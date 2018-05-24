WEDNESDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 6 Noemi ($59-$12)
2nd 1 Charge D' Affaires ($5.10)
3rd 3 Getaway ($48)
4th 8 Palace Rose
Forecast $14 Place Forecast (1-6) $6, (3-6) $72, (1-3) $22 Tierce $866 Trio $154
Quartet No winner ($1,384 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Scratching: 5 Neva River
RACE 2
1st 5 Fitzwilliam ($12-$6)
2nd 4 Euphoric ($12)
3rd 8 Lickerio ($8)
4th 11 Sigismund
Forecast $33 Place Forecast (4-5) $11, (5-8) $6, (4-8) $15 Tierce $190 Trio $37 Quartet $896
RACE 3
1st 11 Mitra Music ($85-$18)
2nd 3 Barbara ($11)
3rd 1 Holy Flame ($7)
4th 4 Amberbell
Forecast $126 Place Forecast (3-11) $29, (1-11) $13, (1-3) $8 Tierce $1,148 Trio $126
Quartet No winner ($324 carried forward)
Scratchings: 5 Good Golly, 6 Perfect Prezzie, 9 Imperial Royal, 12 Tinkle, 14 Easy Peasy
RACE 4
1st 3 Ram Trip ($40-$12)
2nd 10 Holy Land ($7)
3rd 4 Rebel Circus ($24)
4th 1 Two Stroke
Forecast $31 Place Forecast (3-10) $10, (3-4) $49, (4-10) $26 Tierce $882
Trio $164 Quartet No winner ($870 carried forward)
Scratching: 12 Triple Fate Line
RACE 5
1st 7 Sunny Bill Du-Toy ($10-$7)
2nd 8 Storm Ruler ($9)
3rd 1 Pure Logic ($12)
4th 5 Top Classman
Forecast $22
Place Forecast (7-8) $11, (1-7) $7, (1-8) $22 Tierce $159 Trio $60 Quartet $1,184
RACE 6
1st 3 Fantasy Art ($36-$11)
2nd 12 Secret Success ($44)
3rd 7 Roy's Roll's Royce ($5.10)
4th 2 Sovereign Soldier
Forecast $244
Place Forecast (3-12) $59, (3-7) $7, (7-12) $29
Tierce No winner ($1,402 carried forward) Trio $392
Quartet No winner ($74 carried forward)
Scratchings: 9 Franco, 11 Eternal Ice, 14 Vallanaut
RACE 7
1st 5 Zadora ($25-$10)
2nd 4 Travel Guide ($7)
3rd 7 Missibaba ($10)
4th 6 Viva Le Bleu
Forecast $21
Place Forecast (4-5) $8, (5-7) $13, (4-7) $12
Tierce $221 Trio $39 Quartet No winner ($414 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 8 Expresso Martini ($27-$9)
2nd 3 Hatfield Square ($9)
3rd 7 High Altar ($19)
4th 10 Suprise Move
Forecast $36
Place Forecast (3-8) $16, (7-8) $30, (3-7) $20
Tierce No winner ($2,246 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)
Trio $165
Quartet No winner ($632 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)
Scratchings: 13 Salsa Queen, 14 Hannah's Answer, 15 Willowgrange
