Wednesday's Kranji trackwork

Lim's Lightning is a gem. He arrived early last year. Trainer Steven Burridge put on the polish. Buffed him up and, in May, sent him to the races.

He finished third in that first outing. The sparkle was there but it didn't shine through.

A month later, he struck.

Running in the $90,000 Juvenile Stakes for Two-Year-Olds over the 1,200m, he whipped his rivals.

At last, we saw the spark which his connections always knew was there. Since then, it has never dimmed.

Six starts. Four wins. Two third placings. Almost $350,000 in the bank, Lim's Lightning had his last start in November.

He is entered for the top race on tomorrow's card and we cannot wait to see him shine.

As a sort of preview to his first outing in 2019, Burridge sent Lim's Lightning for a hit-out on the training track yesterday morning and, needless to say, he came through looking good.

So, he didn't clock a sizzling time. But he was striding out nicely, clocking 45.8sec for the 600m.

Crowned top two-year-old at last month's Racing Appreciation Night, Lim's Lightning has got the next 10 months to show off.

We reckon he will continue to sparkle - like a real gem should.

With no Sunday racing, there was understandably little action on the training track. But, out of the morning mist, we saw Golden Flame produce a training gallop which should hold him in good stead for his assignment in Race 6.

Sent over the 600m, he clocked a good time of 37.7sec for the trip.

It was nifty piece of work from the Donna Logan-trained galloper who should improve on his last-start fourth in the race won by Lonhro Gold a fortnight ago.

Golden Flame is a horse going places. The son of Mossman only began racing in August last year but has already picked up a win, a second, a third and a fourth from his five starts.

The only occasion he missed making the board was at his second start when, with Benny Woodworth astride, he ran fifth.

A veterinary examination was performed which revealed no abnormality.