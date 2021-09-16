Wednesday's Hong Kong results

RACE 1

1st 8 Go Ballistic ($50-$15)

2nd 3 Sky Gem ($10)

3rd 7 Anonyma ($70)

4th 2 Magnetism

Forecast $73

Place Forecast (3-8) $22, (7-8) $123, (3-7) $95 Tierce $4,433 Trio $927

Quartet No winner ($10,081 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 10 Lucky Diamond ($51-$12)

2nd 4 Fast Pace ($6)

3rd 8 Faithful Trinity ($30)

4th 2 V Chevaliers

Forecast $31

Place Forecast (4-10) $10, (8-10) $53, (4-8) $28 Tierce $1,313

Trio $192 Quartet $3,993

Scratching: 5 Royal Racer

RACE 3

1st 5 Spicy Grill ($21-$8)

2nd 6 Viva Mama ($12)

3rd 4 Sunny And Gold ($13)

4th 7 Alloy King

Forecast $36

Place Forecast (5-6) $13, (4-5) $12, (4-6) $23

Tierce $364 Trio $61

Quartet $273

RACE 4

1st 10 Baltic Whisper ($39-$11)

2nd 3 Happy Tango ($10)

3rd 6 Nunchuks ($86)

4th 7 Happily Friends

Forecast $49

Place Forecast (3-10) $15, (6-10) $156, (3-6) $125

Tierce $5,178 Trio $1,480

Quartet No winner ($7,842 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 10 Great Harvest ($19-$7)

2nd 7 Stormtrouper ($8)

3rd 12 Happy Gathering ($13)

4th 3 Whiskey Neat

Forecast $18

Place Forecast (7-10) $6, (10-12) $10, (7-12) $16

Tierce $231 Trio $78

Quartet $2,758

RACE 6

1st 9 Fa Fa ($9-$5.10)

2nd 10 Surrealism ($12)

3rd 11 Sacred Ibis ($9)

4th 5 Smoothies

Forecast $20

Place Forecast (9-10) $7, (9-11) $5, (10-11) $14 Tierce $96

Trio $36 Quartet $159

RACE 7

1st 2 Classic Posh ($69-$21)

2nd 9 Colonel ($14)

3rd 8 Stoicism ($13)

4th 11 Compassion Spirit

Forecast $129

Place Forecast (2-9) $42, (2-8) $45, (8-9) $22

Tierce $2,980

Trio $256

Quartet $4,268 ($4,977 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 4 Harmony And Rich ($105-$29)

2nd 2 Handsome Bo Bo ($15)

3rd 5 Golden Dash ($29)

4th 12 Sight Success

Forecast $220

Place Forecast (2-4) $60, (4-5) $121, (2-5) $56

Tierce $6,457 Trio $742

Quartet No winner ($17,652 carried forward to the next Hong Kong meeting on Sept 19)