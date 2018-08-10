Racing

Wednesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Aug 10, 2018 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Olympic Anthem (M Rodd)

2 Lord O'Reilly (R Curatolo)

3 Lincoln Road (J Powell)

4 Time Odyssey (B Vorster)

5 Awesome (F Yusoff)

6 Mr Luck (T Rehaizat)

Margins and time: 1¼, nk, 1¾, 2¾, 6¼ (1min 00.18sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Rafaello (N Juglall)

2 Royal Ruler (B Vorster)

3 Yulong Fast Steed (Rodd)

4 Autumn Assault (Y Salim)

5 Black Jade (D Moor)

6 Walking Thunder

Margins and time: 1¾, 1, ½, 1, 6 (1:00.56)

TRIAL 3

1 Longhu (M Kellady)

2 Super Power (Vorster)

3 Board Walk (T Krisna)

4 Puravi (M Zaki)

5 Royal Fortune (A Munro)

6 Reach For The Sun (Rehaizat)

7 D'Great Star (M Ewe)

8 Iffragal (Curatolo)

Margins and time: ½, 6½, 1¼, 1, ½, 1, nk (1:00.32)

TRIAL 4

1 Master Of Malibu (Krisna)

2 Golden Years (V Duric)

3 Attention (Rodd)

4 Gamely (Vorster)

5 Street Blade (D Moor)

6 Mount Bromo (Curatolo)

7 Silver Sky

Margins and time: 1, ¾, ½, 4½, 7¾, 9¾ (1:01.19)

