Wednesday’s Kranji barrier trial results

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

TRIAL 1

1 Hard Too Think (JP van der Merwe)

2 Easylights (V Duric) 3 Laksana (R Munger) 4 Sun Council 5 Sun Decree (R Maia) 6 Caraka 7 Just Stars (L Beuzelin) 8 Sun Royale (S Noh)

Margins and time: Ns, 13/4, 1/2, 21/4, hd, 21/2, 21/2 (1min 02.18sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Arc Triumph (I Saifudin)

2 Countofmontecristo (Beuzelin)

3 Quarter Back (S Shafrizal) 4 River Radiance (Maia) 5 So You Too (M Lerner)

6 Tesoro Privado (ZX Tan)

Margins and time: Ns, 1/2, 11/2, 11/2, 1/2 (1:00.35)

TRIAL 3

1 Takhi (ZX Tan) 2 War Pride (N Zyrul)

3 Overcoming (Saifudin) 4 Elite Conquest (Lerner) 5 Zero To Hero 6 Mr Hooper (M Nizar) 7 Catch The Tiger (M Kellady) 8 Gold Kingdom (van der Merwe)

Margins and time: 21/2, hd, nk, ns, 11/2, 1/2, ns (1:01.81)

TRIAL 4

1 Elite Saint (Nizar) 2 Mister Dynamo (Duric) 3 Sabah Star 4 Performante (Noh)

5 From The Navy (Kellady) 6 Jupiter Dragon (Lerner) 7 Mikcaipho (CK Ng) 8 Fort Mustang (Beuzelin) 9 Enforce (Zyrul)

Margins and time: 1, 21/4, hd, 3/4, 1, hd, ns, 31/2 (1:01.22)

TRIAL 5

1 Red Roar (Saifudin) 2 Elena Of Avalor (ZX Tan) 3 Theodore (Maia) 4 Gravel Road

5 Free Fallin' (Kellady) 6 Angel Halo (Lerner) 7 River Superstar 8 Big Regards (Noh)

Margins and time: 21/4, 3/4, 21/4, 11/4, 3, 11/2, 1/2 (1:01.93)

TRIAL 6

1 Flying Yellow (Ng) 2 Poroshiri (Lerner)

3 Fountain Of Fame (Nizar) 4 Anpanman (CS Chin) 5 Wins (van der Merwe)

6 Pegasus Junior (Noh) 7 Horse King (Zyrul) 8 Amazing Man 9 Golden Show (Saifudin)

Margins and time: Hd, 3, 11/4, 11/2, shd, 1/2, 21/4, 91/2 (1:02.56)

TRIAL 7

1 Latent Power (Beuzelin) 2 Kinabalu Warrior (Duric) 3 Tavito (Noh) 4 Saint Knight 5 Gnothi Seauton (Lerner) 6 Dark Knight (Chin)

Margins and time: 21/4, 3/4, 41/4, 1/2, 51/4 (1:01.46)