Wednesday's South Africa Result

Sep 09, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 1 Rainbow Spirit ($27-$8)

2nd 4 Iron Bark ($12)

3rd 5 Soweto Rose ($5.10)

4th 8 Ndaka

Forecast $40

Place forecast (1-4) $10, (1-5) $4, (4-5) $8

Big Hearted flexes his muscles
Tierce $388 Trio $29

Quartet No winner ($1,194 carried forward)

Scratchings: 6 Frozen Snow, 10 Yamashita's Gold, 11 Joshua Hotsnake

RACE 2

1st 6 Another Love ($9-$6)

2nd 2 Star Choice ($5.10)

2nd 3 Quickstep Lady ($16)

4th 5 Umzinduzi

Forecast (2-6) $4, (3-6) $10

Place forecast (2-6) $3, (3-6) $7, (2-3) $12

Tierce (6-2-3) $32, (6-3-2) $53

Trio $20

Quartet (6-2-3-5) $115, (6-3-2-5) $237

Scratching: 4 Eager Duchess

RACE 3

1st 6 Siya Vuma ($14-$6)

2nd 1 Red Sole ($5.10)

3rd 9 Merchant Gold ($76)

4th 2 Red Mahogany

Forecast $8

Place forecast (1-6) $4, (6-9) $43, (1-9) $60 Tierce $306 Trio $196

Quartet No winner ($346 carried forward)

Scratchings: 4 Sirnihaallongsword, 5 Fiery Duke

RACE 4

1st 6 Airways Law ($13-$5.10)

2nd 4 Quiz Master ($11)

3rd 11 Arumugam ($8)

4th 10 Fantastic Impact

Forecast $38

Place forecast (4-6) $12, (6-11) $7, (4-11) $9

Tierce $155 Trio $29

Quartet No winner ($554 carried forward)

Scratchings: 3 Whispers Of War, 5 Admiral Birnham

RACE 5

1st 2 Lord Minver ($79-$11)

2nd 4 Young Nelson ($6)

3rd 5 National Flag ($21)

4th 3 Prince Vihaan

Forecast $167

Place forecast (2-4) $36, (2-5) $31, (4-5) $26 Tierce $1,440 Trio $466

Quartet No winner ($2,398 carried forward)

Scratching: 8 Willy The Wizzard

RACE 6

1st 8 Decorated ($68-$16)

2nd 6 Lord Of The Manor ($14)

3rd 13 Sea Sponge ($18)

4th 10 Smart William

Forecast $86

Place forecast (6-8) $25, (8-13) $51, (6-13) $41 Tierce No winner ($1,164 carried forward) Trio $1,215

Quartet No winner ($4,344 carried forward)

Scratchings: 1 Deep Global, 2 Victory Twist, 9 Chewbaca, 11 Space News

RACE 7

1st 6 Prince Of Taranto ($46-$15)

2nd 5 Giacomo Puccini ($5.10)

3rd 2 Hooves Of Troy ($7)

4th 7 Ramchandani Road

Forecast $25

Place forecast (5-6) $13, (2-6) $14, (2-5) $4 Tierce $409 Trio $33 Quartet $1,804

RACE 8

1st 9 Don't Touch Me ($20-$9)

2nd 4 Caesura ($13)

3rd 6 Rock With Me ($15)

4th 12 Living Waters

Forecast $48

Place forecast (4-9) $16, (6-9) $20, (4-6) $27 Tierce $968

Trio $264

Quartet No winner ($146 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Scratchings: 5 Norland, 7 Walton Hall, 8 Tom Bombadil, 14 Brazil Nut

