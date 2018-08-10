Wednesday's Kranji barrier trial results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 1 Lickerio ($19-$7)

2nd 5 Canadian Bolt ($11)

3rd 6 Caprera ($7)

4th 10 Spume

Forecast $23 Place Forecast (1-5) $7, (1-6) $4, (5-6) $7

Tierce $126 Trio $12

Quartet $808, ($684 jackpot carried forward to next race)

RACE 2

1st 7 Keep It Real ($9-$7)

2nd 2 Palace Rose ($8)

3rd 8 Kilvington ($18)

4th 4 Ambra

Forecast $8 Place Forecast (2-7) $4, (7-8) $22, (2-8) $23

Tierce $115 Trio $45 Quartet $352

Scratching: 1 Getaway

RACE 3

1st 5 Captain Courteous ($9-$7)

2nd 3 Royal Armour ($9)

3rd 8 Drageda ($10)

4th 6 Amor Ardiente

Forecast $19 Place Forecast (3-5) $9, (5-8) $6, (3-8) $11

Tierce $67 Trio $20 Quartet $66

RACE 4

1st 7 Call Me Winter ($36-$11)

2nd 4 Sorceress ($8)

3rd 3 Township Melody ($6)

4th 1 Accidental Tourist

Forecast $40 Place Forecast (4-7) $11, (3-7) $9, (3-4) $6

Tierce $349 Trio $41

Quartet No winner ($1,116 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 2 Fair Antonia ($19-$7)

2nd 3 Above Eleven ($5.10)

3rd 1 Class Act ($7)

4th 7 Sarabi

Forecast $12 Place Forecast (2-3) $5, (1-2) $8, (1-3) $9

Tierce $81 Trio $17 Quartet $418

Scratching: 5 Rose Hill

RACE 6

1st 5 Just One More ($54-$13)

2nd 7 Pink Cadillac ($17)

3rd 11 Hannah's Answer ($15)

4th 4 Bridal Veil

Forecast $109 Place Forecast (5-7) $32, (5-11) $71, (7-11) $36 Tierce $1,342 Trio $751 Quartet No winner ($200 carried forward) Scratchings: 13 Rehoboth Beach, 14 Vallanaut

RACE 7

1st 9 What A Scorcher ($52-$15)

2nd 5 Sherman ($22)

3rd 12 Poivre ($26)

4th 2 Stand By Me

Forecast $153

Place Forecast (5-9) $44, (9-12) $53, (5-12) $94

Tierce $1,805

Trio $728

Quartet No winner ($528 jackpot carried forward to Thursday's SA meeting)

Scratchings: 13 Secret Success, 14 Dom Seguidor