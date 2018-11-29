Wednesday's Hong Kong Results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 4 Multimax ($15-$6)

2nd 1 Avellino ($15)

3rd 6 The Show ($8)

4th 5 Keep Going

Forecast $32

Place Forecast (1-4) $12, (4-6) $5, (1-6) $15

Tierce $161

Trio $24

Quartet $406

RACE 2

1st 5 Rookie Star ($27-$10)

2nd 10 Come On Wongchoy ($10)

3rd 7 Le Pegase ($6)

4th 8 Triumphal Win

Forecast $41

Place Forecast (5-10) $12, (5-7) $6, (7-10) $6

Tierce $211

Trio $28

Quartet $836

RACE 3

1st 9 Flying Quest ($53-$15)

2nd 5 Top Laurels ($13)

3rd 7 Sangria ($13)

4th 6 Unicron Jewellery

Forecast $82

Place Forecast (5-9) $22, (7-9) $24, (5-7) $24

Tierce $1,240 Trio $183

Quartet No winner ($9,588 carried forward to next race)

RACE 4

1st 1 Fearless Fire ($42-$13)

2nd 3 Everbrave ($13)

3rd 8 Tornado Twist ($66)

4th 6 Thou Shall Sing

Forecast $47

Place Forecast (1-3) $16, (1-8) $184, (3-8) $147

Tierce $3,950 Trio $1,662

Quartet $15,084, $15,673 (No winner)

RACE 5

1st 8 Smart Baby ($19-$8)

2nd 9 Happy Rocky ($19)

3rd 2 You Have My Word ($9)

4th 7 Savannah Wind

Forecast $72

Place Forecast (8-9) $24, (2-8) $7, (2-9) $27 Tierce $487

Trio $106 Quartet $8,412

RACE 6

1st 9 Lakeshore Eagle ($43-$14)

2nd 4 E Master ($6)

3rd 12 Dragon Dance ($9)

4th 1 Flying Monkey

Forecast $23

Place Forecast (4-9) $9, (9-12) $19, (4-12) $6

Tierce $288 Trio $88

Quartet No winner ($3,802 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 9 Telecom Brothers ($33-$10)

2nd 7 Most Beautiful ($20)

3rd 8 Star Of Joy ($8)

4th 1 Fairy Twins

Forecast $60

Place Forecast (7-9) $20, (8-9) $9, (7-8) $23 Tierce $571

Trio $151 Quartet $3,329

RACE 8

1st 1 Fantastic Feeling ($42-$12)

2nd 9 Blitzing ($6)

3rd 6 Good Beauty ($15)

4th 3 Sir Redalot

Forecast $26

Place Forecast (1-9) $8, (1-6) $23, (6-9) $10 Tierce $379

Trio $50 Quartet $1,474