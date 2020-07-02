Racing

Wednesday’s Kranji barrier trial results

Jul 02, 2020 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Hard Too Think (JP van der Merwe)

2 Easylights (V Duric) 3 Laksana (R Munger) 4 Sun Council 5 Sun Decree (R Maia) 6 Caraka 7 Just Stars (L Beuzelin) 8 Sun Royale (S Noh)

Margins and time: Ns, 13/4, 1/2, 21/4, hd, 21/2, 21/2 (1min 02.18sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Arc Triumph (I Saifudin)

2 Countofmontecristo (Beuzelin)

3 Quarter Back (S Shafrizal) 4 River Radiance (Maia) 5 So You Too (M Lerner)

Races galore on July 11
Racing

Races galore on July 11

Related Stories

Elite Saint looks good to go

Distance perfect for Stop For Nothing in the last race

Ararat Lady puts one over the boys

6 Tesoro Privado (ZX Tan)

Margins and time: Ns, 1/2, 11/2, 11/2, 1/2 (1:00.35)

TRIAL 3

1 Takhi (ZX Tan) 2 War Pride (N Zyrul)

3 Overcoming (Saifudin) 4 Elite Conquest (Lerner) 5 Zero To Hero 6 Mr Hooper (M Nizar) 7 Catch The Tiger (M Kellady) 8 Gold Kingdom (van der Merwe)

Margins and time: 21/2, hd, nk, ns, 11/2, 1/2, ns (1:01.81)

TRIAL 4

1 Elite Saint (Nizar) 2 Mister Dynamo (Duric) 3 Sabah Star 4 Performante (Noh)

5 From The Navy (Kellady) 6 Jupiter Dragon (Lerner) 7 Mikcaipho (CK Ng) 8 Fort Mustang (Beuzelin) 9 Enforce (Zyrul)

Margins and time: 1, 21/4, hd, 3/4, 1, hd, ns, 31/2 (1:01.22)

TRIAL 5

1 Red Roar (Saifudin) 2 Elena Of Avalor (ZX Tan) 3 Theodore (Maia) 4 Gravel Road

5 Free Fallin' (Kellady) 6 Angel Halo (Lerner) 7 River Superstar 8 Big Regards (Noh)

Margins and time: 21/4, 3/4, 21/4, 11/4, 3, 11/2, 1/2 (1:01.93)

TRIAL 6

1 Flying Yellow (Ng) 2 Poroshiri (Lerner)

3 Fountain Of Fame (Nizar) 4 Anpanman (CS Chin) 5 Wins (van der Merwe)

6 Pegasus Junior (Noh) 7 Horse King (Zyrul) 8 Amazing Man 9 Golden Show (Saifudin)

Margins and time: Hd, 3, 11/4, 11/2, shd, 1/2, 21/4, 91/2 (1:02.56)

TRIAL 7

1 Latent Power (Beuzelin) 2 Kinabalu Warrior (Duric) 3 Tavito (Noh) 4 Saint Knight 5 Gnothi Seauton (Lerner) 6 Dark Knight (Chin)

Margins and time: 21/4, 3/4, 41/4, 1/2, 51/4 (1:01.46)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING