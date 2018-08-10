Wednesday's Kranji barrier trial results
RACE 1
1st 1 Lickerio ($19-$7)
2nd 5 Canadian Bolt ($11)
3rd 6 Caprera ($7)
4th 10 Spume
Forecast $23 Place Forecast (1-5) $7, (1-6) $4, (5-6) $7
Tierce $126 Trio $12
Quartet $808, ($684 jackpot carried forward to next race)
RACE 2
1st 7 Keep It Real ($9-$7)
2nd 2 Palace Rose ($8)
3rd 8 Kilvington ($18)
4th 4 Ambra
Forecast $8 Place Forecast (2-7) $4, (7-8) $22, (2-8) $23
Tierce $115 Trio $45 Quartet $352
Scratching: 1 Getaway
RACE 3
1st 5 Captain Courteous ($9-$7)
2nd 3 Royal Armour ($9)
3rd 8 Drageda ($10)
4th 6 Amor Ardiente
Forecast $19 Place Forecast (3-5) $9, (5-8) $6, (3-8) $11
Tierce $67 Trio $20 Quartet $66
RACE 4
1st 7 Call Me Winter ($36-$11)
2nd 4 Sorceress ($8)
3rd 3 Township Melody ($6)
4th 1 Accidental Tourist
Forecast $40 Place Forecast (4-7) $11, (3-7) $9, (3-4) $6
Tierce $349 Trio $41
Quartet No winner ($1,116 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 2 Fair Antonia ($19-$7)
2nd 3 Above Eleven ($5.10)
3rd 1 Class Act ($7)
4th 7 Sarabi
Forecast $12 Place Forecast (2-3) $5, (1-2) $8, (1-3) $9
Tierce $81 Trio $17 Quartet $418
Scratching: 5 Rose Hill
RACE 6
1st 5 Just One More ($54-$13)
2nd 7 Pink Cadillac ($17)
3rd 11 Hannah's Answer ($15)
4th 4 Bridal Veil
Forecast $109 Place Forecast (5-7) $32, (5-11) $71, (7-11) $36 Tierce $1,342 Trio $751 Quartet No winner ($200 carried forward) Scratchings: 13 Rehoboth Beach, 14 Vallanaut
RACE 7
1st 9 What A Scorcher ($52-$15)
2nd 5 Sherman ($22)
3rd 12 Poivre ($26)
4th 2 Stand By Me
Forecast $153
Place Forecast (5-9) $44, (9-12) $53, (5-12) $94
Tierce $1,805
Trio $728
Quartet No winner ($528 jackpot carried forward to Thursday's SA meeting)
Scratchings: 13 Secret Success, 14 Dom Seguidor
