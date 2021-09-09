Wednesday's Hong Kong Results
RACE 1
1st 10 Shanghai Power ($11-$6)
2nd 6 Chunghwa Jingshen ($9)
3rd 8 After Me ($31)
4th 9 Joy Avenue
Forecast $17
Place forecast (6-10) $6, (8-10) $28, (6-8) $57 Tierce $411
Trio $95 Quartet $1,940
RACE 2
1st 2 Wood On Fire ($81-$21)
2nd 9 Melbourne Hall ($8)
3rd 3 Management Supreme ($7)
4th 8 Chater Pins
Forecast $78
Place forecast (2-9) $24, (2-3) $18, (3-9) $8 Tierce $880 Trio $152
Quartet No winner ($6,516 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 6 Piano Solo ($33-$10)
2nd 1 Meaningful Star ($21)
3rd 2 Yoo Yoo King ($16)
4th 7 Zhan Jiang Rocks
Forecast $105
Place forecast (1-6) $31, (2-6) $21, (1-2) $36
Tierce $1,217
Trio $317
Quartet $4,524
RACE 4
1st 9 Fortune Carrier ($10-$5.10)
2nd 5 Xponential ($10)
3rd 11 A Smile Like Yours ($16)
4th 8 Red Majesty
Forecast $17
Place forecast (5-9) $6, (9-11) $8, (5-11) $27 Tierce $215 Trio $70 Quartet $1,444
RACE 5
1st 2 Jazz Steed ($63-$15)
2nd 3 Party Warrior ($8)
3rd 4 Infinity Win ($6)
4th 1 Joyful Win
Forecast $65
Place forecast (2-3) $19, (2-4) $10, (3-4) $5 Tierce $423 Trio $25 Quartet $738
RACE 6
1st 8 Turin Redstar ($49-$14)
2nd 6 Gallant Crown ($7)
3rd 1 Sunny Star ($9)
4th 7 Right Honourable
Forecast $39
Place forecast (6-8) $12, (1-8) $19, (1-6) $6 Tierce $542 Trio $109
Quartet $6,037 ($7,097 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 3 Resolute ($9-$5.10)
2nd 6 Heart Conquered ($11)
3rd 4 Wine And Wine ($38)
4th 8 Seven Heavens
Forecast $15
Place forecast (3-6) $6, (3-4) $24, (4-6) $74 Tierce $385 Trio $168
Quartet $14,822 ($10,311 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 4 Decisive Twelve ($12-$7)
2nd 11 Smiling City ($13)
3rd 2 Transcendent ($25)
4th 3 The Runner
Forecast $30
Place forecast (4-11) $11, (2-4) $17, (2-11) $41 Tierce $678 Trio $501
Quartet $14,509
Scratching: 1 Winning Method
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now