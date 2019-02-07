Wednesday's Kuala Lumpur results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 5 Sandy's Pride ($10-$5.10)

2nd 9 Musang King ($8)

3rd 3 Ruffle The Ruffian ($8)

4th 10 Black Diamond

Forecast $8 Place Forecast (5-9) $5, (3-5) $5, (3-9) $11

Tierce $92 Trio $25

Quartet $1,438

Scratchings: 2 Lim's Charge, 6 Red Eastern, 8 Nasi Lemak

RACE 2

1st 11 Polo Gaga ($213-$51)

2nd 8 Super Good ($8)

3rd 4 Peach Bowl ($5.10)

4th 6 Good Vibrations

Forecast $72 Place Forecast (8-11) $31, (4-11) $91, (4-8) $7

Tierce $5,441 Trio $156

Quartet No winner ($634 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Scratchings: 1 Lim's Ranger, 10 Triple Coin

RACE 3

1st 10 Flash One ($17-$5.10)

2nd 9 Machung Star ($6)

3rd 3 Lucky Sixtysix ($35)

4th 5 Sharon's Star

Forecast $14 Place Forecast (9-10) $7, (3-10) $32, (3-9) $20

Tierce $732 Trio $123

Quartet $1,573, ($1,930 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 2 Zhuhai ($106-$28)

2nd 10 Sand Bank ($7)

3rd 1 Perfect Run ($10)

4th 13 Alan

Forecast $60 Place Forecast (2-10) $19, (1-2) $17, (1-10) $7

Tierce $964 Trio $56

Quartet $2,772

Scratching: 11 Barker Road Kid

RACE 5

1st 2 Sacred Surfer ($25-$10)

2nd 1 Superstardom ($5.10)

3rd 10 Kuttner ($12)

4th 3 We're The World

Forecast $9 Place Forecast (1-2) $6, (2-10) $15, (1-10) $8

Tierce $161 Trio $39

Quartet $638

RACE 6

1st 9 Metier Star ($82-$22)

2nd 7 Condado ($12)

3rd 12 Sacred Galaxy ($17)

4th 8 Xzuberance

Forecast $201 Place Forecast (7-9) $38, (9-12) $59, (7-12) $35

Tierce $2,239 Trio $733

Quartet No winner ($718 carried forward)

Scratchings: 1 Director, 16 Platoon

RACE 7

1st 2 D'Great Achiever ($16-$5.10)

2nd 1 Char Siew ($5.10)

3rd 6 Super Eight ($9)

4th 7 Messi

Forecast $8 Place Forecast (1-2) $4, (2-6) $9, (1-6) $7

Tierce $152 Trio $29

Quartet $617

Scratching: 4 Big Bus

RACE 8

1st 5 Immortality ($12-$5.10)

2nd 7 D'Great Rise ($11)

3rd 4 Winterfell ($5.10)

4th 11 Magic Ranger

Forecast $24 Place Forecast (5-7) $7, (4-5) $7, (4-7) $7

Tierce $113 Trio $37

Quartet No winner ($998 carried forward)

Scratchings: 6 Union Jac, 10 Colonel Lincoln

RACE 9

1st 1 Hero Champion ($27-$9)

2nd 10 What ($17)

3rd 6 Roger ($11)

4th 8 Air Power

Forecast $71 Place Forecast (1-10) $20, (1-6) $7, (6-10) $44

Tierce $1,378 Trio $216

Quartet No winner ($2,626 carried forward to next Malaysia meeting)