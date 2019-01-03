Racing

Wednesday's South Africa results

Jan 03, 2019 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 8 Wild Move ($12-$7)

2nd 7 Trial Run ($34)

3rd 3 Bold Strike (No 3rd dividend)

4th 4 Linden Rock

Forecast $49

Place Forecast (Refund)

Pennywise drew attention with his debut win on 18 May last year.
It's a Sunday sprint showdown

Tierce $427 Trio $83 Quartet $1,243

Scratchings: 5 Masteroftheparty,

6 Snorok

RACE 2

1st 11 African Java ($42-$8)

2nd 10 Malinda ($6)

3rd 6 Little Drummer Boy ($15)

4th 4 Lets Be Frank

Forecast $14

Place Forecast (10-11) $7, (6-11) $20, (6-10) $10

Tierce $219 Trio $30 Quartet $288

RACE 3

1st 1 Don't Stop Dancing ($43-$11)

2nd 6 Keep The Faith ($6)

3rd 7 Quakeshake ($7)

4th 10 The Bluff

Forecast $22

Place Forecast (1-6) $11, (1-7) $17, (6-7) $8

Tierce $345 Trio $40

Quartet No winner ($194 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 2 Landela ($14-$6)

2nd 1 Dancing Sally ($6)

3rd 3 Thermocline ($16)

4th 9 Excellistic

Forecast $7

Place Forecast (1-2) $4, (2-3) $16, (1-3) $16

Tierce $87 Trio $34

Quartet No winner ($994 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 11 Adriano's Triumph ($70-$16)

2nd 1 Captain Marooned ($7)

3rd 2 Voices Of Light ($7)

4th 10 Lalena

Forecast $50

Place Forecast (1-11) $14, (2-11) $21, (1-2) $6

Tierce $579

Trio $63

Quartet No winner ($1,960 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 7 Wish To Land ($20-$9)

2nd 6 Green Lantern ($5.10)

3rd 3 Lord Marshal ($17)

4th 5 Paper Town

Forecast $10

Place Forecast (6-7) $4, (3-7) $12, (3-6) $12

Tierce $120 Trio $33 Quartet $762

Scratching: 1 Silver Blade

RACE 7

1st 1 Platinum Class ($12-$6)

2nd 10 Madame Speaker ($6)

3rd 6 Just My Style ($11)

4th 8 Sea Bean

Forecast $6

Place Forecast (1-10) $4, (1-6) $14, (6-10) $12

Tierce $53

Trio $24

Quartet $338

Scratching: 2 Esteemal

RACE 8

1st 6 Gun Hill ($29-$10)

2nd 2 In A Perfect World ($9)

3rd 4 Humble Addict ($10)

4th 12 Adalfieri

Forecast $26

Place Forecast (2-6) $10, (4-6) $16, (2-4) $11

Tierce $108

Trio $26

Quartet No winner ($236 carried forward)

RACE 9

1st 5 Three Times A Lady ($26-$9)

2nd 13 Kazuri ($7)

3rd 8 Viva Le Bleu ($75)

4th 6 Gitango Tonight

Forecast $31

Place Forecast (5-13) $8, (5-8) $121, (8-13) $138

Tierce $1,636

Trio $389

Quartet No winner ($602 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Scratching: 14 Just Call Me Angel

