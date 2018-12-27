Racing

Wednesday's Hong Kong results

Dec 27, 2018 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 5 Starlit Knight ($24-$9)

2nd 3 Charity Wings ($10)

3rd 9 The Sylph ($7)

4th 6 Great Joy

Forecast $34

Place Forecast (3-5) $11, (5-9) $8, (3-9) $11

Tierce $265

Trio $56

Quartet $3,309

RACE 2

1st 9 Polymer Luck ($27-$9)

2nd 10 Happy Warrior ($7)

3rd 7 Chaparral Star ($7)

4th 4 Perfect To Play

Forecast $19

Place Forecast (9-10) $7, (7-9) $7, (7-10) $6

Tierce $130

Trio $38

Quartet $1,892

RACE 3

1st 8 The Joy Of Giving ($19-$7)

2nd 9 Come On Wongchoy ($10)

3rd 1 Lucky Shiny Day ($13)

4th 12 Wealthy Fortune

Forecast $23

Place Forecast (8-9) $9, (1-8) $10, (1-9) $19

Tierce $161

Trio $31

Quartet $1,088

RACE 4

1st 5 Thou Shall Sing ($33-$9)

2nd 2 Special Stars ($5.10)

3rd 11 Multimax ($19)

4th 1 Midnight Rattler

Forecast $8

Place Forecast (2-5) $4, (5-11) $25, (2-11) $9

Tierce $288

Trio $38

Quartet $1,773

RACE 5

1st 5 Gallant Return ($27-$10)

2nd 4 Jolly Bountiful ($9)

3rd 12 Dragon Dance ($10)

4th 1 Super Leader

Forecast $32

Place Forecast (4-5) $9, (5-12) $13, (4-12) $13

Tierce $226

Trio $62

Quartet $251

RACE 6

1st 3 Telecom Brothers ($54-$14)

2nd 4 Little Bird ($9)

3rd 10 Waldorf ($8)

4th 9 Happy Time

Forecast $49

Place Forecast (3-4) $14, (3-10) $11, (4-10) $8

Tierce $307

Trio $32

Quartet $2,273

RACE 7

1st 7 Happy Dragon ($18-$7)

2nd 5 Bank On Red ($7)

3rd 12 Looking Good ($25)

4th 2 Top Laurels

Forecast $12

Place Forecast (5-7) $4, (7-12) $28, (5-12) $23

Tierce $333

Trio $151

Quartet $3,167

RACE 8

1st 5 Litterateur ($218-$36)

2nd 4 Red Warrior ($6)

3rd 9 Winning Faith ($10)

4th 2 Turin Redstar

Forecast $73

Place Forecast (4-5) $22, (5-9) $66, (4-9) $6

Tierce $1,411

Trio $70

Quartet $4,629

