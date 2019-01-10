Wednesday's Hong Kong Results
RACE 1
1st 2 Spinning Dancer ($110-$30)
2nd 7 Gloriam ($13)
2nd 10 Golden Cannon ($8)
4th 8 Showing Character
Forecast (2-7) $69, (2-10) $64
Place Forecast (2-7) $43, (2-10) $40, (7-10) $14 Tierce (2-7-10) $1,271, (2-10-7) $1,284 Trio $371
Quartet (2-7-10-8) $8,134, (2-10-7-8) $8,134
RACE 2
1st 1 Strathallan ($31-$8)
2nd 7 Lightning Treasure ($19)
3rd 10 Tom's Dragon ($6)
4th 9 Very Sweet Orange
Forecast $129
Place Forecast (1-7) $32, (1-10) $7, (7-10) $13
Tierce $704
Trio $82
Quartet No winner ($5,012 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 9 Super Lucky ($16-$7)
2nd 6 Mischievous Sundae ($20)
3rd 1 Split Of A Second ($8)
4th 4 Exceptional Desire
Forecast $42 Place Forecast (6-9) $16, (1-9) $8, (1-6) $27 Tierce $382
Trio $90
Quartet No winner ($10,846 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 10 Special Stars ($6-$5.10)
2nd 7 Most Beautiful ($8)
3rd 4 Shining Gem ($57)
4th 12 All Best Friends
Forecast $8
Place Forecast (7-10) $4, (4-10) $29, (4-7) $80
Tierce $302
Trio $114
Quartet $3,192
Scratching: 6 California Gungho
RACE 5
1st 4 Universal Go Go ($50-$13)
2nd 9 Happy Warrior ($6)
3rd 8 Charity Grand ($21)
4th 2 Sparkling Sword
Forecast $19
Place Forecast (4-9) $8, (4-8) $46, (8-9) $15
Tierce $701
Trio $102
Quartet $4,300
RACE 6
1st 6 Simply Brilliant ($26-$9)
2nd 8 Citron Spirit ($48)
3rd 9 Insayshable ($13)
4th 1 Time Warp
Forecast $190
Place Forecast (6-8) $55, (6-9) $13, (8-9) $55
Tierce $1,593
Trio $291
Quartet $6,615
RACE 7
1st 7 Racing Luck ($29-$10)
2nd 6 Har Har Heart ($10)
3rd 2 My Ally ($9)
4th 9 Arcada
Forecast $51
Place Forecast (6-7) $16, (2-7) $14, (2-6) $11
Tierce $372
Trio $36
Quartet (7-6-2-9) $2,922, $3,192 (carried forward)
