) $24, (4-10) $104

Tierce $12,166 Trio $676

Quartet No winner ($10,098 carried forward)

Scratching: 7 Ares

RACE 5

1st 11 Red Impact ($32-$12)

2nd 5 Land Power ($11)

3rd 6 Zhan Jiang Rocks ($18)

4th 8 Charizard

Forecast $57

Place forecast (5-11) $19, (6-11) $30, (5-6) $26 Tierce $965

Trio $213 Quartet $6,789

RACE 6

1st 9 Leap Of Faith ($15-$7)

2nd 8 Exceptional Nice ($10)

3rd 5 Indicative Vote ($11)

4th 2 King Opie

Forecast $23

Place forecast (8-9) $9, (5-9) $10, (5-8) $15 Tierce $222

Trio $75 Quartet $4,239

RACE 7

1st 9 Resolute ($41-$11)

2nd 1 Be Ready ($13)

3rd 4 Quadruple Double ($35)

4th 10 Wild West Wing

Forecast $77

Place forecast (1-9) $24, (4-9) $80, (1-4) $73

Tierce $3,406 Trio $672

Quartet No winner ($9,300 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 9 Helene Wisdom Star ($40-$12)

2nd 8 Telecom Fighters ($9)

3rd 11 Hall Of Champ ($14)

4th 10 Gift Of Lifeline

Forecast $38

Place forecast (8-9) $15, (9-11) $25, (8-11) $16

Tierce $657

Trio $77

Quartet $2,381

RACE 9

1st 4 Sparkling Dragon ($40-$12)

2nd 6 Loving A Boom ($12)

3rd 5 Igniting ($8)

4th 7 All In Mind

Forecast $66

Place forecast (4-6) $20, (4-5) $11, (5-6) $11

Tierce $347

Trio $64

Quartet $2,742

