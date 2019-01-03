Wednesday's South Africa results
RACE 1
1st 8 Wild Move ($12-$7)
2nd 7 Trial Run ($34)
3rd 3 Bold Strike (No 3rd dividend)
4th 4 Linden Rock
Forecast $49
Place Forecast (Refund)
Tierce $427 Trio $83 Quartet $1,243
Scratchings: 5 Masteroftheparty,
6 Snorok
RACE 2
1st 11 African Java ($42-$8)
2nd 10 Malinda ($6)
3rd 6 Little Drummer Boy ($15)
4th 4 Lets Be Frank
Forecast $14
Place Forecast (10-11) $7, (6-11) $20, (6-10) $10
Tierce $219 Trio $30 Quartet $288
RACE 3
1st 1 Don't Stop Dancing ($43-$11)
2nd 6 Keep The Faith ($6)
3rd 7 Quakeshake ($7)
4th 10 The Bluff
Forecast $22
Place Forecast (1-6) $11, (1-7) $17, (6-7) $8
Tierce $345 Trio $40
Quartet No winner ($194 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 2 Landela ($14-$6)
2nd 1 Dancing Sally ($6)
3rd 3 Thermocline ($16)
4th 9 Excellistic
Forecast $7
Place Forecast (1-2) $4, (2-3) $16, (1-3) $16
Tierce $87 Trio $34
Quartet No winner ($994 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 11 Adriano's Triumph ($70-$16)
2nd 1 Captain Marooned ($7)
3rd 2 Voices Of Light ($7)
4th 10 Lalena
Forecast $50
Place Forecast (1-11) $14, (2-11) $21, (1-2) $6
Tierce $579
Trio $63
Quartet No winner ($1,960 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 7 Wish To Land ($20-$9)
2nd 6 Green Lantern ($5.10)
3rd 3 Lord Marshal ($17)
4th 5 Paper Town
Forecast $10
Place Forecast (6-7) $4, (3-7) $12, (3-6) $12
Tierce $120 Trio $33 Quartet $762
Scratching: 1 Silver Blade
RACE 7
1st 1 Platinum Class ($12-$6)
2nd 10 Madame Speaker ($6)
3rd 6 Just My Style ($11)
4th 8 Sea Bean
Forecast $6
Place Forecast (1-10) $4, (1-6) $14, (6-10) $12
Tierce $53
Trio $24
Quartet $338
Scratching: 2 Esteemal
RACE 8
1st 6 Gun Hill ($29-$10)
2nd 2 In A Perfect World ($9)
3rd 4 Humble Addict ($10)
4th 12 Adalfieri
Forecast $26
Place Forecast (2-6) $10, (4-6) $16, (2-4) $11
Tierce $108
Trio $26
Quartet No winner ($236 carried forward)
RACE 9
1st 5 Three Times A Lady ($26-$9)
2nd 13 Kazuri ($7)
3rd 8 Viva Le Bleu ($75)
4th 6 Gitango Tonight
Forecast $31
Place Forecast (5-13) $8, (5-8) $121, (8-13) $138
Tierce $1,636
Trio $389
Quartet No winner ($602 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
Scratching: 14 Just Call Me Angel
