Wednesday's Hong Kong results
RACE 1
1st 2 The Sylph ($69-$19)
2nd 5 Wonderful Tiger ($6)
3rd 11 The Joy Of Giving ($16)
4th 8 Kwaichung Brothers
Forecast $40
Place Forecast (2-5) $14, (2-11) $53, (5-11) $15
Tierce $1,318
Trio $156
Quartet No winner ($6,244 carried forward to next race)
RACE 2
1st 4 Super Euro Star ($48-$16)
2nd 3 Royal Chocolate ($13)
3rd 5 The Show ($9)
4th 2 Raichu
Forecast $74
Place Forecast (3-4) $26, (4-5) $17, (3-5) $15
Tierce $610
Trio $75
Quartet $2,832
RACE 3
1st 3 Split Of A Second ($87-$27)
2nd 2 Hard Promise ($8)
3rd 10 Dollar Reward ($9)
4th 4 The Createth
Forecast $74
Place Forecast (2-3) $27, (3-10) $30, (2-10) $10
Tierce $970
Trio $123
Quartet $2,116
RACE 4
1st 8 Special Stars ($23-$10)
2nd 2 Midnight Rattler ($29)
3rd 11 Godspeed ($20)
4th 10 Lucky Lucky
Forecast $97
Place Forecast (2-8) $35, (8-11) $25, (2-11) $83
Tierce $1,501
Trio $1,828
Quartet No winner ($7,358 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 10 Glory Star ($30-$10)
2nd 2 Good For You ($22)
3rd 5 C P Power ($22)
4th 8 Ishvara
Forecast $116
Place Forecast (2-10) $34, (5-10) $37, (2-5) $70
Tierce $2,874
Trio $1,331
Quartet $11,851
RACE 6
1st 3 Country Star ($9-$5.10)
2nd 11 Just Not Listening ($22)
3rd 9 Beauty Loyal ($8)
4th 12 Navas
Forecast $33
Place Forecast (3-11) $13, (3-9) $5, (9-11) $25
Tierce $175
Trio $41
Quartet $970
RACE 7
1st 12 Little Island ($105-$26)
2nd 9 Curling Luxury ($18)
3rd 2 All You Know ($7)
4th 10 Letsgofree
Forecast $244
Place Forecast (9-12) $68, (2-12) $27, (2-9) $12
Tierce $2,214
Trio $303
Quartet No winner ($5,312 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 11 Experto Crede ($109-$28)
2nd 6 Bank On Red ($9)
3rd 5 Sumstreetsumwhere ($38)
4th 7 Faithful Trinity
Forecast $98
Place Forecast (6-11) $33, (5-11) $144, (5-6) $48
Tierce $5,400
Trio $1,012
Quartet No winner ($13,348 carried forward)
RACE 9
1st 3 Super Chic ($28-$9)
2nd 5 Red Warrior ($6)
3rd 9 Glorious Artist ($16)
4th 11 Good Omen
Forecast $14
Place Forecast (3-5) $6, (3-9) $25, (5-9) $13
Tierce $354 Trio $71 Quartet $2,353
