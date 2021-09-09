Racing

Wednesday's Hong Kong Results

Sep 09, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 10 Shanghai Power ($11-$6)

2nd 6 Chunghwa Jingshen ($9)

3rd 8 After Me ($31)

4th 9 Joy Avenue

Forecast $17

Place forecast (6-10) $6, (8-10) $28, (6-8) $57 Tierce $411

Big Hearted flexes his muscles
Racing

Big Hearted flexes his muscles

Related Stories

Yesterday's gallops for Saturday

Saturday's Singapore withdrawals

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Trio $95 Quartet $1,940

RACE 2

1st 2 Wood On Fire ($81-$21)

2nd 9 Melbourne Hall ($8)

3rd 3 Management Supreme ($7)

4th 8 Chater Pins

Forecast $78

Place forecast (2-9) $24, (2-3) $18, (3-9) $8 Tierce $880 Trio $152

Quartet No winner ($6,516 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 6 Piano Solo ($33-$10)

2nd 1 Meaningful Star ($21)

3rd 2 Yoo Yoo King ($16)

4th 7 Zhan Jiang Rocks

Forecast $105

Place forecast (1-6) $31, (2-6) $21, (1-2) $36

Tierce $1,217

Trio $317

Quartet $4,524

RACE 4

1st 9 Fortune Carrier ($10-$5.10)

2nd 5 Xponential ($10)

3rd 11 A Smile Like Yours ($16)

4th 8 Red Majesty

Forecast $17

Place forecast (5-9) $6, (9-11) $8, (5-11) $27 Tierce $215 Trio $70 Quartet $1,444

RACE 5

1st 2 Jazz Steed ($63-$15)

2nd 3 Party Warrior ($8)

3rd 4 Infinity Win ($6)

4th 1 Joyful Win

Forecast $65

Place forecast (2-3) $19, (2-4) $10, (3-4) $5 Tierce $423 Trio $25 Quartet $738

RACE 6

1st 8 Turin Redstar ($49-$14)

2nd 6 Gallant Crown ($7)

3rd 1 Sunny Star ($9)

4th 7 Right Honourable

Forecast $39

Place forecast (6-8) $12, (1-8) $19, (1-6) $6 Tierce $542 Trio $109

Quartet $6,037 ($7,097 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 3 Resolute ($9-$5.10)

2nd 6 Heart Conquered ($11)

3rd 4 Wine And Wine ($38)

4th 8 Seven Heavens

Forecast $15

Place forecast (3-6) $6, (3-4) $24, (4-6) $74 Tierce $385 Trio $168

Quartet $14,822 ($10,311 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 4 Decisive Twelve ($12-$7)

2nd 11 Smiling City ($13)

3rd 2 Transcendent ($25)

4th 3 The Runner

Forecast $30

Place forecast (4-11) $11, (2-4) $17, (2-11) $41 Tierce $678 Trio $501

Quartet $14,509

Scratching: 1 Winning Method

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING