Wednesday's Hong Kong Results
RACE 1
1st 4 Multimax ($15-$6)
2nd 1 Avellino ($15)
3rd 6 The Show ($8)
4th 5 Keep Going
Forecast $32
Place Forecast (1-4) $12, (4-6) $5, (1-6) $15
Tierce $161
Trio $24
Quartet $406
RACE 2
1st 5 Rookie Star ($27-$10)
2nd 10 Come On Wongchoy ($10)
3rd 7 Le Pegase ($6)
4th 8 Triumphal Win
Forecast $41
Place Forecast (5-10) $12, (5-7) $6, (7-10) $6
Tierce $211
Trio $28
Quartet $836
RACE 3
1st 9 Flying Quest ($53-$15)
2nd 5 Top Laurels ($13)
3rd 7 Sangria ($13)
4th 6 Unicron Jewellery
Forecast $82
Place Forecast (5-9) $22, (7-9) $24, (5-7) $24
Tierce $1,240 Trio $183
Quartet No winner ($9,588 carried forward to next race)
RACE 4
1st 1 Fearless Fire ($42-$13)
2nd 3 Everbrave ($13)
3rd 8 Tornado Twist ($66)
4th 6 Thou Shall Sing
Forecast $47
Place Forecast (1-3) $16, (1-8) $184, (3-8) $147
Tierce $3,950 Trio $1,662
Quartet $15,084, $15,673 (No winner)
RACE 5
1st 8 Smart Baby ($19-$8)
2nd 9 Happy Rocky ($19)
3rd 2 You Have My Word ($9)
4th 7 Savannah Wind
Forecast $72
Place Forecast (8-9) $24, (2-8) $7, (2-9) $27 Tierce $487
Trio $106 Quartet $8,412
RACE 6
1st 9 Lakeshore Eagle ($43-$14)
2nd 4 E Master ($6)
3rd 12 Dragon Dance ($9)
4th 1 Flying Monkey
Forecast $23
Place Forecast (4-9) $9, (9-12) $19, (4-12) $6
Tierce $288 Trio $88
Quartet No winner ($3,802 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 9 Telecom Brothers ($33-$10)
2nd 7 Most Beautiful ($20)
3rd 8 Star Of Joy ($8)
4th 1 Fairy Twins
Forecast $60
Place Forecast (7-9) $20, (8-9) $9, (7-8) $23 Tierce $571
Trio $151 Quartet $3,329
RACE 8
1st 1 Fantastic Feeling ($42-$12)
2nd 9 Blitzing ($6)
3rd 6 Good Beauty ($15)
4th 3 Sir Redalot
Forecast $26
Place Forecast (1-9) $8, (1-6) $23, (6-9) $10 Tierce $379
Trio $50 Quartet $1,474
