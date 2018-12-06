Wednesday's Hong Kong results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 2 The Sylph ($69-$19)

2nd 5 Wonderful Tiger ($6)

3rd 11 The Joy Of Giving ($16)

4th 8 Kwaichung Brothers

Forecast $40

Place Forecast (2-5) $14, (2-11) $53, (5-11) $15

Tierce $1,318

Trio $156

Quartet No winner ($6,244 carried forward to next race)

RACE 2

1st 4 Super Euro Star ($48-$16)

2nd 3 Royal Chocolate ($13)

3rd 5 The Show ($9)

4th 2 Raichu

Forecast $74

Place Forecast (3-4) $26, (4-5) $17, (3-5) $15

Tierce $610

Trio $75

Quartet $2,832

RACE 3

1st 3 Split Of A Second ($87-$27)

2nd 2 Hard Promise ($8)

3rd 10 Dollar Reward ($9)

4th 4 The Createth

Forecast $74

Place Forecast (2-3) $27, (3-10) $30, (2-10) $10

Tierce $970

Trio $123

Quartet $2,116

RACE 4

1st 8 Special Stars ($23-$10)

2nd 2 Midnight Rattler ($29)

3rd 11 Godspeed ($20)

4th 10 Lucky Lucky

Forecast $97

Place Forecast (2-8) $35, (8-11) $25, (2-11) $83

Tierce $1,501

Trio $1,828

Quartet No winner ($7,358 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 10 Glory Star ($30-$10)

2nd 2 Good For You ($22)

3rd 5 C P Power ($22)

4th 8 Ishvara

Forecast $116

Place Forecast (2-10) $34, (5-10) $37, (2-5) $70

Tierce $2,874

Trio $1,331

Quartet $11,851

RACE 6

1st 3 Country Star ($9-$5.10)

2nd 11 Just Not Listening ($22)

3rd 9 Beauty Loyal ($8)

4th 12 Navas

Forecast $33

Place Forecast (3-11) $13, (3-9) $5, (9-11) $25

Tierce $175

Trio $41

Quartet $970

RACE 7

1st 12 Little Island ($105-$26)

2nd 9 Curling Luxury ($18)

3rd 2 All You Know ($7)

4th 10 Letsgofree

Forecast $244

Place Forecast (9-12) $68, (2-12) $27, (2-9) $12

Tierce $2,214

Trio $303

Quartet No winner ($5,312 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 11 Experto Crede ($109-$28)

2nd 6 Bank On Red ($9)

3rd 5 Sumstreetsumwhere ($38)

4th 7 Faithful Trinity

Forecast $98

Place Forecast (6-11) $33, (5-11) $144, (5-6) $48

Tierce $5,400

Trio $1,012

Quartet No winner ($13,348 carried forward)

RACE 9

1st 3 Super Chic ($28-$9)

2nd 5 Red Warrior ($6)

3rd 9 Glorious Artist ($16)

4th 11 Good Omen

Forecast $14

Place Forecast (3-5) $6, (3-9) $25, (5-9) $13

Tierce $354 Trio $71 Quartet $2,353