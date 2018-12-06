Racing

Wednesday's South Africa results

Dec 06, 2018 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 2 Dragon Power ($16-$7)

2nd 5 Augustina ($8)

3rd 4 Inertia ($14)

4th 3 Empire Glory

Forecast $15

Place Forecast (2-5) $6, (2-4) $15, (4-5) $24

Tierce $206 Trio $69 Quartet $320

RACE 2

1st 2 Bunker Hunt ($12-$8)

2nd 3 Knights Templar ($7)

3rd 4 Priceless Ruler (No 3rd dividend)

4th 6 Quick Star

Forecast $5 Tierce $37

Trio $15 Quartet $81

RACE 3

1st 2 Fortune Flies ($13-$5.10)

2nd 1 Bella Summer ($5.10)

3rd 7 Je Ne Sais Quoi ($10)

4Th 6 Jacqueline

Forecast $4

Place Forecast (1-2) $2.50, (2-7) $9, (1-7) $10

Tierce $48 Trio $16 Quartet $54

Scratchings: 3 Yolta, 8 Spanish Oasis

RACE 4

1st 1 Dancing Sally ($8-$5.10)

2nd 4 Aziri Sun ($12)

3rd 2 Sparkeling Fire ($8)

4th 6 Epic Storm

Forecast $10

Place Forecast (1-4) $6, (1-2) $4, (2-4) $8

Tierce $37 Trio $14 Quartet $117

