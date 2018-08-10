Wednesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Olympic Anthem (M Rodd)
2 Lord O'Reilly (R Curatolo)
3 Lincoln Road (J Powell)
4 Time Odyssey (B Vorster)
5 Awesome (F Yusoff)
6 Mr Luck (T Rehaizat)
Margins and time: 1¼, nk, 1¾, 2¾, 6¼ (1min 00.18sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Rafaello (N Juglall)
2 Royal Ruler (B Vorster)
3 Yulong Fast Steed (Rodd)
4 Autumn Assault (Y Salim)
5 Black Jade (D Moor)
6 Walking Thunder
Margins and time: 1¾, 1, ½, 1, 6 (1:00.56)
TRIAL 3
1 Longhu (M Kellady)
2 Super Power (Vorster)
3 Board Walk (T Krisna)
4 Puravi (M Zaki)
5 Royal Fortune (A Munro)
6 Reach For The Sun (Rehaizat)
7 D'Great Star (M Ewe)
8 Iffragal (Curatolo)
Margins and time: ½, 6½, 1¼, 1, ½, 1, nk (1:00.32)
TRIAL 4
1 Master Of Malibu (Krisna)
2 Golden Years (V Duric)
3 Attention (Rodd)
4 Gamely (Vorster)
5 Street Blade (D Moor)
6 Mount Bromo (Curatolo)
7 Silver Sky
Margins and time: 1, ¾, ½, 4½, 7¾, 9¾ (1:01.19)
