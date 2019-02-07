Racing

Wednesday's Kuala Lumpur results

Feb 07, 2019 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 5 Sandy's Pride ($10-$5.10)

2nd 9 Musang King ($8)

3rd 3 Ruffle The Ruffian ($8)

4th 10 Black Diamond

Forecast $8 Place Forecast (5-9) $5, (3-5) $5, (3-9) $11

Tierce $92 Trio $25

Racing

Lor sets sights on New Year Cup

Related Stories

South Africa race preview

Thursday's Hong Kong race preview

Blizzard blows hot in Fortune Bowl

Quartet $1,438

Scratchings: 2 Lim's Charge, 6 Red Eastern, 8 Nasi Lemak

RACE 2

1st 11 Polo Gaga ($213-$51)

2nd 8 Super Good ($8)

3rd 4 Peach Bowl ($5.10)

4th 6 Good Vibrations

Forecast $72 Place Forecast (8-11) $31, (4-11) $91, (4-8) $7

Tierce $5,441 Trio $156

Quartet No winner ($634 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Scratchings: 1 Lim's Ranger, 10 Triple Coin

RACE 3

1st 10 Flash One ($17-$5.10)

2nd 9 Machung Star ($6)

3rd 3 Lucky Sixtysix ($35)

4th 5 Sharon's Star

Forecast $14 Place Forecast (9-10) $7, (3-10) $32, (3-9) $20

Tierce $732 Trio $123

Quartet $1,573, ($1,930 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 2 Zhuhai ($106-$28)

2nd 10 Sand Bank ($7)

3rd 1 Perfect Run ($10)

4th 13 Alan

Forecast $60 Place Forecast (2-10) $19, (1-2) $17, (1-10) $7

Tierce $964 Trio $56

Quartet $2,772

Scratching: 11 Barker Road Kid

RACE 5

1st 2 Sacred Surfer ($25-$10)

2nd 1 Superstardom ($5.10)

3rd 10 Kuttner ($12)

4th 3 We're The World

Forecast $9 Place Forecast (1-2) $6, (2-10) $15, (1-10) $8

Tierce $161 Trio $39

Quartet $638

RACE 6

1st 9 Metier Star ($82-$22)

2nd 7 Condado ($12)

3rd 12 Sacred Galaxy ($17)

4th 8 Xzuberance

Forecast $201 Place Forecast (7-9) $38, (9-12) $59, (7-12) $35

Tierce $2,239 Trio $733

Quartet No winner ($718 carried forward)

Scratchings: 1 Director, 16 Platoon

RACE 7

1st 2 D'Great Achiever ($16-$5.10)

2nd 1 Char Siew ($5.10)

3rd 6 Super Eight ($9)

4th 7 Messi

Forecast $8 Place Forecast (1-2) $4, (2-6) $9, (1-6) $7

Tierce $152 Trio $29

Quartet $617

Scratching: 4 Big Bus

RACE 8

1st 5 Immortality ($12-$5.10)

2nd 7 D'Great Rise ($11)

3rd 4 Winterfell ($5.10)

4th 11 Magic Ranger

Forecast $24 Place Forecast (5-7) $7, (4-5) $7, (4-7) $7

Tierce $113 Trio $37

Quartet No winner ($998 carried forward)

Scratchings: 6 Union Jac, 10 Colonel Lincoln

RACE 9

1st 1 Hero Champion ($27-$9)

2nd 10 What ($17)

3rd 6 Roger ($11)

4th 8 Air Power

Forecast $71 Place Forecast (1-10) $20, (1-6) $7, (6-10) $44

Tierce $1,378 Trio $216

Quartet No winner ($2,626 carried forward to next Malaysia meeting)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING