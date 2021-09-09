Wednesday's South Africa Result
RACE 1
1st 1 Rainbow Spirit ($27-$8)
2nd 4 Iron Bark ($12)
3rd 5 Soweto Rose ($5.10)
4th 8 Ndaka
Forecast $40
Place forecast (1-4) $10, (1-5) $4, (4-5) $8
Tierce $388 Trio $29
Quartet No winner ($1,194 carried forward)
Scratchings: 6 Frozen Snow, 10 Yamashita's Gold, 11 Joshua Hotsnake
RACE 2
1st 6 Another Love ($9-$6)
2nd 2 Star Choice ($5.10)
2nd 3 Quickstep Lady ($16)
4th 5 Umzinduzi
Forecast (2-6) $4, (3-6) $10
Place forecast (2-6) $3, (3-6) $7, (2-3) $12
Tierce (6-2-3) $32, (6-3-2) $53
Trio $20
Quartet (6-2-3-5) $115, (6-3-2-5) $237
Scratching: 4 Eager Duchess
RACE 3
1st 6 Siya Vuma ($14-$6)
2nd 1 Red Sole ($5.10)
3rd 9 Merchant Gold ($76)
4th 2 Red Mahogany
Forecast $8
Place forecast (1-6) $4, (6-9) $43, (1-9) $60 Tierce $306 Trio $196
Quartet No winner ($346 carried forward)
Scratchings: 4 Sirnihaallongsword, 5 Fiery Duke
RACE 4
1st 6 Airways Law ($13-$5.10)
2nd 4 Quiz Master ($11)
3rd 11 Arumugam ($8)
4th 10 Fantastic Impact
Forecast $38
Place forecast (4-6) $12, (6-11) $7, (4-11) $9
Tierce $155 Trio $29
Quartet No winner ($554 carried forward)
Scratchings: 3 Whispers Of War, 5 Admiral Birnham
RACE 5
1st 2 Lord Minver ($79-$11)
2nd 4 Young Nelson ($6)
3rd 5 National Flag ($21)
4th 3 Prince Vihaan
Forecast $167
Place forecast (2-4) $36, (2-5) $31, (4-5) $26 Tierce $1,440 Trio $466
Quartet No winner ($2,398 carried forward)
Scratching: 8 Willy The Wizzard
RACE 6
1st 8 Decorated ($68-$16)
2nd 6 Lord Of The Manor ($14)
3rd 13 Sea Sponge ($18)
4th 10 Smart William
Forecast $86
Place forecast (6-8) $25, (8-13) $51, (6-13) $41 Tierce No winner ($1,164 carried forward) Trio $1,215
Quartet No winner ($4,344 carried forward)
Scratchings: 1 Deep Global, 2 Victory Twist, 9 Chewbaca, 11 Space News
RACE 7
1st 6 Prince Of Taranto ($46-$15)
2nd 5 Giacomo Puccini ($5.10)
3rd 2 Hooves Of Troy ($7)
4th 7 Ramchandani Road
Forecast $25
Place forecast (5-6) $13, (2-6) $14, (2-5) $4 Tierce $409 Trio $33 Quartet $1,804
RACE 8
1st 9 Don't Touch Me ($20-$9)
2nd 4 Caesura ($13)
3rd 6 Rock With Me ($15)
4th 12 Living Waters
Forecast $48
Place forecast (4-9) $16, (6-9) $20, (4-6) $27 Tierce $968
Trio $264
Quartet No winner ($146 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
Scratchings: 5 Norland, 7 Walton Hall, 8 Tom Bombadil, 14 Brazil Nut
