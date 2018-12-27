Wednesday's Hong Kong results
RACE 1
1st 5 Starlit Knight ($24-$9)
2nd 3 Charity Wings ($10)
3rd 9 The Sylph ($7)
4th 6 Great Joy
Forecast $34
Place Forecast (3-5) $11, (5-9) $8, (3-9) $11
Tierce $265
Trio $56
Quartet $3,309
RACE 2
1st 9 Polymer Luck ($27-$9)
2nd 10 Happy Warrior ($7)
3rd 7 Chaparral Star ($7)
4th 4 Perfect To Play
Forecast $19
Place Forecast (9-10) $7, (7-9) $7, (7-10) $6
Tierce $130
Trio $38
Quartet $1,892
RACE 3
1st 8 The Joy Of Giving ($19-$7)
2nd 9 Come On Wongchoy ($10)
3rd 1 Lucky Shiny Day ($13)
4th 12 Wealthy Fortune
Forecast $23
Place Forecast (8-9) $9, (1-8) $10, (1-9) $19
Tierce $161
Trio $31
Quartet $1,088
RACE 4
1st 5 Thou Shall Sing ($33-$9)
2nd 2 Special Stars ($5.10)
3rd 11 Multimax ($19)
4th 1 Midnight Rattler
Forecast $8
Place Forecast (2-5) $4, (5-11) $25, (2-11) $9
Tierce $288
Trio $38
Quartet $1,773
RACE 5
1st 5 Gallant Return ($27-$10)
2nd 4 Jolly Bountiful ($9)
3rd 12 Dragon Dance ($10)
4th 1 Super Leader
Forecast $32
Place Forecast (4-5) $9, (5-12) $13, (4-12) $13
Tierce $226
Trio $62
Quartet $251
RACE 6
1st 3 Telecom Brothers ($54-$14)
2nd 4 Little Bird ($9)
3rd 10 Waldorf ($8)
4th 9 Happy Time
Forecast $49
Place Forecast (3-4) $14, (3-10) $11, (4-10) $8
Tierce $307
Trio $32
Quartet $2,273
RACE 7
1st 7 Happy Dragon ($18-$7)
2nd 5 Bank On Red ($7)
3rd 12 Looking Good ($25)
4th 2 Top Laurels
Forecast $12
Place Forecast (5-7) $4, (7-12) $28, (5-12) $23
Tierce $333
Trio $151
Quartet $3,167
RACE 8
1st 5 Litterateur ($218-$36)
2nd 4 Red Warrior ($6)
3rd 9 Winning Faith ($10)
4th 2 Turin Redstar
Forecast $73
Place Forecast (4-5) $22, (5-9) $66, (4-9) $6
Tierce $1,411
Trio $70
Quartet $4,629
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now