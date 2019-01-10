Racing

Wednesday's Hong Kong Results

Jan 10, 2019 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 2 Spinning Dancer ($110-$30)

2nd 7 Gloriam ($13)

2nd 10 Golden Cannon ($8)

4th 8 Showing Character

Forecast (2-7) $69, (2-10) $64

Place Forecast (2-7) $43, (2-10) $40, (7-10) $14 Tierce (2-7-10) $1,271, (2-10-7) $1,284 Trio $371

Keep an eye on Oliver when he goes over the mile in Race 7 on Sunday.
Racing

Oliver wants more - wins, that is

Quartet (2-7-10-8) $8,134, (2-10-7-8) $8,134

RACE 2

1st 1 Strathallan ($31-$8)

2nd 7 Lightning Treasure ($19)

3rd 10 Tom's Dragon ($6)

4th 9 Very Sweet Orange

Forecast $129

Place Forecast (1-7) $32, (1-10) $7, (7-10) $13

Tierce $704

Trio $82

Quartet No winner ($5,012 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 9 Super Lucky ($16-$7)

2nd 6 Mischievous Sundae ($20)

3rd 1 Split Of A Second ($8)

4th 4 Exceptional Desire

Forecast $42 Place Forecast (6-9) $16, (1-9) $8, (1-6) $27 Tierce $382

Trio $90

Quartet No winner ($10,846 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 10 Special Stars ($6-$5.10)

2nd 7 Most Beautiful ($8)

3rd 4 Shining Gem ($57)

4th 12 All Best Friends

Forecast $8

Place Forecast (7-10) $4, (4-10) $29, (4-7) $80

Tierce $302

Trio $114

Quartet $3,192

Scratching: 6 California Gungho

RACE 5

1st 4 Universal Go Go ($50-$13)

2nd 9 Happy Warrior ($6)

3rd 8 Charity Grand ($21)

4th 2 Sparkling Sword

Forecast $19

Place Forecast (4-9) $8, (4-8) $46, (8-9) $15

Tierce $701

Trio $102

Quartet $4,300

RACE 6

1st 6 Simply Brilliant ($26-$9)

2nd 8 Citron Spirit ($48)

3rd 9 Insayshable ($13)

4th 1 Time Warp

Forecast $190

Place Forecast (6-8) $55, (6-9) $13, (8-9) $55

Tierce $1,593

Trio $291

Quartet $6,615

RACE 7

1st 7 Racing Luck ($29-$10)

2nd 6 Har Har Heart ($10)

3rd 2 My Ally ($9)

4th 9 Arcada

Forecast $51

Place Forecast (6-7) $16, (2-7) $14, (2-6) $11

Tierce $372

Trio $36

Quartet (7-6-2-9) $2,922, $3,192 (carried forward)

HORSE RACING