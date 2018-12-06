Wednesday's South Africa results
RACE 1
1st 2 Dragon Power ($16-$7)
2nd 5 Augustina ($8)
3rd 4 Inertia ($14)
4th 3 Empire Glory
Forecast $15
Place Forecast (2-5) $6, (2-4) $15, (4-5) $24
Tierce $206 Trio $69 Quartet $320
RACE 2
1st 2 Bunker Hunt ($12-$8)
2nd 3 Knights Templar ($7)
3rd 4 Priceless Ruler (No 3rd dividend)
4th 6 Quick Star
Forecast $5 Tierce $37
Trio $15 Quartet $81
RACE 3
1st 2 Fortune Flies ($13-$5.10)
2nd 1 Bella Summer ($5.10)
3rd 7 Je Ne Sais Quoi ($10)
4Th 6 Jacqueline
Forecast $4
Place Forecast (1-2) $2.50, (2-7) $9, (1-7) $10
Tierce $48 Trio $16 Quartet $54
Scratchings: 3 Yolta, 8 Spanish Oasis
RACE 4
1st 1 Dancing Sally ($8-$5.10)
2nd 4 Aziri Sun ($12)
3rd 2 Sparkeling Fire ($8)
4th 6 Epic Storm
Forecast $10
Place Forecast (1-4) $6, (1-2) $4, (2-4) $8
Tierce $37 Trio $14 Quartet $117
