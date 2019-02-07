Wednesday's Kuala Lumpur results
RACE 1
1st 5 Sandy's Pride ($10-$5.10)
2nd 9 Musang King ($8)
3rd 3 Ruffle The Ruffian ($8)
4th 10 Black Diamond
Forecast $8 Place Forecast (5-9) $5, (3-5) $5, (3-9) $11
Tierce $92 Trio $25
Quartet $1,438
Scratchings: 2 Lim's Charge, 6 Red Eastern, 8 Nasi Lemak
RACE 2
1st 11 Polo Gaga ($213-$51)
2nd 8 Super Good ($8)
3rd 4 Peach Bowl ($5.10)
4th 6 Good Vibrations
Forecast $72 Place Forecast (8-11) $31, (4-11) $91, (4-8) $7
Tierce $5,441 Trio $156
Quartet No winner ($634 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Scratchings: 1 Lim's Ranger, 10 Triple Coin
RACE 3
1st 10 Flash One ($17-$5.10)
2nd 9 Machung Star ($6)
3rd 3 Lucky Sixtysix ($35)
4th 5 Sharon's Star
Forecast $14 Place Forecast (9-10) $7, (3-10) $32, (3-9) $20
Tierce $732 Trio $123
Quartet $1,573, ($1,930 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 2 Zhuhai ($106-$28)
2nd 10 Sand Bank ($7)
3rd 1 Perfect Run ($10)
4th 13 Alan
Forecast $60 Place Forecast (2-10) $19, (1-2) $17, (1-10) $7
Tierce $964 Trio $56
Quartet $2,772
Scratching: 11 Barker Road Kid
RACE 5
1st 2 Sacred Surfer ($25-$10)
2nd 1 Superstardom ($5.10)
3rd 10 Kuttner ($12)
4th 3 We're The World
Forecast $9 Place Forecast (1-2) $6, (2-10) $15, (1-10) $8
Tierce $161 Trio $39
Quartet $638
RACE 6
1st 9 Metier Star ($82-$22)
2nd 7 Condado ($12)
3rd 12 Sacred Galaxy ($17)
4th 8 Xzuberance
Forecast $201 Place Forecast (7-9) $38, (9-12) $59, (7-12) $35
Tierce $2,239 Trio $733
Quartet No winner ($718 carried forward)
Scratchings: 1 Director, 16 Platoon
RACE 7
1st 2 D'Great Achiever ($16-$5.10)
2nd 1 Char Siew ($5.10)
3rd 6 Super Eight ($9)
4th 7 Messi
Forecast $8 Place Forecast (1-2) $4, (2-6) $9, (1-6) $7
Tierce $152 Trio $29
Quartet $617
Scratching: 4 Big Bus
RACE 8
1st 5 Immortality ($12-$5.10)
2nd 7 D'Great Rise ($11)
3rd 4 Winterfell ($5.10)
4th 11 Magic Ranger
Forecast $24 Place Forecast (5-7) $7, (4-5) $7, (4-7) $7
Tierce $113 Trio $37
Quartet No winner ($998 carried forward)
Scratchings: 6 Union Jac, 10 Colonel Lincoln
RACE 9
1st 1 Hero Champion ($27-$9)
2nd 10 What ($17)
3rd 6 Roger ($11)
4th 8 Air Power
Forecast $71 Place Forecast (1-10) $20, (1-6) $7, (6-10) $44
Tierce $1,378 Trio $216
Quartet No winner ($2,626 carried forward to next Malaysia meeting)
