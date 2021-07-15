Wednesday's Hong Kong Results
RACE 1
1st 9 Success Allstars ($27-$8)
2nd 11 Wealthy Employee ($13)
3rd 10 Shinealot ($19)
4th 12 General Dino
Forecast $39
Place forecast (9-11) $15, (9-10) $22, (10-11) $30
Tierce $499 Trio $94 Quartet $2,596
RACE 2
1st 11 Shanghai Power ($19-$8)
2nd 8 Chunghwa Jingshen ($12)
3rd 12 Winning Warrior ($37)
4th 10 Flying Monkey
Forecast $30
Place forecast (8-11) $11, (11-12) $33, (8-12) $59 Tierce $725 Trio $395
Quartet $3,882 ($4,306 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 11 Happily Friends ($28-$9)
2nd 6 Loriz ($9)
3rd 4 Amigos Giggle ($9)
4th 7 Monster Kaka
Forecast $31
Place forecast (6-11) $11, (4-11) $9, (4-6) $12 Tierce $237
Trio $65 Quartet $2,661
RACE 4
1st 9 Xponential ($65-$18)
2nd 10 Fortune Happiness ($96)
3rd 4 Happy Profit ($8)
4th 3 Hero Star
Forecast $1,061
Place forecast (9-10) $245, (4-9) $24, (4-10) $104
Tierce $12,166 Trio $676
Quartet No winner ($10,098 carried forward)
Scratching: 7 Ares
RACE 5
1st 11 Red Impact ($32-$12)
2nd 5 Land Power ($11)
3rd 6 Zhan Jiang Rocks ($18)
4th 8 Charizard
Forecast $57
Place forecast (5-11) $19, (6-11) $30, (5-6) $26 Tierce $965
Trio $213 Quartet $6,789
RACE 6
1st 9 Leap Of Faith ($15-$7)
2nd 8 Exceptional Nice ($10)
3rd 5 Indicative Vote ($11)
4th 2 King Opie
Forecast $23
Place forecast (8-9) $9, (5-9) $10, (5-8) $15 Tierce $222
Trio $75 Quartet $4,239
RACE 7
1st 9 Resolute ($41-$11)
2nd 1 Be Ready ($13)
3rd 4 Quadruple Double ($35)
4th 10 Wild West Wing
Forecast $77
Place forecast (1-9) $24, (4-9) $80, (1-4) $73
Tierce $3,406 Trio $672
Quartet No winner ($9,300 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 9 Helene Wisdom Star ($40-$12)
2nd 8 Telecom Fighters ($9)
3rd 11 Hall Of Champ ($14)
4th 10 Gift Of Lifeline
Forecast $38
Place forecast (8-9) $15, (9-11) $25, (8-11) $16
Tierce $657
Trio $77
Quartet $2,381
RACE 9
1st 4 Sparkling Dragon ($40-$12)
2nd 6 Loving A Boom ($12)
3rd 5 Igniting ($8)
4th 7 All In Mind
Forecast $66
Place forecast (4-6) $20, (4-5) $11, (5-6) $11
Tierce $347
Trio $64
Quartet $2,742
