WEDNESDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA RESULTS

May 24, 2018 12:00 am

RACE 1

1st 6 Noemi ($59-$12)

2nd 1 Charge D' Affaires ($5.10)

3rd 3 Getaway ($48)

4th 8 Palace Rose

Forecast $14 Place Forecast (1-6) $6, (3-6) $72, (1-3) $22 Tierce $866 Trio $154

Quartet No winner ($1,384 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Scratching: 5 Neva River

RACE 2

1st 5 Fitzwilliam ($12-$6)

2nd 4 Euphoric ($12)

3rd 8 Lickerio ($8)

4th 11 Sigismund

Forecast $33 Place Forecast (4-5) $11, (5-8) $6, (4-8) $15 Tierce $190 Trio $37 Quartet $896

RACE 3

1st 11 Mitra Music ($85-$18)

2nd 3 Barbara ($11)

3rd 1 Holy Flame ($7)

4th 4 Amberbell

Forecast $126 Place Forecast (3-11) $29, (1-11) $13, (1-3) $8 Tierce $1,148 Trio $126

Quartet No winner ($324 carried forward)

Scratchings: 5 Good Golly, 6 Perfect Prezzie, 9 Imperial Royal, 12 Tinkle, 14 Easy Peasy

RACE 4

1st 3 Ram Trip ($40-$12)

2nd 10 Holy Land ($7)

3rd 4 Rebel Circus ($24)

4th 1 Two Stroke

Forecast $31 Place Forecast (3-10) $10, (3-4) $49, (4-10) $26 Tierce $882

Trio $164 Quartet No winner ($870 carried forward)

Scratching: 12 Triple Fate Line

RACE 5

1st 7 Sunny Bill Du-Toy ($10-$7)

2nd 8 Storm Ruler ($9)

3rd 1 Pure Logic ($12)

4th 5 Top Classman

Forecast $22

Place Forecast (7-8) $11, (1-7) $7, (1-8) $22 Tierce $159 Trio $60 Quartet $1,184

RACE 6

1st 3 Fantasy Art ($36-$11)

2nd 12 Secret Success ($44)

3rd 7 Roy's Roll's Royce ($5.10)

4th 2 Sovereign Soldier

Forecast $244

Place Forecast (3-12) $59, (3-7) $7, (7-12) $29

Tierce No winner ($1,402 carried forward) Trio $392

Quartet No winner ($74 carried forward)

Scratchings: 9 Franco, 11 Eternal Ice, 14 Vallanaut

RACE 7

1st 5 Zadora ($25-$10)

2nd 4 Travel Guide ($7)

3rd 7 Missibaba ($10)

4th 6 Viva Le Bleu

Forecast $21

Place Forecast (4-5) $8, (5-7) $13, (4-7) $12

Tierce $221 Trio $39 Quartet No winner ($414 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 8 Expresso Martini ($27-$9)

2nd 3 Hatfield Square ($9)

3rd 7 High Altar ($19)

4th 10 Suprise Move

Forecast $36

Place Forecast (3-8) $16, (7-8) $30, (3-7) $20

Tierce No winner ($2,246 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)

Trio $165

Quartet No winner ($632 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)

Scratchings: 13 Salsa Queen, 14 Hannah's Answer, 15 Willowgrange

