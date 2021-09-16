Wednesday's Hong Kong results
RACE 1
1st 8 Go Ballistic ($50-$15)
2nd 3 Sky Gem ($10)
3rd 7 Anonyma ($70)
4th 2 Magnetism
Forecast $73
Place Forecast (3-8) $22, (7-8) $123, (3-7) $95 Tierce $4,433 Trio $927
Quartet No winner ($10,081 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 10 Lucky Diamond ($51-$12)
2nd 4 Fast Pace ($6)
3rd 8 Faithful Trinity ($30)
4th 2 V Chevaliers
Forecast $31
Place Forecast (4-10) $10, (8-10) $53, (4-8) $28 Tierce $1,313
Trio $192 Quartet $3,993
Scratching: 5 Royal Racer
RACE 3
1st 5 Spicy Grill ($21-$8)
2nd 6 Viva Mama ($12)
3rd 4 Sunny And Gold ($13)
4th 7 Alloy King
Forecast $36
Place Forecast (5-6) $13, (4-5) $12, (4-6) $23
Tierce $364 Trio $61
Quartet $273
RACE 4
1st 10 Baltic Whisper ($39-$11)
2nd 3 Happy Tango ($10)
3rd 6 Nunchuks ($86)
4th 7 Happily Friends
Forecast $49
Place Forecast (3-10) $15, (6-10) $156, (3-6) $125
Tierce $5,178 Trio $1,480
Quartet No winner ($7,842 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 10 Great Harvest ($19-$7)
2nd 7 Stormtrouper ($8)
3rd 12 Happy Gathering ($13)
4th 3 Whiskey Neat
Forecast $18
Place Forecast (7-10) $6, (10-12) $10, (7-12) $16
Tierce $231 Trio $78
Quartet $2,758
RACE 6
1st 9 Fa Fa ($9-$5.10)
2nd 10 Surrealism ($12)
3rd 11 Sacred Ibis ($9)
4th 5 Smoothies
Forecast $20
Place Forecast (9-10) $7, (9-11) $5, (10-11) $14 Tierce $96
Trio $36 Quartet $159
RACE 7
1st 2 Classic Posh ($69-$21)
2nd 9 Colonel ($14)
3rd 8 Stoicism ($13)
4th 11 Compassion Spirit
Forecast $129
Place Forecast (2-9) $42, (2-8) $45, (8-9) $22
Tierce $2,980
Trio $256
Quartet $4,268 ($4,977 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 4 Harmony And Rich ($105-$29)
2nd 2 Handsome Bo Bo ($15)
3rd 5 Golden Dash ($29)
4th 12 Sight Success
Forecast $220
Place Forecast (2-4) $60, (4-5) $121, (2-5) $56
Tierce $6,457 Trio $742
Quartet No winner ($17,652 carried forward to the next Hong Kong meeting on Sept 19)
